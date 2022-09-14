Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces 100,000th ﻿Veteran Hire Through V3 Program

By: Governor Glenn Youngkin Press

RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that the Virginia Values Veterans (V3) Program has surpassed 100,000 Virginia veterans hired throughout the Commonwealth program. The 100,000th hire was made by V3 Certified Employer Paramount Builders in Virginia Beach.

“As governor, I have prioritized Virginia’s veterans and ensuring our highly skilled, trained and disciplined veterans have suitable employment and workforce opportunities in the Commonwealth. More than 700,000 military veterans call Virginia home and my administration is working every day to make the Commonwealth the best place for our veterans to live, work, and raise a family,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “The Virginia Values Veterans (V3) Program 100,000th hire is an incredible achievement and demonstrates our unified mission and commendable progress to serve Virginia’s veterans. Hiring veterans not only makes good business sense, it is the right thing to do.”

Governor Youngkin announced this milestone achievement during the annual Virginia Values Veterans (V3) Award Luncheon, where V3 Certified Employers were recognized for their outstanding contributions in the hiring of Virginia veterans and military spouses. The luncheon capped off the 2022 Veterans and Military Affairs Conference hosted by the Virginia Chamber Foundation, the Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) and the Virginia Veterans Services Foundation (VVSF).

“With nearly 30 military installations located within our borders, Virginia has a special relationship with our Armed Forces and those that serve. These service men and women are a real asset to the Commonwealth when they transition from active duty to civilian life,” said Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs Craig Crenshaw. “The V3 Program has proven to make their transition to the civilian workforce easier and much more efficient. Thanks to so many committed V3 Certified Employers such as the ones we honor here today, the V3 Program will continue to fulfill this important mission.”

“The goal of this administration and here at the Virginia Department of Veterans Services is to assure that Virginia remains the most veteran-friendly state in America,” said DVS Commissioner Daniel Gade. “The V3 Program is one of the most effective tools we have to continue this mission and I look forward to increasing the number of V3 Certified Employers and the number of veterans hired during the next year.”

The winners of the 2022 Virginia Values Veterans (V3) Awards are:

Governor’s Awards (In recognition of most veterans hired during 2021)

(Small employer) Ryde Technologies, LLC, Alexandria, 16 hires

(Medium employer) ITA International, LLC, Newport News, 67 hires

(Large employer) B3 Group Inc., Leesburg, 200 hires

(Enterprise employer) Navy Exchange Service Command, Virginia Beach, 4,192 hires

V3 Triumph Award (Most innovative veteran employee retention program)

American Systems, Chantilly

V3 Breakthrough Award (Most inspiring workplace culture for veterans)

Eenu Dutcher Holdings, LLC, Springfield

V3 Impact Awards (For going “above and beyond” to make a community impact)

(Medium employer), Prism, Inc., Reston

(Large employer), Virginia Tech, Blacksburg

V3 Triumph Award (Most transformative hiring process)

American Systems, Chantilly

V3 Influencer Awards (Best strategy to recruit, hire and retain veteran employees)

(Small/medium employer), Varada Consulting, Vienna

(Large/enterprise employer), Xcelerate Solutions, McLean

V3 Phoenix Award (Recognizes comprehensive support to an employed veteran or veteran job seeker)

Phase II Staffing & Contracting, LLC, Woodbridge

V3 Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs Award (Recognizes a state agency or public entity for exceptional support of veterans and veteran employment)

City of Norfolk, Norfolk

Military Medics and Corpsman Program (MMAC) Award (Recognizes total number of veterans hired during 2021 by a healthcare employer)

Riverside Health System, Newport News

V3 100K Hires Award (Recognizes employer who reported the 100,000th veteran hired)