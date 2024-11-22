Events Featured Local News 

Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Additional Administration and Board Appointments

HRMessenger Staff ,

RICHMOND, VA— Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced additional administration and board appointments.

ADMINISTRATION APPOINTMENTS 

OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR 

  • Sarah Mims, Special Assistant, Constituent Services 

BOARD APPOINTMENTS 

AUTHORITY 

HAMPTON ROADS REGIONAL ARENA AUTHORITY 

  • Cathie J. Vick of Virginia Beach, Vice President, Corporate & Government Affairs, Transurban 

VIRGINIA RECREATIONAL FACILITIES AUTHORITY, BOARD OF DIRECTORS 

  • Megan Baker of Roanoke County, Economic Development Director, Roanoke County  
  • Dennis Cronk of Roanoke City, Director, Poe & Cronk Real Estate Group Inc.  
  • The Honorable Mickey Johnson of Moneta, Member, Bedford County Board of Supervisors (District 1); Senior Account Executive, WFXR TV  
  • Tucker Lemon of Roanoke, President, Martin, Hopkins & Lemon, PC 
  • The Honorable Tammy E. Shepherd of Roanoke County, Member, Roanoke County Board of Supervisors (Vinton Magisterial District); Owner/ Broker, Shepherd Realty Group 
  • Dr. Raymond Smoot of Montogomery County, retired CEO, Virginia Tech Foundation  

EDUCATION 

BOARD OF REGENTS OF GUNSTON HALL  

  • Sue Ann Carkoski Tempero of Des Moines, Iowa, Member, The National Society of The Colonial Dames of America in the State of Iowa 
  • Diana Davis Madsen of Westerfield, New Jersey, Member, The National Society of The Colonial Dames of America in the State of New Jersey 
  • Nancy Evenson Lindley of Long Lake, Minnesota, Member, The National Society of The Colonial Dames of America in the State of Minnesota 
  • Kristen Ferate of Edmond, Oklahoma, Member, The National Society of The Colonial Dames of America in the State of Oklahoma 
  • Lynda Hamilton Potter of Bellevue, Washington, Member, The National Society of The Colonial Dames of America in the State of Washington 
  • Jane Hart Lewis of Florence, South Carolina, Member, The National Society of The Colonial Dames of the American in the State of South Carolina 
  • Hayley Lewis Van Antwerp of Mobile, Alabama, Member, The National Society of The Colonial Dames of America in the State of Alabama 
  • Susan McClellan of LaJolla, California, Member, The National Society of The Colonial Dames of America in the State of California  
  • Elizabeth “Liza” Stewart Standish Sackson of Charlottesville, President, The National Society of The Colonial Dames of America in the Commonwealth of Virginia 

HEALTH AND HUMAN RESOURCES 

ADVISORY BOARD ON MIDWIFERY 

  • Jennifer Green of Virginia Beach, Certified Professional Midwife, Seven Cities Midwifery Care, LLC 
  • Katie Greene of Midlothian, community volunteer 

ADVISORY BOARD ON MUSIC THERAPY 

  • Nikki Rattray Baldwin of Prince William County, Founder, Planet Rattray 
  • Michelle N. Westfall, MS, MT-BC, of Fredericksburg, Founder/Owner, Creative Arts for Health 

ALZHEIMER’S DISEASE AND RELATED DISORDERS COMMISSION 

  • Jamie Towey of Falls Church, Vice President of Advocacy, Aging with Dignity 

BOARD OF COUNSELING

  • Dr. Gerald Lawson of Salem, Professor, Virginia Tech  

BOARD OF PSYCHOLOGY 

  • Dr. Karen Trump of Glen Allen, retired school psychologist  

MATERNAL MORTALITY REVIEW TEAM 

  • Susan S. Murphy of Virginia Beach, Certified Neonatal Intensive Care Nurse, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital 
  • Kim Pekin, MS, CNM, CPM, of Purcellville, Midwife, Centreville OB/GYN 

TASK FORCE ON SERVICES FOR SURVIVORS OF SEXUAL ASSAULT  

  • Dr. Robin L. Foster of Richmond, Director of Child Protection Team, Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU 

NATURAL AND HISTORIC RESOURCES  

VIRGINIA COUNCIL ON ENVIROMENTAL JUSTICE 

  • Courtney Malveaux, Esq., of Richmond, Partner, McGuireWoods LLP 

VIRGINIA LAND CONSERVATION FOUNDATION, BOARD OF TRUSTEES  

  • Michael Molina of Vienna, former Director of the Office of Intergovernmental Affairs, Office of Governor Glenn Youngkin 

PUBLIC SAFETY AND HOMELAND SECURITY 

ADVISORY COMMITTEE ON SEXUAL AND DOMESTIC VIOLENCE 

  • Michelle Ellis Young of Virginia Beach, CEO, YWCA South Hampton Roads 

TRANSPORTATION 

TRANSPORTATION DISTRICT COMMISSION OF HAMPTON ROADS 

  • Ryan King of Norfolk, Asset Management and Brokerage Services, Harvey Lindsay Commercial Real Estate 
  • The Honorable Patricia Powell Woodbury, Ed D., LPC, of Newport News, Councilwoman, Newport News City Council (Central District); retired educator  

VETERANS AND DEFENSE AFFAIRS  

JOINT LEADERSHIP COUNCIL OF VETERANS SERVICE ORGANIZATIONS  

  • Major General Garry Dean (retired) of Arlington, President, Peduzzi Associates, Ltd. 
  • Robin Kelleher of Annandale, CEO, Hope for the Warriors 
  • Richard Mansfield of Hampton, Treasurer for Division 2, Air Force Sergeants Association  
  • Richard “Rick” Raskin of Manassas, Vietnam Veteran; Past State Commander, VFW Department of Virginia 