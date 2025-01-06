Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Additional Administration

RICHMOND, VA— Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced additional administration and board appointments.

ADMINISTRATION APPOINTMENTS

OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR

Cody Roane, Policy Associate

BOARD APPOINTMENTS

AGRICULTURE AND FORESTRY

PEANUT BOARD

Jennifer Simpson of Suffolk, Co-owner, Harvester Farms, Inc.

SMALL GRAINS BOARD

Josey Moore of Campbell County, Grain Merchandiser, Virginia Farm Bureau

COMMERCE AND TRADE

COMMISSION ON LOCAL GOVERNMENT

The Honorable Heather Cordasco of Williamsburg, President, New Horizons Regional Education Center Foundation

TOBACCO REGION REVITALIZATION COMMISSION

H. Wayne Carter III of Mecklenburg County, Executive Director, Southside Regional Public Service Authority

The Honorable Sandra Frederick of Abingdon, Associate Professor of Education, Emory & Henry University; member, Washington County School Board, Madison District

Hampton Wilkins of Danville, Owner and President, Wilkins & Co. Realty, Inc.; Owner and President, Wilkins General Contractors

COMPACTS

SOUTHEAST INTERSTATE LOW-LEVEL RADIOACTIVE WASTE MANAGEMENT COMPACT COMMISSION

David Wilson of Surry County, Site Vice President of Surry Power Station, Dominion Energy

EDUCATION

BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE VIRGINIA MUSEUM OF NATURAL HISTORY

Dr. David Furth of Alexandria, Research Associate, Smithsonian Institute

STATE HISTORICAL RECORDS ADVISORY BOARD

Angela Rice of Hurt, Dean, Jerry Falwell Library, Liberty University

HEALTH AND HUMAN RESOURCES

ADVISORY BOARD ON ACUPUNCTURE

Elizabeth Fuqua, LAc, of North Chesterfield, Co-owner, Vital Qi; Owner, Elizabeth Fuqua Acupuncture

TASK FORCE ON SERVICES FOR SURVIVORS OF SEXUAL ASSAULT

Francis X. Chuidian, MD, MBA, of Hanover, Physician, Virginia Commonwealth University Health System and School of Medicine

INDEPENDENT

VOLUNTEER FIREFIGHTERS’ AND RESCUE SQUAD WORKERS’ SERVICE AWARD FUND BOARD

The Honorable Richard W. Harris of Kenbridge, Former Fire Chief, Kenbridge Fire Department; former Mayor, Town of Kenbridge

LABOR

BOARD FOR HEARING AID SPECIALISTS AND OPTICIANS

Jackie Kowal of New Kent, Lead Optician, Provision Eye Care

NATURAL AND HISTORIC RESOURCES

VIRGINIA LAND CONSERVATION FOUNDATION, BOARD OF TRUSTEES

Robert Beals of Chesterfield, Vice President, Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond

PUBLIC SAFETY AND HOMELAND SECURITY

CORRECTIONS OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE

Henry Ponton, Jr., of Boydton, mentor, Family First; retired Regional Operations Chief, Virginia Department of Corrections

TRANSPORTATION

AEROSPACE ADVISORY COUNCIL

Kurt Eberly of Arlington, Director of Space Launch, Northrop Grumman

Tombo Jones of Christiansburg, Director, Virginia Tech’s Mid Atlantic Aviation Partnership, an FAA Designated UAS Test Site

Major General Roosevelt Mercer, Jr., USAF (retired), of Virginia Beach, CEO and Executive Director, Virginia Commercial Space Flight Authority

Joseph H. Oyler IV of Stafford, Senior Manager, State & Local Government Operations, The Boeing Company

VETERANS AND DEFENSE AFFAIRS

JOINT LEADERSHIP COUNCIL OF VETERANS SERVICE ORGANIZATIONS