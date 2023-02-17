Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces 2023 Governor’s Fellows Program

RICHMOND, VA –Governor Youngkin today announced that applications are now being accepted for the 2023 Governor’s Fellows Program. The Governor’s Fellows Program is a prestigious opportunity for rising seniors and recent graduates to get a firsthand look at the executive branch in action. Since 1982, fellows have worked alongside the Governor’s Cabinet and staff, learning about state government and assisting in essential work for the Commonwealth. “We are excited to welcome the next generation of leaders to kick off their careers with our administration,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin.“The Governor’s Fellows Program is a unique opportunity for Virginia students to experience public service first-hand and gain essential work skills for their future.”During their time in service to the Commonwealth, Governor’s fellows have the opportunity to learn from special guest speakers who are leaders in state government and beyond. Fellows also experience state government on the road, visiting state government agencies and historic sites that have shaped our past and are improving our future.“I can’t say enough good things about the Governor’s Fellow Program. It was transformative for both my personal development and professional career post-graduation,” said Ciara Rascona, 2022 Governor’s Fellow. “I would highly recommend it to anyone looking for the opportunity to learn, collaborate, and grow. I gained lifelong friends while having the opportunity to work across various secretariats that gave me valuable insights into Virginia’s government.”“It was the best thing I did after graduation. I worked with Cabinet members to hone in on my academic skills and apply them in an arena that had real implications, connecting theory to practice. I felt valued as a learner and I’m grateful for everyone involved for teaching me about the nuances of Virginia’s government, turning me into a leader and policy expert who is now in the administration full time,” said Calvin Hogg, 2022 Governor’s Fellow.Qualified applicants must be rising college seniors, graduating seniors, or graduate students. All Virginia college and university students are eligible to apply. Virginia residents who attend out-of-state colleges and universities are also eligible. Both public and private college and university students are encouraged to apply.The selection of fellows is based solely on merit. The Fellows Program does not discriminate on the basis of race, sex, color, national origin, religion, sexual orientation, age, disability, or veteran status.The deadline to apply for the Governor’s Fellows Program is Sunday, March 5, 2023. Interviews will begin on March 13, 2023. Applicants will be advised on decisions beginning on April 14, 2023. The program runs from June 1, 2023 through July 28, 2023.To apply, visit the Governor’s Fellows Program website and send the required recommendation letters to the address below:Governor’s Fellows ProgramPost Office Box 2454Richmond, Virginia 23219 Please email any questions to govfellows@governor.virginia.gov.