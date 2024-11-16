Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Additional Administration and Board Appointments

RICHMOND, VA— Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced additional administration and board appointments.

ADMINISTRATION APPOINTMENTS

OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR

Ali Ahmad, Senior Advisor to the Governor

Lindsay Fisher, Deputy Chief of Staff and Director of Policy and Legislative Affairs

BOARD APPOINTMENTS

ADMINISTRATION

CYBERSECURITY PLANNING COMMITTEE

Troy Adkins of Charles City, Broadband Infrastructure Program Manager, Chickahominy Indian Tribe

COMMONWEALTH

VIRGINIA INDIAN ADVISORY BOARD

Dr. Ashley Spivey of King William, Executive Director, Kenah Consulting

VIRGINIA LATINO ADVISORY BOARD

Krista Lewie-Cepero of Prince William County, Virginia State Director, Latinos United for Conservative Action

DESIGNATED

STATE REHABILITATION ADVISORY COUNCIL

Arthur Lee Talley of Portsmouth, CEO and Founder, Ambientmuse Studios

STATE REHABILITATION COUNCIL FOR THE BLIND AND VISION IMPAIRED

Rachael Rounds of Midlothian, Business Connections Program Manager, Virginia Commonwealth University – Rehabilitation, Research, and Training Center

HEALTH AND HUMAN RESOURCES

ADVISORY BOARD ON SURGICAL ASSISTING

Dr. Srikanth Mahavadi of Mechanicsville, President, New Kent Foot Clinic

Deborah Redmond, LSA, MSA, CSA, of Virginia Beach, Clinical Coordinator-MSA Program, EVMS School of Health Professions, Macon and Joan Brock Virginia Health Sciences at Old Dominion University

BOARD OF LONG TERM CARE ADMINISTRATORS

Felita Creekmore of Suffolk, Assisted Living Facility Administrator, Lake Prince Woods

Denny Pregent of Powhatan, President, Mantle Management

BOARD OF OPTOMETRY

Dr. Jeffrey C. Michaels, O.D., M.B.A., F.A.A.O., of Goochland, Optometrist, Family Vision Care of Richmond, PC

COMMONWEALTH NEUROTRAUMA INITIATIVE ADVISORY BOARD

Dr. Robert Svoboda of Richmond, Spinal Cord Injury Fellow, VCU Health and Central Virginia Veterans Health Administration

OFFICE OF NEW AMERICANS ADVISORY BOARD

Sarah Basha of Leesburg, Director, National Security Operations, Groundswell

STATE EMERGENCY MEDICAL SERVICES ADVISORY BOARD

Madison Blaska of Powhatan, Emergency Communications Supervisor, Powhatan County Public Safety Communications

TASK FORCE ON SERVICES FOR SURVIVORS OF SEXUAL ASSAULT

Dr. Bonnie Price of Goochland County, Administrative Director of Community Health – Violence Response Team, Bon Secours Health System

Leah Williams-Rumbley of Chesapeake, Chief Programs and Innovation Officer, Foodbank of Southeastern VA and the Eastern Shore

INDEPENDENT

VIRGINIA FOUNDATION FOR THE HUMANITIES AND PUBLIC POLICY

Eddie Garcia of Montclair, Procurement Analyst, Office of Management and Budget

LABOR

COMMON INTEREST COMMUNITY BOARD

Marcy Peacock of Cumberland, Community Operations Specialist, Eagle Construction

REAL ESTATE BOARD

Jeremy Dalpiaz of Waterford, Vice President and Associate Broker, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

PUBLIC SAFETY AND HOMELAND SECURITY

VIRGINIA CANNABIS CONTROL AUTHORITY BOARD OF DIRECTORS

The Honorable Roxanne L. Robinson, O.D., of North Chesterfield, former member, Virginia House of Delegates, 27th District, retired optometrist

TRANSPORTATION

MEDICAL ADVISORY BOARD FOR THE DEPARTMENT OF MOTOR VEHICLES