Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Additional Administration and Board Appointments
RICHMOND, VA— Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced additional administration and board appointments.
ADMINISTRATION APPOINTMENTS
OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR
- Kelsi Wilson, Deputy Director of Federal Affairs
- Jack Holloway, Special Assistant, Office of Counselor to the Governor
TRANSPORTATION
- Tiffany Robinson, Director, Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation
BOARD APPOINTMENTS
ADMINISTRATION
CITIZENS’ ADVISORY COUNCIL ON FURNISHING AND INTERPRETING THE EXECUTIVE MANSION
- Julianne Casey of Norfolk, President, Julianne Casey Interiors
COMPACT
WASHINGTON METRORAIL SAFETY COMMISSION
- Tiffany Robinson of Richmond, Director, Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation
EDUCATION
A. L. PHILPOTT MANUFACTURING EXTENSION PARTNERSHIP, BOARD OF TRUSTEES
- Dr. Marcia Conston of Norfolk, President, Tidewater Community College
HEALTH AND HUMAN RESOURCES
BOARD OF SOCIAL WORK
- Victoria Cartagena of Suffolk, Licensed Clinical Social Worker, Children’s Hospital of the Kings Daughters
- Joan R. Landolt of Roanoke, Licensed Clinical Social Worker, Joan R. Landolt, LCSW
MATERNAL MORTALITY REVIEW TEAM
- Dr. Anita M. Maybach of Culpeper, physician
STATE CHILD FATALITY REVIEW TEAM
- Jonathan Swanson, MD, MSc, MBA, FAAP, of Keswick, Professor of Pediatrics, University of Virginia; Chief Quality Officer for Children’s Services, University of Virginia Children’s Hospital
INDEPENDENT
VIRGINIA FOUNDATION FOR THE HUMANITIES AND PUBLIC POLICY
- Sarath Nathan of Henrico, CEO and owner, Sarath Solutions LLC
LABOR
AUCTIONEERS BOARD
- Douglas Sinclair, CAI, AARE, GPPA, of Midlothian, Owner and President, Sinclair and Associates
LEGISLATIVE
VIRGINIA CONFLICT OF INTEREST AND ETHICS ADVISORY COUNCIL
- John C. Blair II of Albemarle County, City Attorney, City of Staunton
NATURAL AND HISTORIC RESOURCES
VIRGINIA LAND CONSERVATION FOUNDATION, BOARD OF TRUSTEES
- William “Bear” Lloyd of Abingdon, Owner, W. Bear Lloyd Real Estate and Auction
VETERANS AND DEFENSE AFFAIRS
VETERANS SERVICES FOUNDATION BOARD OF TRUSTEES
- Heather Hopkins of Arlington, Head of Defense Policy, Amazon Web Services