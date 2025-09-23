Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces $5.7 Million Housing Projects

Funding supports new housing and infrastructure in western Lee County

RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin announced $2.5 million in state funds to support infrastructure development for 115 housing units that will serve both Lincoln Memorial University and the western Lee County community. The Governor also announced $3.2 million in funding for a wastewater project that will serve the community and economic development.

“The development in western Lee County shows the true power of people working together,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “With the commitment of this community, the leadership of Lincoln Memorial University, and the support of partners at every level, vision is becoming reality. We bring new homes, modern infrastructure, and a stronger economy. Most of all, the projects reflect Virginia’s commitment to helping rural communities grow and prosper to bring opportunity for residents, businesses, students, and families for generations to come.”

The housing project in Ewing will build 55 townhomes, 38 duplexes, 9 triplexes and 13 cottages; construct 37,584 yards of roadway; install 6,610 linear feet of new water lines; and serve a projected 118 new utility connections. The housing development will serve students, faculty and staff of Lincoln Memorial University (LMU) and increase access to workforce housing for residents of Lee County.

State-administered funding of $2.5 million for the housing project—$1 million from the Appalachian Regional Commission for infrastructure and $1.5 million from the Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization (AMLER) program—unlocked $49 million in private investment from LMU to help sustain and grow the DeBusk Veterinary Teaching Center in western Lee County.

Also announced at the September 19 event was additional funding for the first phase of the Western Lee Wastewater Project that will construct a new wastewater treatment plant capable of processing 300,000 gallons per day and install approximately 32.4 miles of new sewer lines in the previously unserved area of western Lee County.

“New investments for infrastructure and housing along with the ongoing development of the Lincoln Memorial University’s DeBusk Veterinary Teaching Center gives Lee County the foundation for future economic growth. This funding means new opportunities for business, stronger infrastructure, and better quality of life for the residents of western Lee County and the surrounding region,” said Senator Todd E. Pillion.

The wastewater project will serve up to 735 residents, businesses, and institutions, including the University. The project will improve quality of life, create economic development possibilities, and enhance the environment of the region by transitioning residents from septic to public sewer systems.

“This funding is more than just an investment in infrastructure in our state; it’s an investment in people. By expanding essential services and creating new, workforce housing, these resources strengthen our communities, protect public health and open the door for new opportunities and economic growth across Lee County and the state,” said Delegate Terry Kilgore.

The $29.5 million wastewater project combines funding from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers ($26.25 million) and the Appalachian Regional Commission via the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development ($3.2 million) with other state and local sources.

“These two transformational projects in western Lee County show what can be achieved when local leaders, community partners, regional organizations, and state and federal governments work side by side to create opportunities for people and places to thrive,” said Maggie Beal, Director of the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development.

Virginia is one of nine states and tribal governments chosen by the U.S. Congress to receive funding in fiscal year 2025 to develop and repurpose abandoned mine land with economic and community development end uses.

“The AMLER program is a critical driver of opportunity in our coalfields region, transforming former mining lands into foundations for community growth,” said Glenn Davis, Director of the Virginia Department of Energy. “Through strategic investments in housing, infrastructure and economic development, Virginia is committed to building on Southwest’s legacy by creating opportunities that will strengthen economic outcomes for generations to come.”