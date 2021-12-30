Virginia Mortgage Relief Program launched

RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam today announced the launch of a statewide Mortgage Relief Program to help people stay in their homes and help ease mortgage delinquencies, defaults, foreclosures due to the pandemic. Applications open on Monday, January 3. The Mortgage Relief Program is similar to the highly successful Virginia Rent Relief Program which has received national recognition for its success. Virginia was one of the first states in the nation to create a statewide rent and mortgage relief program with federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds. The Commonwealth has implemented rent and mortgage relief programs through designated state and federal resources. Combined, these programs have provided more than $519.5 million in 106,621 rent relief payments for more than 76,500 households across Virginia. Families with children represent the majority of households assisted by the program. “Virginia is taking aggressive steps to help people stay in their homes,” said Governor Northam. “Owning a home is the American dream, and this new program will help keep that dream alive.” The Commonwealth of Virginia received more than $258 million through the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Homeowners Assistance Fund to support homeowners facing housing instability resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. “Providing housing stability and supporting Virginia homeowners is of the utmost importance right now as we continue to advance our recovery efforts from the pandemic,” said Virginia Housing Chief Executive Officer Susan F. Dewey. “This program will protect homeowners at risk of losing their homes thereby strengthening our communities and our economy and improving the lives of many Virginians across the Commonwealth. Our mission is to help Virginians attain quality, affordable housing and foster successful homeownership, and this program directly aligns with our goals by providing vital financial support to homeowners during a time of great need.” Eligible homeowners must have experienced a reduction of income or increase in living expenses after January 21, 2020 and must currently own and occupy the property as their primary residence. In addition, there are maximum income limits and other eligibility requirements. More information on eligibility requirements from the U.S. Department of the Treasury can be found here. Funds from the Virginia Mortgage Relief Program will be distributed directly to mortgage lenders and servicers, contracts for deed holders, county treasurers or local taxing authorities, property insurance companies, and homeowner and condominium associations. Utility assistance is not an eligible expense under the Virginia Mortgage Relief Program but is available under other state, local, or private sector programs. For other housing related resources visit www.211Virginia.org. To apply or learn more about VMRP, visit www.VirginiaMortgageRelief.com or call 833-687-8677 (833-OUR-VMRP). To apply for Rent Relief, click here.

