Featured Local 

Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Additional Administration

HRMessenger Staff , ,

RICHMOND, VA— Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced additional administration and board appointments.

ADMINISTRATIONAPPOINTMENTS 

OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR 

  • Cody RoanePolicy Associate 

BOARD APPOINTMENTS 

AGRICULTURE AND FORESTRY 

PEANUT BOARD 

  • Jennifer Simpson of Suffolk, Co-owner, Harvester Farms, Inc. 

SMALL GRAINS BOARD 

  • Josey Moore of Campbell County, Grain Merchandiser, Virginia Farm Bureau 

COMMERCE AND TRADE 

COMMISSION ON LOCAL GOVERNMENT 

  • The Honorable Heather Cordasco of Williamsburg, President, New Horizons Regional Education Center Foundation  

TOBACCO REGION REVITALIZATION COMMISSION 

  • H. Wayne Carter III of Mecklenburg County, Executive Director, Southside Regional Public Service Authority 
  • The Honorable Sandra Frederick of Abingdon, Associate Professor of Education, Emory & Henry University; member, Washington County School Board, Madison District  
  • Hampton Wilkins of Danville, Owner and President, Wilkins & Co. Realty, Inc.; Owner and President, Wilkins General Contractors 

COMPACTS 

SOUTHEAST INTERSTATE LOW-LEVEL RADIOACTIVE WASTE MANAGEMENT COMPACT COMMISSION 

  • David Wilson of Surry County, Site Vice President of Surry Power Station, Dominion Energy  

EDUCATION 

BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE VIRGINIA MUSEUM OF NATURAL HISTORY 

  • Dr. David Furth of Alexandria, Research Associate, Smithsonian Institute  

STATE HISTORICAL RECORDS ADVISORY BOARD 

  • Angela Rice of Hurt, Dean, Jerry Falwell Library, Liberty University  

HEALTH AND HUMAN RESOURCES 

ADVISORY BOARD ON ACUPUNCTURE 

  • Elizabeth Fuqua, LAc, of North Chesterfield, Co-owner, Vital Qi; Owner, Elizabeth Fuqua Acupuncture 

TASK FORCE ON SERVICES FOR SURVIVORS OF SEXUAL ASSAULT    

  • Francis X. Chuidian, MD, MBA, of Hanover, Physician, Virginia Commonwealth University Health System and School of Medicine 

INDEPENDENT 

VOLUNTEER FIREFIGHTERS’ AND RESCUE SQUAD WORKERS’ SERVICE AWARD FUND BOARD 

  • The Honorable Richard W. Harris of Kenbridge, Former Fire Chief, Kenbridge Fire Department; former Mayor, Town of Kenbridge 

LABOR 

BOARD FOR HEARING AID SPECIALISTS AND OPTICIANS  

  • Jackie Kowal of New Kent, Lead Optician, Provision Eye Care  

NATURAL AND HISTORIC RESOURCES    

VIRGINIA LAND CONSERVATION FOUNDATION, BOARD OF TRUSTEES  

  • Robert Beals of Chesterfield, Vice President, Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond 

PUBLIC SAFETY AND HOMELAND SECURITY   

CORRECTIONS OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE   

  • Henry Ponton, Jr., of Boydton, mentor, Family First; retired Regional Operations Chief, Virginia Department of Corrections 

TRANSPORTATION 

AEROSPACE ADVISORY COUNCIL 

  • Kurt Eberly of Arlington, Director of Space Launch, Northrop Grumman  
  • Tombo Jones of Christiansburg, Director, Virginia Tech’s Mid Atlantic Aviation Partnership, an FAA Designated UAS Test Site 
  • Major General Roosevelt Mercer, Jr., USAF (retired)of Virginia Beach, CEO and Executive Director, Virginia Commercial Space Flight Authority 
  • Joseph H. Oyler IV of Stafford, Senior Manager, State & Local Government Operations, The Boeing Company 

VETERANS AND DEFENSE AFFAIRS  

JOINT LEADERSHIP COUNCIL OF VETERANS SERVICE ORGANIZATIONS  

  • James Cuthbertson of Glen Allen, retired healthcare executive 