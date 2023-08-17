Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces $2.3 Million in Workforce Opportunity Grants

By: Office of Governor Glenn Youngkin

RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced nearly $2.3 million in workforce development opportunity grants awarded for 22 projects throughout Virginia.

“While Virginia’s labor force participation has hit historic levels, we need to keep our foot on the accelerator. In order to keep Virginia competitive for future economic growth, we must continue to invest in results-oriented programs that boost our workforce readiness,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin.

“As we continue to transform how Virginia delivers workforce development programs, grants like these provide much-needed resources to programs that positively impact the lives of Virginians across the Commonwealth,” said Secretary of Labor Bryan Slater. “Whether it is exploring career opportunities with high school students or providing technical training to adults, these programs will help create pathways to successful careers for hard-working Virginians.”

Grant recipients will focus program efforts on boosting outreach and education for youth, providing technical and soft skill training, and increasing work-based learning opportunities, such as internships and apprenticeships. The programs are designed to help disadvantaged youth and help remove barriers of entry for individuals seeking meaningful employment. The full list of grant recipients and program focus areas can be found on the Virginia Career Works website.

The grants were awarded through an open bid process using funds from federal Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) Title 1 funds. Under the ACT, Title I funds are available to states for the development and support of programs that provide job search, education, and training activities for adult, youth, and dislocated workers seeking to gain or improve their employment prospects. Each year, the Governor has discretion over a portion of the funds that may be distributed to projects based on a competitive grant process.

For any questions regarding current and future workforce development grant opportunities, please contact the Secretary of Labor’s office at workforce@governor.virginia.gov.