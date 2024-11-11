Featured Local Local News 

Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Additional Administration and Board Appointments

HRMessenger Staff ,

RICHMOND, VA— Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced additional administration and board appointments.

ADMINISTRATION APPOINTMENTS

OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR

  • Kelsi WilsonDeputy Director of Federal Affairs
  • Jack HollowaySpecial AssistantOffice of Counselor to the Governor

TRANSPORTATION

  • Tiffany RobinsonDirector, Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation

BOARD APPOINTMENTS

ADMINISTRATION 

CITIZENS’ ADVISORY COUNCIL ON FURNISHING AND INTERPRETING THE EXECUTIVE MANSION   

  • Julianne Casey of Norfolk, President, Julianne Casey Interiors

COMPACT

WASHINGTON METRORAIL SAFETY COMMISSION

  • Tiffany Robinson of Richmond, Director, Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation

EDUCATION

A. L. PHILPOTT MANUFACTURING EXTENSION PARTNERSHIP, BOARD OF TRUSTEES 

  • Dr. Marcia Conston of Norfolk, President, Tidewater Community College

HEALTH AND HUMAN RESOURCES

BOARD OF SOCIAL WORK

  • Victoria Cartagena of Suffolk, Licensed Clinical Social Worker, Children’s Hospital of the Kings Daughters
  • Joan R. Landolt of Roanoke, Licensed Clinical Social Worker, Joan R. Landolt, LCSW

MATERNAL MORTALITY REVIEW TEAM 

  • Dr. Anita M. Maybach of Culpeper, physician

STATE CHILD FATALITY REVIEW TEAM 

  • Jonathan Swanson, MD, MSc, MBA, FAAP, of Keswick, Professor of Pediatrics, University of Virginia; Chief Quality Officer for Children’s Services, University of Virginia Children’s Hospital

INDEPENDENT 

VIRGINIA FOUNDATION FOR THE HUMANITIES AND PUBLIC POLICY 

  • Sarath Nathan of Henrico, CEO and owner, Sarath Solutions LLC

LABOR

AUCTIONEERS BOARD

  • Douglas Sinclair, CAI, AARE, GPPA, of Midlothian, Owner and President, Sinclair and Associates

LEGISLATIVE

VIRGINIA CONFLICT OF INTEREST AND ETHICS ADVISORY COUNCIL

  • John C. Blair II of Albemarle County, City Attorney, City of Staunton

NATURAL AND HISTORIC RESOURCES 

VIRGINIA LAND CONSERVATION FOUNDATION, BOARD OF TRUSTEES 

  • William “Bear” Lloyd of Abingdon, Owner, W. Bear Lloyd Real Estate and Auction

VETERANS AND DEFENSE AFFAIRS

VETERANS SERVICES FOUNDATION BOARD OF TRUSTEES

  • Heather Hopkins of Arlington, Head of Defense Policy, Amazon Web Services