Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Additional Administration and Board Appointments

RICHMOND, VA— Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced additional administration and board appointments.

ADMINISTRATION APPOINTMENTS

OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR

Kelsi Wilson, Deputy Director of Federal Affairs

Jack Holloway, Special Assistant, Office of Counselor to the Governor

TRANSPORTATION

Tiffany Robinson, Director, Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation

BOARD APPOINTMENTS

ADMINISTRATION

CITIZENS’ ADVISORY COUNCIL ON FURNISHING AND INTERPRETING THE EXECUTIVE MANSION

Julianne Casey of Norfolk, President, Julianne Casey Interiors

COMPACT

WASHINGTON METRORAIL SAFETY COMMISSION

Tiffany Robinson of Richmond, Director, Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation

EDUCATION

A. L. PHILPOTT MANUFACTURING EXTENSION PARTNERSHIP, BOARD OF TRUSTEES

Dr. Marcia Conston of Norfolk, President, Tidewater Community College

HEALTH AND HUMAN RESOURCES

BOARD OF SOCIAL WORK

Victoria Cartagena of Suffolk, Licensed Clinical Social Worker, Children’s Hospital of the Kings Daughters

Joan R. Landolt of Roanoke, Licensed Clinical Social Worker, Joan R. Landolt, LCSW

MATERNAL MORTALITY REVIEW TEAM

Dr. Anita M. Maybach of Culpeper, physician

STATE CHILD FATALITY REVIEW TEAM

Jonathan Swanson, MD, MSc, MBA, FAAP, of Keswick, Professor of Pediatrics, University of Virginia; Chief Quality Officer for Children’s Services, University of Virginia Children’s Hospital

INDEPENDENT

VIRGINIA FOUNDATION FOR THE HUMANITIES AND PUBLIC POLICY

Sarath Nathan of Henrico, CEO and owner, Sarath Solutions LLC

LABOR

AUCTIONEERS BOARD

Douglas Sinclair, CAI, AARE, GPPA, of Midlothian, Owner and President, Sinclair and Associates

LEGISLATIVE

VIRGINIA CONFLICT OF INTEREST AND ETHICS ADVISORY COUNCIL

John C. Blair II of Albemarle County, City Attorney, City of Staunton

NATURAL AND HISTORIC RESOURCES

VIRGINIA LAND CONSERVATION FOUNDATION, BOARD OF TRUSTEES

William “Bear” Lloyd of Abingdon, Owner, W. Bear Lloyd Real Estate and Auction

VETERANS AND DEFENSE AFFAIRS

VETERANS SERVICES FOUNDATION BOARD OF TRUSTEES