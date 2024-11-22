Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Additional Administration and Board Appointments
RICHMOND, VA— Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced additional administration and board appointments.
ADMINISTRATION APPOINTMENTS
OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR
- Sarah Mims, Special Assistant, Constituent Services
BOARD APPOINTMENTS
AUTHORITY
HAMPTON ROADS REGIONAL ARENA AUTHORITY
- Cathie J. Vick of Virginia Beach, Vice President, Corporate & Government Affairs, Transurban
VIRGINIA RECREATIONAL FACILITIES AUTHORITY, BOARD OF DIRECTORS
- Megan Baker of Roanoke County, Economic Development Director, Roanoke County
- Dennis Cronk of Roanoke City, Director, Poe & Cronk Real Estate Group Inc.
- The Honorable Mickey Johnson of Moneta, Member, Bedford County Board of Supervisors (District 1); Senior Account Executive, WFXR TV
- Tucker Lemon of Roanoke, President, Martin, Hopkins & Lemon, PC
- The Honorable Tammy E. Shepherd of Roanoke County, Member, Roanoke County Board of Supervisors (Vinton Magisterial District); Owner/ Broker, Shepherd Realty Group
- Dr. Raymond Smoot of Montogomery County, retired CEO, Virginia Tech Foundation
EDUCATION
BOARD OF REGENTS OF GUNSTON HALL
- Sue Ann Carkoski Tempero of Des Moines, Iowa, Member, The National Society of The Colonial Dames of America in the State of Iowa
- Diana Davis Madsen of Westerfield, New Jersey, Member, The National Society of The Colonial Dames of America in the State of New Jersey
- Nancy Evenson Lindley of Long Lake, Minnesota, Member, The National Society of The Colonial Dames of America in the State of Minnesota
- Kristen Ferate of Edmond, Oklahoma, Member, The National Society of The Colonial Dames of America in the State of Oklahoma
- Lynda Hamilton Potter of Bellevue, Washington, Member, The National Society of The Colonial Dames of America in the State of Washington
- Jane Hart Lewis of Florence, South Carolina, Member, The National Society of The Colonial Dames of the American in the State of South Carolina
- Hayley Lewis Van Antwerp of Mobile, Alabama, Member, The National Society of The Colonial Dames of America in the State of Alabama
- Susan McClellan of LaJolla, California, Member, The National Society of The Colonial Dames of America in the State of California
- Elizabeth “Liza” Stewart Standish Sackson of Charlottesville, President, The National Society of The Colonial Dames of America in the Commonwealth of Virginia
HEALTH AND HUMAN RESOURCES
ADVISORY BOARD ON MIDWIFERY
- Jennifer Green of Virginia Beach, Certified Professional Midwife, Seven Cities Midwifery Care, LLC
- Katie Greene of Midlothian, community volunteer
ADVISORY BOARD ON MUSIC THERAPY
- Nikki Rattray Baldwin of Prince William County, Founder, Planet Rattray
- Michelle N. Westfall, MS, MT-BC, of Fredericksburg, Founder/Owner, Creative Arts for Health
ALZHEIMER’S DISEASE AND RELATED DISORDERS COMMISSION
- Jamie Towey of Falls Church, Vice President of Advocacy, Aging with Dignity
BOARD OF COUNSELING
- Dr. Gerald Lawson of Salem, Professor, Virginia Tech
BOARD OF PSYCHOLOGY
- Dr. Karen Trump of Glen Allen, retired school psychologist
MATERNAL MORTALITY REVIEW TEAM
- Susan S. Murphy of Virginia Beach, Certified Neonatal Intensive Care Nurse, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital
- Kim Pekin, MS, CNM, CPM, of Purcellville, Midwife, Centreville OB/GYN
TASK FORCE ON SERVICES FOR SURVIVORS OF SEXUAL ASSAULT
- Dr. Robin L. Foster of Richmond, Director of Child Protection Team, Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU
NATURAL AND HISTORIC RESOURCES
VIRGINIA COUNCIL ON ENVIROMENTAL JUSTICE
- Courtney Malveaux, Esq., of Richmond, Partner, McGuireWoods LLP
VIRGINIA LAND CONSERVATION FOUNDATION, BOARD OF TRUSTEES
- Michael Molina of Vienna, former Director of the Office of Intergovernmental Affairs, Office of Governor Glenn Youngkin
PUBLIC SAFETY AND HOMELAND SECURITY
ADVISORY COMMITTEE ON SEXUAL AND DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
- Michelle Ellis Young of Virginia Beach, CEO, YWCA South Hampton Roads
TRANSPORTATION
TRANSPORTATION DISTRICT COMMISSION OF HAMPTON ROADS
- Ryan King of Norfolk, Asset Management and Brokerage Services, Harvey Lindsay Commercial Real Estate
- The Honorable Patricia Powell Woodbury, Ed D., LPC, of Newport News, Councilwoman, Newport News City Council (Central District); retired educator
VETERANS AND DEFENSE AFFAIRS
JOINT LEADERSHIP COUNCIL OF VETERANS SERVICE ORGANIZATIONS
- Major General Garry Dean (retired) of Arlington, President, Peduzzi Associates, Ltd.
- Robin Kelleher of Annandale, CEO, Hope for the Warriors
- Richard Mansfield of Hampton, Treasurer for Division 2, Air Force Sergeants Association
- Richard “Rick” Raskin of Manassas, Vietnam Veteran; Past State Commander, VFW Department of Virginia