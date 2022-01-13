YOUNGKIN ANNOUNCES VIRGINIA INAUGURAL PARADE PARTICIPANTS

RICHMOND, VA – The Youngkin Inaugural Committee today announced the parade participants for Virginia’s 74th inauguration.



“The inaugural parade will bring Virginians together to celebrate the virtues, diversity, and spirit of Virginia. We are excited that members of the Virginia National Guard, Virginia university and high school students, NASA representatives, the great men and women of our law enforcement, among others will be joining the festivities. This will be a unique and momentous celebration that honors every corner of the Commonwealth,” said Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin.



Each of the parade participants and announcers represent a variety of backgrounds, interests, and hometowns in Virginia:



Parade Announcers:

Kerry Dougherty, Hampton Roads’ WNIS

Jay James, Charlottesville’s WINA

Parade Participants:

The Virginia National Guard

The Virginia National Guard Soldiers and Airmen are leading the inaugural parade with a joint color guard representing the Virginia Army National Guard, the Virginia Air National Guard and Virginia Defense Force.

The Virginia Military Institute Cadets

Founded in 1839, VMI stands as the nation’s oldest state-supported military college and as a testament to the Commonwealth’s commitment to excellence in education on a national stage, is consistently ranked among the top public liberal arts colleges in the nation by both U.S. News and World Report and Money magazine.

Colonial Williamsburg Fifes and Drums

The iconic Fifes & Drums perform regularly on the historic grounds of Colonial Williamsburg, the world’s largest outdoor living-history museum where the spirit of America’s revolution took flight nearly 250 years ago.

The Norfolk Academy Basketball Team

Norfolk Academy, founded in 1728 and the nation’s eighth oldest school, is proud to be the alma mater of the incoming Governor of Virginia.

James Madison University Marching Royal Dukes

The Marching Royal Dukes from James Madison University will be celebrating their 50th anniversary in 2022. They are one of the largest, most well-known college marching bands in America.

The Broken Men Foundation

The Broken Men Foundation was established in 2014 and is located in Richmond. They offer group mentoring, peer one on one and at high risks youth programs for ages 10 to 18.

Great Falls Boy Scouts

The Boy Scouts of America is represented by Troop 55B and Troop 55G of Great Falls, Virginia, the current hometown of our next Governor.

The Youngkin for Governor Coalitions

The Youngkin for Governor Coalitions, a diverse base of supporters from all walks of life, will participate in the inaugural parade. Some of the Youngkin Coalitions include: Asian Americans & Pacific Islanders for Glenn, Black Virginians for Glenn, Educators for Youngkin, Faith for Youngkin, Farmers for Youngkin, Innovators for Youngkin, Latinos for Youngkin, Law Enforcement for Youngkin, Small Businesses for Youngkin, Veterans for Youngkin, Women for Glenn, among others. Their sole mission was to help elect Governor Glenn Youngkin and spread the message of making Virginia the best place to live, work, and raise a family in the communities they represent!

Collegiate Sports Team’s Mascots

The mascots in the inaugural parade represent many collegiate institutions in our great Commonwealth, including: Virginia Tech’s Hokie Bird, Virginia Commonwealth University’s Rodney the Ram, George Mason University’s the Patriot, the University of Mary Washington’s Sammy D. Eagle, Virginia Union University’s the Panther, James Madison University’s the Duke Dog, and University of Virginia’s Cavalier.

The Virginia Tech Corps of Cadets, Color Guard, Gregory Guard and Regimental Band, the “Highty Tighties”

Representing the Virginia Tech Corps of Cadets is their regimental band, the Highty Tighties. Founded in 1893, they are the oldest collegiate marching band in the Commonwealth of Virginia.

STEM Representatives

Teachers and students from the Martin Luther King Jr. S.T.E.M. academy and the A.T.O.M. Academy at Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School will participate in the inaugural parade, representing Virginia’s STEM Programs.

The Birthplace of Country Music Museum

Leah Ross, Executive Director and Josh Littleton, General Manager of Birthplace of Country Music’s (BCM) Radio Bristol in Bristol, Virginia, will represent BCM. Radio Bristol broadcasts live daily from The Birthplace of Country Music Museum.

The Charlottesville Cardinals Wheelchair Basketball Team

The Charlottesville Cardinals wheelchair basketball team has been a fixture on the Virginia sports scene since 1980. Now in their 41st season, the Cardinals are perennially ranked among the top twenty teams in the country by the National Wheelchair Basketball Association.

Hampton University Marching Force

The Hampton University Marching Force is one of the most successful and celebrated college marching bands in the country. Their reputation for excellence has earned them countless awards and opportunities to perform throughout the world.

The Salty Southern Route

Residents from the town of Smithfield, namesake to the world’s largest pork producer Smithfield Foods, and the city of Suffolk, will participate in the inaugural parade. As home to the world-famous Planter’s Peanuts, to the farms, peanut processors and charming country stores of Surry, Sussex, Franklin & Southampton County, you’ll experience the culture and people behind the delicious foods the area produces.

Brunswick Tourism

“Stewie” the Brunswick Stew Pot is proud to represent his home and participate in the inaugural parade. As Brunswick County is “The Original Home of Brunswick Stew.”

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration Wallops & NASA Langley Facilities

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration staff representing the Langley Research Center in Hampton and Wallops Flight Facility on the Eastern Shore will participate in the parade.

Richmond Motor Speedway

Richmond Motor Speedway will be represented by a race and pace car in the inaugural parade. Known as America’s Premier Short Track, Richmond Raceway has been entertaining Motorsports enthusiasts from around the world for more than 75 years.

Martinsville Motor Speedway

Martinsville Motor Speedway will be represented by a race and pace car in the inaugural parade. Martinsville Speedway celebrates its 75th anniversary this year and will feature two NASCAR Cup Series weekends and the annual ValleyStar Credit Union 300 for the late models.

Virginia International Raceway

Virginia International Raceway will be represented by a supra car in the inaugural parade. Virginia International Raceway is a 3.27 mile, natural-terrain road course and is in Southside, Virginia. Recognized as one of the top 6 road courses in America, it hosts the best in sports car, motorcycle, vintage, and club racing.

Spearhead Trails

From Virginia’s Heart of the Appalachia region in Southwest Virginia, the Spearhead Trails welcomes ATVs, jeeps, dirt and mountain bikes to explore hundreds of miles of connecting trails in the Heart of Appalachia region.

Virginia’s Law Enforcement

Law enforcement representatives comprised of agencies from Fairfax County, Montgomery County, Virginia Beach, and everywhere in between will participate in the inaugural parade. These brave men and women in uniform are proud to protect and serve the citizens of Virginia.

Oakland Springs Farm

The Commonwealth’s equine industry consists of more than 25,000 horse owners comprised of many breeds, disciplines, interests, schools and related support businesses for the recreational use, breeding, competitive showing and racing of horses.

The Virginia Union University Choir

The world-renowned Virginia Union University Choir will participate in the inaugural parade under the direction of Professor of Music, David Bratton. The Virginia Union University Choir will be performing a song they wrote for Governor Youngkin, the lyrics are:

One Virginia

Different People Different Places

Many backgrounds, many spaces

With one purpose and one vision

To see our homeland come alive again

We destined to rebuild and reimagine

The future of Virginia

For this is where we live and breathe

And see our passion grow into One Virginia

One Heart One voice as we all make the choice

To believe that we are never alone, ooh

We can walk together in One Hope one love

As we take one giant step to be strong

We’re Virginia, Strong Virginia,

Love Virginia, One Virginia