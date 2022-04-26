Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces $6.5 Million in Funding to Support HB741 and School Safety

By: Governor Glenn Youngkin Press

Richmond, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced the availability of $6.5 million through the Department of Criminal Justice Services (DCJS) to assist public schools in the development of digital floor plans. In tandem with the announcement, Governor Youngkin signed Delegate Robert Bell’s House Bill 741, which requires local school boards to create detailed and accurate floor plans for each of their public school buildings.

The Digital Mapping Program for Virginia K–12 Schools will fund up to $3,500 per public school to create a common operation picture through digital maps for school administrators and first responders to use during emergencies.

“This legislation and the Digital Mapping Program for Virginia K–12 Schools will help ensure the safety of all students, staff, and visitors who enter our schools,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “It will likewise promote the safety of the brave men and women who keep our children safe.”

“Each child deserves to feel welcome and secure in school,” said Secretary of Education Aimee Guidera. “This new legislation is an important step towards ensuring every parent can trust their child is in a safe learning environment.”

“In an emergency, every second matters,” said Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Robert Mosier. “It is imperative that our first responders have the ability to quickly assess the situation and coordinate response efforts. This legislation and the Digital Mapping Program for Virginia K–12 Schools further the goal of minimizing harm.”

“In this day and age, every school should have accurate and accessible maps,” said Delegate Robert Bell. “This information is the first step in ensuring the best possible outcome to any emergency.”

“As a parent of a child enrolled in a public school, I am excited that DCJS is offering this program,” said Director of the Department of Criminal Justice Services Jackson Miller. “The Digital Mapping Program is one of many ways DCJS is supporting collaboration between schools and first responders.”

To receive funding through the Digital Mapping Program for Virginia K–12 Schools, an authorized school division representative should collaborate with local first responder partners, select a vendor for the digital mapping project, and submit an application to DCJS. After the maps have been created and shared with first responders, school divisions may be reimbursed.

More information about the Digital Mapping Program for Virginia K–12 Schools can be found here.

