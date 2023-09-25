Governor Glenn Youngkin and First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin Donate Salary to the Life Enrichment Center

By: Governor of Virginia Glenn Youngkin

Governor Glenn Youngkin and First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin donated salary to the Life Enrichment Center at College Park Elementary School on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. Official Photo by Christian Martinez, Office of Governor Glenn Youngkin.

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin and First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin yesterday announced the donation of their salary to the Life Enrichment Center (LEC), a non-profit that provides literacy tutoring to students. The $43,750 donation to LEC is one of four gifts that the Governor and First Lady have pledged as part of their promise to donate the entirety of the gubernatorial annual salary to nonprofit organizations doing good work across Virginia. The two previous quarterly donations were invested in Good News Jail & Prison Ministry, a nonprofit placing Christian chaplains in jails and prisons to minister to the spiritual needs of inmates and staff, and Operation Light Shine, an integral partner in helping stand up INTERCEPT Virginia, the new task force focused on eradicating human trafficking in Virginia.

The Governor and First Lady traveled to Virginia Beach to visit College Park Elementary, one of 30 Title I schools that LEC serves. In its 20th year of service to students in low-income communities, LEC continues to directly uplift and enrich the lives of America’s future leaders. Through the many volunteer tutors and invaluable community partnerships, LEC helps young students learn to read and become adept at using technology.

As devoted supporters of education, the Youngkins applaud and promote LEC’s valuable impact through literacy tutoring, Literacy and Technology Centers, and other life-enhancing initiatives in Title I elementary schools across the Commonwealth.

“I am so proud to support the Life Enrichment Center (LEC) in their mission to uplift Virginia’s students with life-giving literacy tutoring and other critical educational programs,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Reading is a fundamental skill and all students deserve the opportunity to improve and excel in reading comprehension. This administration remains committed to accelerating our efforts to serve and equip every young Virginian with the tools they need to succeed and see their bright futures come alive.”

“There is no greater priority than the health and welfare of Virginia’s children,” said First Lady of Virginia Suzanne S. Youngkin. “The Life Enrichment Center demonstrates faith in action and we couldn’t be more grateful for its dedication to the youngest Virginians.”

The decision to donate the third-quarter gubernatorial salary to the Life Enrichment Center reinforces the Governor and First Lady’s commitment to strengthen Virginia schools and to set all young Virginians up for success in life through quality education.

In a related effort earlier this month, Governor Youngkin announced a comprehensive plan to combat the detrimental effects of COVID-19 on Virginia students. ALL IN VA is a three-pronged approach that addresses attendance, literacy, and learning. Built on proven best practices, the new plan is an all-hands-on-deck effort requiring all Virginia communities to take action for its students.

Since day one, the Youngkin Administration has taken a direct approach to safeguarding and improving Virginia’s education system. Their vision is education for all Virginia’s children that instills a lifelong love of learning. Executive Order One enables students to take risks, protects independent thought, and promotes imagination in the areas of art, science, math, and history.

Watch the full event here.