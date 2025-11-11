Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces $15.5 Million in Land Conservation Grants

Record level of funding protects 8,606 acres through the Virginia Land Conservation Foundation

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced $15.5 million in Virginia Land Conservation Foundation (VLCF) funding to conserve 8,606 acres around the Commonwealth.

The 28 projects receiving grant awards for fiscal year 2026 include acquisitions to expand state natural area preserves and open spaces and parks, as well as conservation easements to protect prime farmland, working forests, historical battlefields and culturally significant lands.

“The Virginia Land Conservation Foundation grant awards will support projects spanning all the way from Scott County in Southwest Virginia to Virginia Beach on the Chesapeake Bay. I’m proud that we have made significant, meaningful investments over the last four years to protect our natural resources and boost our local economies,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “By expanding open spaces and outdoor recreational opportunities, we’re bolstering local economic activity while providing beautiful, natural places for Virginians and visitors to recreate.”

Grants were awarded in the following categories: farmland preservation, forest preservation, historic preservation, natural area protection, and open spaces and parks.

“From multigenerational farms and forests with vital natural resources to battlefield sites interwoven with rich histories, these projects represent a variety of unique and impactful opportunities for land protection in Virginia,” said Virginia Secretary of Natural and Historic Resources Stefanie Taillon. “Each of the 28 grant awards will leverage the contributions of private landowners and conservation-focused organizations to ensure the Commonwealth’s very best lands are protected for generations to come.”

“DCR is proud to run the Virginia Land Conservation Foundation program, which has supported public parks, natural areas and historic lands — as well as our hard-working farmers and foresters — over the past 26 years,” said Andrew Smith, Acting Director of the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation. “These strategically targeted projects will improve water quality and support habitat for Virginia’s wildlife and plants.”

VLCF Board of Trustees members are appointed by the Governor, the Senate Rules Committee, and the Speaker of the House of Delegates. The board includes the Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry. DCR provides staff support to the board.

A full list of the fiscal year 2026 VLCF awards can be found here.