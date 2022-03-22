Governor announces 2022 Governor’s Fellows Program
By: Governor Youngkin Press
RICHMOND, VA – Governor Youngkin announced that applications are
now being accepted for the 2022 Governor’s Fellows Program.
The Governor’s Fellows Program is a prestigious opportunity for rising
seniors and recent graduates to get a firsthand look at the executive branch
in action. Since 1982, fellows have worked alongside the Governor’s Cabinet
and staff, learning about state government and assisting in essential work
for the Commonwealth.
“We are excited to welcome the next generation of leaders to kick off their
careers with our administration,” said Governor Youngkin. “The Governor’s
Fellows Program is a unique opportunity for young Virginians and students
to experience public service first-hand and gain essential work skills for
their future.”
“Through meaningful interactions with the Governor’s senior level staff,
lunches with Cabinet members, trips around the Commonwealth, and
projects both inside and outside my assigned Secretariat, I became fully
immersed in Virginia government at the highest level,” said Tommy Lukish,
a 2012 Governor’s Fellow. “In every way, those experiences amplified my
appreciation for public service and helped my personal and professional
growth.”
During their time in service to the Commonwealth, Governor’s fellows have
the opportunity to learn from special guest speakers who are leaders in state government and beyond. Fellows also experience state government on he road, visiting state government agencies and historic sites that have
shaped our past and are improving our future.
Qualified applicants must be rising college seniors, graduating seniors,
or graduate students. All Virginia college and university students are
eligible to apply. Virginia residents who attend out-of-state colleges
and universities are also eligible. Both public and private college and
university students are encouraged to apply.
The selection of fellows is based solely on merit. The Fellows Program
does not discriminate on the basis of race, sex, color, national origin,
religion, sexual orientation, age, disability, or veteran status.
The deadline to apply for the Governor’s Fellows Program is Sunday,
March 27, 2022. Interviews will begin on March 30, 2022. Applicants will
be advised on decisions beginning on April 18, 2022. The program runs
from Monday, May 30, 2022 to Friday, July 29, 2022.
To apply, visit the Governor’s Fellows Program website and send the
required recommendation letters to the address below:
Governor’s Fellows Program
Post Office Box 2454
Richmond, Virginia 23219
Please email any questions to govfellows@governor.virg