Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces 108 Local Tourism Programs

Program will generate more than $1.29M in marketing initiatives and support more than 432 statewide tourism businesses and entities

RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin announced today that more than $581,607 in matching grant funds will be awarded to 108 small businesses, destination marketing organizations (DMOs), downtown business associations, and chambers of commerce as part of the Virginia Tourism Corporation (VTC)’s Microbusiness Marketing Leverage Program (MMLP).

This funding program is designed to leverage local marketing dollars with matching state funds to increase visitation and traveler spending in the off-season. This funding cycle, local partners will commit more than $700,168 in private-public sector funds to match the VTC funding, providing more than $1.29 million in new marketing activity focused on increasing off-season visitation to Virginia’s small tourism-oriented businesses and events. The funding will be awarded to 108 marketing programs, ultimately impacting 432 combined partners, and supporting more than 1,050 full-time and part-time jobs.

“Tourism is a powerful economic driver and VTC’s grant programs are an important part of Virginia’s growth trajectory toward becoming an all-season destination,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “By leveraging public-private partnerships, these programs support Virginia’s creative, outdoor, and small business-based tourism economy and will draw thousands of additional visitors to Virginia.”

The VTC Microbusiness Marketing Leverage Program is designed to increase visitor spending by leveraging limited marketing dollars to stimulate new tourism marketing through partnerships, and to extend the Virginia is for Lovers brand to drive off-season visitation. Using the hub and spoke tourism model to create multi-day itineraries, five Virginia entities partner financially to apply for funding. Partners may consist of Virginia cities, towns, counties, destination marketing organizations, chambers of commerce, museums, attractions, cultural events, and other tourism-related businesses. The matching marketing dollars will be used to encourage visitors to come to Virginia and support tourism-oriented attractions and small businesses during the holiday, late winter, and spring break season.

“Virginia’s tourism industry is an incredible employment on-ramp for high school and college students, part-time workers, and those interested in long-term hospitality careers in management or the C-suite,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “From kitchen line cooks to regional executive hotel managers, these funds support a robust hospitality workforce at all career levels by inducing tourism demand and increasing overnight visitation.”

Of the total MMLP grant funding, $168,675 is being awarded to areas of Southwest Virginia that were impacted by Hurricane Helene. This needed marketing funding will help jumpstart the tourism economy and encourage visitors to support affected tourism-oriented businesses.

Small businesses are the backbone of Virginia’s tourism industry, driving economic growth and creating unique visitor experiences. The Microbusiness Marketing Leverage Program empowers these businesses by providing vital funding that enhances their marketing efforts, particularly during the off-season. By supporting local shops and attractions, the MMLP not only boosts local economies but also enriches the cultural fabric of our communities. These small enterprises, through their creativity and hospitality, play a crucial role in attracting visitors and showcasing the charm and uniqueness of Virginia, which was named CNBC’s 2024 Top State for Business.

VTC will have additional Marketing Program grant and sponsorship rounds opening throughout 2024. Organizations and businesses that are interested in applying may visit vatc.org/grants for more information.

A full list of funding recipients for all grant programs can be found here.