GOVERNOR-ELECT YOUNGKIN ANNOUNCES KEY ADMINISTRATION APPOINTMENTS
Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin today announced he has chosen key administration appointments.
“I am excited to appoint this talented group of leaders that will help implement the agenda Virginians elected me to accomplish. This is the most important management team I have ever assembled, and Virginians can rest assured we have brought together the qualified team that they deserve. Together, they will get to work on Day One to ensure we have better schools, safer streets, a lower cost of living, and more jobs for all Virginians,” said Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin.
Office of the Governor
Policy and Legislative Affairs
- Ali Ahmad, Director of Policy
- Jesse Lynch, Director of Legislative Affairs
- Nicole Bunce Ogburn, Deputy Director of Legislative Affairs
- Travis Rickman, Legislative Liaison
- Hallie Pence, Senior Policy Analyst
- Amber Salter, Policy Analyst
Communications
- Macaulay Porter, Press Secretary
- Christian Martinez, Deputy Press Secretary
- Rachel Leppert, Creative Director
First Lady of Virginia
- Colleen Messick, Chief of Staff
- Georgia Esposito, Executive Director
- Julia Norfleet, Special Assistant
- Carlin Maurer, Scheduler
Secretary of Administration
- Aliscia Andrews, Deputy Secretary
Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry
- Parker Slaybaugh, Deputy Secretary
- Beth Green, Deputy Secretary
Secretary of Commonwealth
- Nikki Thacker, Chief Deputy Secretary
- Jennifer “Jenna” Moon, Deputy Secretary
Secretary of Commerce and Trade
- Garrison Coward, Deputy Secretary
- Bryan Horn, Director of the Department of Housing & Community Development
- Todd Weinstein, Chief Deputy Director of the Department of Housing & Community Development
Secretary of Finance
- Charles Kennington, Deputy Secretary
Secretary of Health & Human Resources
- Colin Greene, Acting Commissioner of the Virginia Department of Health
- Nelson Smith, Commissioner of the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services
Secretary of Labor
- Nicole Riley, Deputy Secretary
- Demetrios “Mitch” Melis, Director of the Department of Professional and Occupational Regulations
Secretary of Transportation
- Jen Deci, Deputy Secretary
Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security
- Sonny Daniels, Assistant Secretary
- Ashley Traficant, Assistant Secretary
- Shawn Talmadge, State Coordinator of the Virginia Department of Emergency Management
- Amy Floriano, Director of the Department of Juvenile Justice
Secretary of Veterans and Military Affairs
- Jason Pak, Deputy Secretary