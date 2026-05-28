Governor Announces Jabil Manufacturing Facility in Prince George County

Facility Will Manufacture Complex Electrical Power Distribution Equipment

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Abigail Spanberger today announced that Jabil — an engineering-led, supply chain-enabled manufacturing company — will establish a new manufacturing site at Crosspointe Logistics Center in Prince George County to produce critical power distribution systems and solutions for Siemens, a worldwide leader in industrial manufacturing and engineering. The facility is scheduled to open in the fall of 2026 and expected to create 352 new jobs for Virginians in the region.

“Virginia is a world-class leader in advanced manufacturing and energy infrastructure, and Jabil’s decision to establish a new manufacturing facility in Prince George County reflects our strength,” said Governor Abigail Spanberger. “This investment will bring hundreds of high-quality jobs to the Commonwealth while strengthening our domestic supply chain to support next-generation energy technology. We are proud to welcome Jabil to Virginia.”

“Virginia continues to attract the global industry leaders driving innovation in energy and electrification, and Jabil’s new facility is a strong addition to this growing sector,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Carrie Chenery. “With a world-class workforce, strategic location, and programs like the Virginia Talent Accelerator, the Commonwealth is well-positioned to support companies scaling advanced manufacturing operations. We look forward to watching Jabil’s success in Prince George County and the long-term opportunities this project will create across the region.”

“Demand for reliable, U.S.-manufactured power and energy solutions from companies such as Siemens is only accelerating to keep up with the pace of technology,” said Jabil SVP of Global Business Units, Renewables & Energy Infrastructure Brent Tompkins. “With this new factory in Prince George County, we’re excited to scale our capabilities, continue growing our domestic manufacturing footprint, and help create new jobs in collaboration with Siemens.”

Founded in 1966, Jabil has grown from a small circuit board manufacturer to a global manufacturing solutions provider for more than 400 of the world’s leading product brands. Headquartered in St. Petersburg, Fla., Jabil operates in more than 25 countries with over 100 manufacturing sites, including more than 30 in the United States. Across all facilities, Jabil retains more than 140,000 employees globally.

“Another premier world manufacturing leader has chosen to locate to the Gateway Region, adding to the growing cluster of tomorrow’s signature technology manufacturers in our region,” said Virginia’s Gateway Region President and CEO Keith Boswell. “We make things and we move things here. The addition of 352 high-quality jobs is a testament to our area’s specialized workforce and our commitment to fostering a world-class industrial ecosystem.”

“Jabil’s decision to locate in Prince George County is a strong endorsement of our community’s workforce, infrastructure, and strategic location,” said Prince George County Board of Supervisors Chairman Robert “Bobby” Cox Jr. “This investment not only brings hundreds of high-quality jobs to our residents but also strengthens our position as a growing hub for advanced manufacturing. We are proud to welcome Jabil and look forward to supporting their long-term success in our county.”

“Jabil’s decision to establish this new manufacturing facility in Prince George County will create hundreds of high-quality jobs, strengthen our domestic energy and technology supply chains, and brings new economic opportunity to families and communities across the region at a time when we need it most,” said Senator Lashrecse D. Aird. “I’m proud to welcome Jabil and look forward to the long-term impact this partnership will have throughout our region and the entire Commonwealth.”

“By bringing Jabil into our community, we’re not just creating hundreds of jobs,” said Delegate Lindsey M. Dougherty. “We are solidifying our region’s status as one of the best places nationally for businesses to thrive and people to build lasting careers.”

“As we continue to add capacity to meet accelerating demand for critical power infrastructure, we are not only investing in our own facilities but also working with strategic partners to bolster our domestic supply chain in the U.S.,” said Siemens Smart Infrastructure USA President of Electrification and Automation Brian Dula. “We’re proud to be collaborating with Jabil to stand up the new Prince George facility which will be home to hundreds of new jobs for the state of Virginia.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Prince George County and Virginia’s Gateway Region to secure the project for Virginia. Governor Spanberger approved a $700,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Prince George County with Jabil’s $6.1 million investment.

Support for Jabil’s job creation will be provided through the Virginia Talent Accelerator Program, ranked the number-one Customized Workforce Training Program in the United States by Business Facilities for the third consecutive year and by Area Development in 2025. The program, created by VEDP in collaboration with higher education partners, provides world-class training and recruitment solutions that are customized to a company’s unique operations, equipment, standards, and culture. All program services are provided at no cost to qualified new and expanding companies as an incentive for job creation.