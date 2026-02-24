Government Shutdown Grounds Global Entry

By: Angela Jones



Amid the latest government shutdown, the Department of Homeland Security has announced a halt to the Global Entry Program, in addition to several other measures which, according to DHS, will “preserve resources and keep the American public safe.” Although Global Entry has operated for years, the current DHS Secretary has deemed the program nonessential during the government shutdown. “This is the third time that Democrat politicians have shut down this department during the 119th Congress,” said Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. “Shutdowns have real world consequences, not just for the men and women of DHS and their families who go without a paycheck, but it endangers our national security.”

According to a statement released by U.S. Senator R. Mark Warner (D-VA), DHS Global Entry increases efficiency. “Global Entry allows pre-approved, low-risk travelers expedited entry into the United States,” said Warner. “According to the Trump administration’s own data, in 2025 over 18 million travelers used Global Entry, saving over 300,000 officer hours at 79 ports of entry. Notably, both Global Entry and its domestic equivalent TSA PreCheck were operational in 2025, including during the shutdown of October 1- November 12. Global Entry increases efficiency for travelers and customs agents alike, and the administration’s claims don’t pass the smell test. The administration should be focused on working with us on real solutions, not on inflicting pain for American travelers as a political stunt.”

More information about changes to travel procedures during the government shutdown are available on the Department of Homeland Security’s website, dhs.gov.