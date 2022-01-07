GOVERNOR-ELECT YOUNGKIN ANNOUNCES SELECTION OF LABOR SECRETARY

RICHMOND, VA – Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin today announced George “Bryan” Slater as the next Secretary of Labor of the Commonwealth of Virginia.

“Workforce development will play a crucial part of jumpstarting our economy in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, and Bryan’s experience and leadership will be critical to the development of talent, training of workers, and protection of Virginia’s right-to-work laws that will attract investment to Virginia,” said Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin. “On Day One, Virginia will be open for business as we aim to make government work for all Virginians, Bryan will be a key partner in fixing the Virginia Employment Commission and delivering results for the Commonwealth.”



George “Bryan” Slater, Secretary of Labor

George “Bryan” Slater brings more than 20 years of experience to the Youngkin Administration with a wealth of knowledge and senior-level experience leading public, non-profit, and private sector organizations.



Bryan received his associates degree from Ferrum College and his bachelor’s degree in Political Science from University of Richmond and immediately began his career in politics. He has taken on roles large and small from campaign work to serving in senior management, operations, transformation, and administration.



In Virginia, Bryan served as Secretary of Administration for Governor James Gilmore (R-VA) and as Director of Administration for the Attorney General’s Office under Attorney General James Gilmore. Most recently, Bryan served as Assistant Secretary for Administration and Management at the U.S. Department of Labor and Assistant Secretary of Administration for the U.S. Department of Transportation under President Trump. He was the White House Liaison at the U.S. Department of Labor under President George W. Bush, where he managed all non-career appointee hiring, and as a congressional relations officer for the Department of Housing and Urban Development under President George H.W. Bush.



Bryan has served in numerous senior positions in non-profit organizations including Americans United for Life, Freedom Partners Shared Services, and Generation Opportunity. He was also the former Executive Director of the Republican Party of Georgia.



Bryan is a recipient of the 2007 Innovation in Government Award from the Virginia Commonwealth University Wilder School of Government, as well as previously serving on the Board of Visitors for Virginia Commonwealth University.

