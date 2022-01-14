GOVERNOR-ELECT YOUNGKIN ANNOUNCES KEY ADMINISTRATION APPOINTMENTS

Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin today announced he has chosen key administration appointments.



“I am excited to appoint this talented group of leaders that will help implement the agenda Virginians elected me to accomplish. This is the most important management team I have ever assembled, and Virginians can rest assured we have brought together the qualified team that they deserve. Together, they will get to work on Day One to ensure we have better schools, safer streets, a lower cost of living, and more jobs for all Virginians,” said Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin.



Office of the Governor

Policy and Legislative Affairs



Ali Ahmad, Director of Policy





Jesse Lynch, Director of Legislative Affairs





Nicole Bunce Ogburn, Deputy Director of Legislative Affairs





Travis Rickman, Legislative Liaison

Hallie Pence, Senior Policy Analyst





Amber Salter, Policy Analyst

Communications





Macaulay Porter, Press Secretary

Christian Martinez, Deputy Press Secretary

Rachel Leppert, Creative Director

First Lady of Virginia



Colleen Messick, Chief of Staff

Georgia Esposito, Executive Director





Julia Norfleet, Special Assistant





Carlin Maurer, Scheduler

Secretary of Administration



Aliscia Andrews, Deputy Secretary





Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry



Parker Slaybaugh, Deputy Secretary

Beth Green, Deputy Secretary



Secretary of Commonwealth



Nikki Thacker, Chief Deputy Secretary





Jennifer “Jenna” Moon, Deputy Secretary

Secretary of Commerce and Trade



Garrison Coward, Deputy Secretary





Bryan Horn, Director of the Department of Housing & Community Development

Todd Weinstein, Chief Deputy Director of the Department of Housing & Community Development

Secretary of Finance



Charles Kennington, Deputy Secretary





Secretary of Health & Human Resources



Colin Greene, Acting Commissioner of the Virginia Department of Health

Nelson Smith, Commissioner of the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services

Secretary of Labor



Nicole Riley, Deputy Secretary





Demetrios “Mitch” Melis, Director of the Department of Professional and Occupational Regulations

Secretary of Transportation





Jen Deci, Deputy Secretary



Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security



Sonny Daniels, Assistant Secretary

Ashley Traficant, Assistant Secretary

Shawn Talmadge, State Coordinator of the Virginia Department of Emergency Management

Amy Floriano, Director of the Department of Juvenile Justice



Secretary of Veterans and Military Affairs

