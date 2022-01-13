Governor Announces 15 Virginia Companies Expand into Global Markets with Commonwealth’s Trade Accelerator Program

RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam today announced that fifteen companies across the Commonwealth have graduated from the Virginia Economic Development Partnership’s (VEDP) Virginia Leaders in Export Trade program. VALET, which now has more than 300 graduated companies, assists Virginia exporters that have firmly established domestic operations and are committed to international exporting as a growth strategy. “Exports are a key driver of Virginia’s economy and the VALET Program is a critical resource in our efforts to grow international sales from the Commonwealth,” said Governor Northam. “In today’s economic environment, it is more important than ever for companies to diversify their revenue streams, and this program helps companies compete on the global stage. I congratulate these fifteen graduates on their impressive export sales and look forward to their continued contributions to Virginia’s economy.” The graduating companies are:

Advanced Concepts and Technologies International, LLC , Arlington County

, Arlington County Advanced Simulation Technology, Inc. , Fairfax County

, Fairfax County All Traffic Solutions, Inc. , Fairfax County

, Fairfax County Blue Triangle Technologies, Inc. , Hanover County

, Hanover County C&A Scientific Company, Inc. , Loudoun County

, Loudoun County Coal Fillers Inc. , Tazewell County

, Tazewell County DASCOM Americas SBI LLC , Augusta County

, Augusta County Dilon Technologies, Inc. , City of Newport News

, City of Newport News INIT Innovations in Transportation Inc. , City of Chesapeake

, City of Chesapeake ivWatch, LLC , City of Newport News

, City of Newport News O’Connor Brewing Company LLC , City of Norfolk

, City of Norfolk P1 Technologies Inc. , Roanoke County

, Roanoke County Potomac River Group LLC , Loudoun County

, Loudoun County Shockoe.com LLC , City of Richmond

, City of Richmond TemperPack Technologies, Inc., Henrico County

VALET is a two-year international business acceleration program that provides participating companies with international sales plan development services, assistance from a team of experienced international service providers, international business meetings with potential partners, educational events, and customized market research. There are currently 48 companies participating in the VALET program and 393 Virginia companies have been accepted to participate in the program since its inception in 2002.

“VEDP’s VALET Program utilizes a full suite of resources to accelerate companies’ expansion into markets around the world,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “This nation-leading export development program has led to international growth for hundreds of Virginia companies, and we are excited to add these fifteen companies to that list.”

“Assisting companies with their international growth is key to VEDP’s mission of expanding Virginia’s economy,” said VEDP Executive Vice President and Interim President & CEO Jason El Koubi. “Executed by VEDP’s world-class international trade team, the VALET program has a proven track record of helping Virginia businesses increase export sales, and we look forward to the continued global success of these graduating companies in the coming years as they contribute to the Commonwealth’s economic vitality.”

Virginia exports over $35 billion in goods and services annually. Exports of the Commonwealth’s products and services are critical to economic growth, supporting more than 257,000 jobs and generating $2 billion in annual tax revenue. VEDP offers numerous programs to assist Virginia companies with selling into the global marketplace and has a network of international market research consultants covering more than 90 countries around the globe.

