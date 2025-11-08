Governor-Elect Spanberger Launches “United for Virginia’s Future” Website

Spanberger’s New Transition Website Provides an Application Portal for Administration Jobs

RICHMOND, VA. — Governor-elect Abigail Spanberger today launched her “United for Virginia’s Future” transition website.

The new website provides an application portal for appointed executive branch positions within the Governor’s Cabinet, state agencies, and the Office of the Governor.

Earlier this week, Spanberger announced her Chief of Staff and gubernatorial transition team leadership, which will be responsible for translating the Governor-elect’s vision into a results-oriented governing agenda and administration.