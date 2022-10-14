Governor Glenn Youngkin and Congressman Morgan Griffith Announce Eight Economic Development Projects in Southwest Virginia

RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin and Congressman Morgan Griffith announced today that eight new projects will be recommended for funding from Virginia’s Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization (AMLER) grant program. The recommended projects include sites in Buchanan, Dickenson, Scott, and Wise Counties.



“These projects selected support our goals of immediate job creation and the development of new business-ready sites that will be the fuel that drives new business investment in these southwest Virginia communities,”

said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “There is great innovation in these proposals that will make Virginia the best place to live, work and raise a family.”



“The projects recommended for AMLER funding would provide a variety of benefits to the coalfields region. From outdoor recreation to industrial sites, they would create job opportunities and support economic development,” said Congressman Morgan Griffith (R- 9th District). “I am very proud of the AMLER Program and of securing Virginia’s place in it in Congress. The program is an important tool as we seek to grow and diversify southwest Virginia’s economy.”



“Launched just over five years ago, this program has generated over 200 jobs. The potential is much greater as these innovative grant recipients foresee over one-thousand jobs created once projects are completed,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade

Caren Merrick. “These exciting new and expanding opportunities will strongly support our recent announcement of bringing the first of its kind small modular nuclear reactor to the coalfield region.”



“AMLER has led to an increased focus on regional development opportunities and through public-private partnerships, is having an impact on new businesses sprouting up in southwest Virginia,” said Virginia Energy Director John Warren. “The opportunity extends across thousands of acres of mine-impacted land and developers are starting to recognize the potential.”