Governor announces 2022 Governor’s Fellows Program

By: Governor Youngkin Press

RICHMOND, VA – Governor Youngkin announced that applications are

now being accepted for the 2022 Governor’s Fellows Program.

The Governor’s Fellows Program is a prestigious opportunity for rising

seniors and recent graduates to get a firsthand look at the executive branch

in action. Since 1982, fellows have worked alongside the Governor’s Cabinet

and staff, learning about state government and assisting in essential work

for the Commonwealth.



“We are excited to welcome the next generation of leaders to kick off their

careers with our administration,” said Governor Youngkin. “The Governor’s

Fellows Program is a unique opportunity for young Virginians and students

to experience public service first-hand and gain essential work skills for

their future.”



“Through meaningful interactions with the Governor’s senior level staff,

lunches with Cabinet members, trips around the Commonwealth, and

projects both inside and outside my assigned Secretariat, I became fully

immersed in Virginia government at the highest level,” said Tommy Lukish,

a 2012 Governor’s Fellow. “In every way, those experiences amplified my

appreciation for public service and helped my personal and professional

growth.”



During their time in service to the Commonwealth, Governor’s fellows have

the opportunity to learn from special guest speakers who are leaders in state government and beyond. Fellows also experience state government on he road, visiting state government agencies and historic sites that have

shaped our past and are improving our future.



Qualified applicants must be rising college seniors, graduating seniors,

or graduate students. All Virginia college and university students are

eligible to apply. Virginia residents who attend out-of-state colleges

and universities are also eligible. Both public and private college and

university students are encouraged to apply.



The selection of fellows is based solely on merit. The Fellows Program

does not discriminate on the basis of race, sex, color, national origin,

religion, sexual orientation, age, disability, or veteran status.



The deadline to apply for the Governor’s Fellows Program is Sunday,

March 27, 2022. Interviews will begin on March 30, 2022. Applicants will

be advised on decisions beginning on April 18, 2022. The program runs

from Monday, May 30, 2022 to Friday, July 29, 2022.

To apply, visit the Governor’s Fellows Program website and send the

required recommendation letters to the address below:

Governor’s Fellows Program

Post Office Box 2454

Richmond, Virginia 23219

Please email any questions to govfellows@governor.virg