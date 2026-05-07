Governor Spanberger Announces 2027 Virginia Teacher of the Year

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Abigail Spanberger today named Madeline Duffy — a Nottoway High School special education teacher — as the 2027 Virginia Teacher of the Year. Duffy was selected last month as the Region 8 Teacher of the Year and is now Virginia’s nominee for the 2027 National Teacher of the Year.

“Teachers work tirelessly to create safe learning environments, uplift students, and prepare every member of our next generation for success. When parents are stuck at work or sidetracked by an emergency, it is Virginia’s educators who step up,” said Governor Abigail Spanberger. “Today, we celebrate an extraordinary educator who reflects the tremendous difference these public servants make in the lives of their students. Ms. Duffy’s incredible work in Nottoway County underscores the critical role educators play in shaping opportunities for students across our Commonwealth.”

Spanberger continued, “Every parent deserves to know their kids are receiving a high-quality education, and I know that by offering greater support to teachers like Ms. Duffy, we can achieve that shared goal. My administration will continue listening to parents, educators, and school leaders in every community about the challenges they face as we focus on strengthening all of Virginia’s public schools.”

“Across Virginia, educators are shaping the future of our Commonwealth through their work in classrooms each day,” said Superintendent of Public Instruction Jenna Conway. “As a homegrown educator and proud graduate of Nottoway County Public Schools, Ms. Duffy represents the very best of this profession by demonstrating strong instruction, deep commitment to students, and meaningful leadership. We are proud to recognize her and all teachers who make a lasting difference in the lives of their students.”

“Virginia’s educators are the foundation of our students’ success and the strength of our communities,” said Secretary of Education Jeffery O. Smith. “Ms. Duffy exemplifies the excellence, dedication, and leadership that define the teaching profession across the Commonwealth. Her recognition as Virginia’s Teacher of the Year reflects not only her impact in the classroom, but also her commitment to inspiring students and elevating the profession.”

The award recognizes exceptional teachers who demonstrate excellence in the classroom and leadership in the education community. Following interviews with each of the eight regional winners, a selection committee chose Duffy as the 2027 Region 8 Teacher of the Year. The selection committee included highly accomplished, state- and nationally-recognized educators from across the Commonwealth. As the Teacher of the Year, Duffy will elevate the teaching profession and represent the Commonwealth of Virginia while participating in the National Teacher of the Year competition.

“I am incredibly honored to be named Virginia’s Teacher of the Year and proud to represent the dedicated educators across our state,” said 2027 Virginia Teacher of the Year Madeline Duffy. “This recognition reflects the hard work happening in classrooms every day and would not be possible without my students, whose growth and accomplishments drive me to be my very best. They are the heart of this achievement, and a constant reminder of why this work truly matters.”

In her seventh year of teaching, Madeline Duffy is making a profound impact as a high school special education teacher and Dropout Prevention Coordinator at Nottoway High School in Nottoway County Public Schools. A proud graduate of the division, she returned to serve the community that shaped her and is widely recognized for fostering strong, meaningful relationships and ensuring every student is supported, empowered, and equipped to succeed.

Duffy leads innovative, real-world learning experiences, including the Cougar Café, a student-run enterprise that helps students develop workplace and life skills. Through her outreach and service, she connects students with the community to provide meaningful opportunities that prepare them for success beyond high school, while fostering confidence, independence, and a sense of purpose.

Beyond the classroom, Duffy is a collaborative leader who partners closely with colleagues and families to elevate student success. She goes above and beyond to meet the needs of her community by organizing Thanksgiving meals for families and mentoring students as an Assistant Softball Coach, where she builds confidence, teamwork, and resilience both on and off the field. Her unwavering commitment to her students and her community exemplifies the powerful impact of educators across Virginia.

“It is with immense pride that I recognize Ms. Madeline Duffy as an extraordinary educator and leader who exemplifies the very best of Nottoway County Public Schools,” said Nottoway County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Marcia H. Martin. “Ms. Duffy relentlessly removes barriers and creates opportunities that change the trajectory of students’ lives. She truly embodies our belief that every child can achieve, and we are honored to celebrate her excellence not only in Nottoway but throughout the region and the state.”

“We are proud to recognize Ms. Duffy for this well-deserved honor,” said Virginia Board of Education President Mashea Ashton. “She represents the very best of our schools with strong instruction, deep commitment to students, and meaningful connections with families and the community. Her work reflects the impact that great teachers have not only in the classroom, but across an entire Commonwealth.”

Also recognized during the event were the distinguished Regional Teachers of the Year, each celebrated for their outstanding contributions to education in their respective communities.

Paula Duncan, a history teacher at Powhatan High School, Powhatan County Public Schools

April Insley, a library media specialist at Yorktown Elementary School, York County School Division

Amy Reardon, an English as a second language teacher at Chancellor Elementary, Spotsylvania County Public Schools

Deedra Robinson, an AVID teacher at Jefferson-Houston PreK-8 IB School, Alexandria City Public Schools

Cynthia Peck, an elementary reading specialist at Central Elementary School, Fluvanna County Public Schools

Jonathan Marye, a world language teacher at Blacksburg High School, Montgomery County Public Schools

Hunter Trivette, a physical education teacher at Oak Point Elementary, Smyth County Public Schools

The 2027 National Teacher of the Year will be announced next spring with an event hosted by the Council of Chief State School Officers (CCSSO). Three previous Virginia teachers went on to be named National Teachers of the Year: Mary V. Bicouvaris, the 1989 Virginia Teacher of the Year; B. Philip Bigler, the 1998 Virginia Teacher of the Year; and Rodney A. Robinson, the 2019 Virginia Teacher of the Year.