Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Additional Administration and Board Appointments
RICHMOND, VA— Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced additional administration and board appointments.
ADMINISTRATION APPOINTMENTS
OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR
- Ali Ahmad, Senior Advisor to the Governor
- Lindsay Fisher, Deputy Chief of Staff and Director of Policy and Legislative Affairs
BOARD APPOINTMENTS
ADMINISTRATION
CYBERSECURITY PLANNING COMMITTEE
- Troy Adkins of Charles City, Broadband Infrastructure Program Manager, Chickahominy Indian Tribe
COMMONWEALTH
VIRGINIA INDIAN ADVISORY BOARD
- Dr. Ashley Spivey of King William, Executive Director, Kenah Consulting
VIRGINIA LATINO ADVISORY BOARD
- Krista Lewie-Cepero of Prince William County, Virginia State Director, Latinos United for Conservative Action
DESIGNATED
STATE REHABILITATION ADVISORY COUNCIL
- Arthur Lee Talley of Portsmouth, CEO and Founder, Ambientmuse Studios
STATE REHABILITATION COUNCIL FOR THE BLIND AND VISION IMPAIRED
- Rachael Rounds of Midlothian, Business Connections Program Manager, Virginia Commonwealth University – Rehabilitation, Research, and Training Center
HEALTH AND HUMAN RESOURCES
ADVISORY BOARD ON SURGICAL ASSISTING
- Dr. Srikanth Mahavadi of Mechanicsville, President, New Kent Foot Clinic
- Deborah Redmond, LSA, MSA, CSA, of Virginia Beach, Clinical Coordinator-MSA Program, EVMS School of Health Professions, Macon and Joan Brock Virginia Health Sciences at Old Dominion University
BOARD OF LONG TERM CARE ADMINISTRATORS
- Felita Creekmore of Suffolk, Assisted Living Facility Administrator, Lake Prince Woods
- Denny Pregent of Powhatan, President, Mantle Management
BOARD OF OPTOMETRY
- Dr. Jeffrey C. Michaels, O.D., M.B.A., F.A.A.O., of Goochland, Optometrist, Family Vision Care of Richmond, PC
COMMONWEALTH NEUROTRAUMA INITIATIVE ADVISORY BOARD
- Dr. Robert Svoboda of Richmond, Spinal Cord Injury Fellow, VCU Health and Central Virginia Veterans Health Administration
OFFICE OF NEW AMERICANS ADVISORY BOARD
- Sarah Basha of Leesburg, Director, National Security Operations, Groundswell
STATE EMERGENCY MEDICAL SERVICES ADVISORY BOARD
- Madison Blaska of Powhatan, Emergency Communications Supervisor, Powhatan County Public Safety Communications
TASK FORCE ON SERVICES FOR SURVIVORS OF SEXUAL ASSAULT
- Dr. Bonnie Price of Goochland County, Administrative Director of Community Health – Violence Response Team, Bon Secours Health System
- Leah Williams-Rumbley of Chesapeake, Chief Programs and Innovation Officer, Foodbank of Southeastern VA and the Eastern Shore
INDEPENDENT
VIRGINIA FOUNDATION FOR THE HUMANITIES AND PUBLIC POLICY
- Eddie Garcia of Montclair, Procurement Analyst, Office of Management and Budget
LABOR
COMMON INTEREST COMMUNITY BOARD
- Marcy Peacock of Cumberland, Community Operations Specialist, Eagle Construction
REAL ESTATE BOARD
- Jeremy Dalpiaz of Waterford, Vice President and Associate Broker, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
PUBLIC SAFETY AND HOMELAND SECURITY
VIRGINIA CANNABIS CONTROL AUTHORITY BOARD OF DIRECTORS
- The Honorable Roxanne L. Robinson, O.D., of North Chesterfield, former member, Virginia House of Delegates, 27th District, retired optometrist
TRANSPORTATION
MEDICAL ADVISORY BOARD FOR THE DEPARTMENT OF MOTOR VEHICLES
- Dr. Chet Pai of Fredericksburg, Gastroenterologist; President, Medical Staff of Mary Washington Healthcare