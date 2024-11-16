Featured Local Local News 

Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Additional Administration and Board Appointments

HRMessenger Staff ,

RICHMOND, VA— Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced additional administration and board appointments.

ADMINISTRATION APPOINTMENTS 

OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR 

  • Ali Ahmad, Senior Advisor to the Governor  
  • Lindsay Fisher, Deputy Chief of Staff and Director of Policy and Legislative Affairs 

BOARD APPOINTMENTS 

ADMINISTRATION 

CYBERSECURITY PLANNING COMMITTEE 

  • Troy Adkins of Charles City, Broadband Infrastructure Program Manager, Chickahominy Indian Tribe 

COMMONWEALTH 

VIRGINIA INDIAN ADVISORY BOARD 

  • Dr. Ashley Spivey of King William, Executive Director, Kenah Consulting 

VIRGINIA LATINO ADVISORY BOARD 

  • Krista Lewie-Cepero of Prince William County, Virginia State Director, Latinos United for Conservative Action 

DESIGNATED 

STATE REHABILITATION ADVISORY COUNCIL 

  • Arthur Lee Talley of Portsmouth, CEO and Founder, Ambientmuse Studios 

STATE REHABILITATION COUNCIL FOR THE BLIND AND VISION IMPAIRED 

  • Rachael Rounds of Midlothian, Business Connections Program Manager, Virginia Commonwealth University – Rehabilitation, Research, and Training Center 

HEALTH AND HUMAN RESOURCES 

ADVISORY BOARD ON SURGICAL ASSISTING 

  • Dr. Srikanth Mahavadi of Mechanicsville, President, New Kent Foot Clinic 
  • Deborah Redmond, LSA, MSA, CSA, of Virginia Beach, Clinical Coordinator-MSA Program, EVMS School of Health Professions, Macon and Joan Brock Virginia Health Sciences at Old Dominion University 

BOARD OF LONG TERM CARE ADMINISTRATORS 

  • Felita Creekmore of Suffolk, Assisted Living Facility Administrator, Lake Prince Woods 
  • Denny Pregent of Powhatan, President, Mantle Management 

BOARD OF OPTOMETRY 

  • Dr. Jeffrey C. Michaels, O.D., M.B.A., F.A.A.O., of Goochland, Optometrist, Family Vision Care of Richmond, PC 

COMMONWEALTH NEUROTRAUMA INITIATIVE ADVISORY BOARD 

  • Dr. Robert Svoboda of Richmond, Spinal Cord Injury Fellow, VCU Health and Central Virginia Veterans Health Administration 

OFFICE OF NEW AMERICANS ADVISORY BOARD 

  • Sarah Basha of Leesburg, Director, National Security Operations, Groundswell 

STATE EMERGENCY MEDICAL SERVICES ADVISORY BOARD 

  • Madison Blaska of Powhatan, Emergency Communications Supervisor, Powhatan County Public Safety Communications 

TASK FORCE ON SERVICES FOR SURVIVORS OF SEXUAL ASSAULT  

  • Dr. Bonnie Price of Goochland County, Administrative Director of Community Health – Violence Response Team, Bon Secours Health System 
  • Leah Williams-Rumbley of Chesapeake, Chief Programs and Innovation Officer, Foodbank of Southeastern VA and the Eastern Shore 

INDEPENDENT 

VIRGINIA FOUNDATION FOR THE HUMANITIES AND PUBLIC POLICY 

  • Eddie Garcia of Montclair, Procurement Analyst, Office of Management and Budget 

LABOR 

COMMON INTEREST COMMUNITY BOARD 

  • Marcy Peacock of Cumberland, Community Operations Specialist, Eagle Construction 

REAL ESTATE BOARD 

  • Jeremy Dalpiaz of Waterford, Vice President and Associate Broker, Douglas Elliman Real Estate 

PUBLIC SAFETY AND HOMELAND SECURITY 

VIRGINIA CANNABIS CONTROL AUTHORITY BOARD OF DIRECTORS 

  • The Honorable Roxanne L. Robinson, O.D., of North Chesterfield, former member, Virginia House of Delegates, 27th District, retired optometrist 

TRANSPORTATION 

MEDICAL ADVISORY BOARD FOR THE DEPARTMENT OF MOTOR VEHICLES 

  • Dr. Chet Pai of Fredericksburg, Gastroenterologist; President, Medical Staff of Mary Washington Healthcare 