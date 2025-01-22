Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces 35 Preservation Projects

Museums and historic sites across the state will receive funds totaling about $20 million ahead of American Revolution anniversary in 2026

RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin announced today that 35 preservation projects from across the Commonwealth have been awarded grant funding through the Virginia 250 Preservation Fund.

Last year, Governor Youngkin and the General Assembly established the Virginia 250 Preservation Fund in the Commonwealth’s 2024-2026 Biennial Budget to support capital improvement projects at historic sites and museums that anticipate a significant increase in visitation in 2026, the year of the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, also known as the nation’s Semiquincentennial. The Department of Historic Resources (DHR) will administer the funds from the grant program.

“As the United States of America prepares to celebrate its 250th birthday in 2026, there is no better time to show the world the essential role that Virginia has played in our Nation’s founding,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “These investments in historic properties will allow them to showcase their significant cultural value, preserving them for future generations.”

Following a preapplication screening process in the summer of 2024, DHR invited 218 out of 227 initial preapplicants to submit a full application for the program. DHR received 166 completed full applications. A DHR internal review panel, with input from representatives in the Office of the Commonwealth’s Secretary of Natural and Historic Resources and the Governor’s Office, selected 35 projects for a total of $19,993,983.26 in funding.

“The Commonwealth’s commitment to preserving historic properties is exemplified by this investment,” said Virginia Secretary of Natural and Historic Resources Travis Voyles. “Not only will our deeply significant historic resources benefit from receiving these grants, but Virginians and Americans nationwide will come together to celebrate the Semiquincentennial.”

“The capital improvements made possible through these grants will enhance the experience of thousands of visitors for whom Virginia will be a priority travel destination during 2026,” said DHR Director Julie Langan. “The enduring nature of this investment, in a geographically and historically diverse range of landmarks, will benefit Virginia for many years to come,”

As part of the grant program’s selection process, priority was given to projects featuring properties listed in the Virginia Landmarks Register (VLR) and/or the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP), properties designated as a National Historic Landmark (NHL), and properties determined eligible for any such listing by DHR. The projects that are set to receive awards include efforts to stabilize and repair historic buildings, which will ensure that visitors from Virginia and beyond can continue to benefit from these important educational resources for years to come. Enhancements to accessibility features, which will help sites serve more visitors, are included in nearly half of the projects. After the funded projects are completed, a number of the sites will serve as venues for events and multipurpose gathering, thus contributing to the economic and social vitality of their respective communities.

Learn more about the projects that have been recommended for funding through the Virginia 250 Preservation Fund in the table below:

All grantees will match at least one-third of the state award with funds from other sources or in-kind services. DHR staff will conduct site visits and review project plans as the funds are dispersed over the course of 2025 and 2026.

The Virginia 250 Preservation Fund is one of many opportunities for organizations across the Commonwealth to prepare for the commemoration of the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Declaration of Independence and the start of the American Revolution. However, grantees were not limited to properties related to the American Revolution for this grant program. Instead, projects that will enhance the visitor experience at properties showcasing stories in many different eras of Virginia history were selected.

For more information about Virginia 250 Preservation Fund, visit its webpage or email grants@dhr.virginia.gov.