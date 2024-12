Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Additional Administration

RICHMOND, VA— Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced additional administration and board appointments.

ADMINISTRATION APPOINTMENTS

OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR

Shawn Talmadge, Senior Advisor, Hurricane Helene Recovery, Chief Transformation Office

PUBLIC SAFETY AND HOMELAND SECURITY

John Scrivani, Acting State Coordinator, Virginia Department of Emergency Management

BOARD APPOINTMENTS

AGRICULTURE AND FORESTRY

HORSE INDUSTRY BOARD

Sharon Molster of Reva, Owner, Reva Ridge Farm

PEANUT BOARD

Andrew Darden of Carrsville, Co-Owner, Corrowaugh Farms, Inc.

POTATO BOARD

Ronald Bailey of Cape Charles, Owner and Operator, Twin Cedar Farms

SHEEP INDUSTRY BOARD

Clinton Bell of Tazewell, Owner and Operator

Amanda “Mandy” Fletcher of Washington County, Owner and Operator, Beyond Blessed Farm

Jason Geesaman of Cullen, Owner, J-Mar Farm

Timothy Mize of Warrenton, ANR Extension Agent, Fauquier County, Virginia Cooperative Extension

Jack Schutte of Clarke County, Owner, Schutte Land and Livestock

SMALL GRAINS BOARD

Alicia Pence of Salem, Director of Quality Assurance, Mennel Milling Company

AUTHORITY

VIRGINIA BIOTECHNOLOGY RESEARCH PARTNERSHIP AUTHORITY

Paul Nolde of Richmond, Managing Director, 757 Collab and Executive Director, 757 Angels

COMMERCE AND TRADE

BOARD OF HOUSING AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT

Aaron “Hank” Osleger of Fredericksburg, President, Aaronal Homes Inc.

COMMONWEALTH

VIRGINIA ASIAN ADVISORY BOARD

Mansoor R. Quereshi of Leesburg, Managing Partner, Big Dreamz Enterprise Inc.

VIRGINIA LGBTQ+ ADVISORY BOARD

John R. Spivey of Norfolk, Transportation Supervisor, Westminster Canterbury on the Chesapeake Bay

EDUCATION

BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE VIRGINIA MUSEUM OF NATURAL HISTORY

Cathy Hincker of Hayes, retired educator, Danville Public Schools

BOARD OF VISITORS OF THE VIRGINIA SCHOOL FOR THE DEAF AND BLIND

Kathryn E. Campbell of Henrico, Case Manager, Moms In Motion

BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE SOUTHERN VIRGINIA HIGHER EDUCATION CENTER

Ryland Otie Clark III of South Boston, Community Relations and Engagement Manager, Hitachi Energy

STATE HISTORICAL RECORDS ADVISORY BOARD

Deborah Harvey of Nelson County, Owner, Back to Your Roots, LLC; former President, Nelson County Historical Society

VIRGINIA COMMISSION FOR THE ARTS

Debbie Garrett of Buena Vista, retired District Director, Congressman Ben Cline (VA-06)

HEALTH AND HUMAN RESOURCES

ADVISORY BOARD ON ART THERAPY

Ashley Wiley, MS, RN, WHNP-BC, PMHNP-BC, of Glen Allen, Clinical Assistant Professor, Randolph Macon College

ADVISORY BOARD ON RESPIRATORY CARE

Dr. Daniel Grinnan of Richmond, Physician, VCU Health

OFFICE OF NEW AMERICANS ADVISORY BOARD

Martha Cohen of Glen Allen, consultant

Manoj “MJ” Mathai of Aldie, Executive Vice President, AttainX Inc.

RENAL DISEASE COUNCIL

Joseph D. Wilkins, DPT, MSHA, FACHE, of Chester, President, Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center (Richmond)

STATE EXECUTIVE COUNCIL FOR CHILDREN’S SERVICES

The Honorable Amelia Ross-Hammond, Ph.D., of Virginia Beach, Founder and Chair, Virginia African American Cultural Center, Inc.; Councilwoman, City of Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA INTERAGENCY COORDINATING COUNCIL

Florije Shala of Glen Allen, School Counselor, Henrico County Public Schools

INDEPENDENT

CHESAPEAKE BAY BRIDGE AND TUNNEL COMMISSION

Jennifer Lee of Portsmouth, retired Director of Information Systems, Virginia Oncology Associates

NATURAL AND HISTORIC RESOURCES

BOARD OF CONSERVATION AND RECREATION

Gretchen Byrd of Richmond, independent researcher and writer

CAVE BOARD

David Hubbard of Charlottesville, retired Geologist, Virginia Department of Mines, Minerals and Energy’s Division of Geology and Mineral Resources

PUBLIC SAFETY AND HOMELAND SECURITY

ADVISORY COMMITTEE ON SEXUAL AND DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

Karli Meagher, LCSW, of Sparta, North Carolina, Executive Director, Family Resource Center, Inc. (Wytheville)

CORRECTIONS OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE

Erik Brown of Waverly, Assistant Warden, Virginia Department of Corrections, Sussex I State Prison

Joel Hughes of Moseley, Executive Director, Tri-Hope Life Ministries

VETERANS AND DEFENSE AFFAIRS

JOINT LEADERSHIP COUNCIL OF VETERANS SERVICE ORGANIZATIONS