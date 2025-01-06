Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Additional Administration
RICHMOND, VA— Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced additional administration and board appointments.
ADMINISTRATION APPOINTMENTS
OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR
- Cody Roane, Policy Associate
BOARD APPOINTMENTS
AGRICULTURE AND FORESTRY
PEANUT BOARD
- Jennifer Simpson of Suffolk, Co-owner, Harvester Farms, Inc.
SMALL GRAINS BOARD
- Josey Moore of Campbell County, Grain Merchandiser, Virginia Farm Bureau
COMMERCE AND TRADE
COMMISSION ON LOCAL GOVERNMENT
- The Honorable Heather Cordasco of Williamsburg, President, New Horizons Regional Education Center Foundation
TOBACCO REGION REVITALIZATION COMMISSION
- H. Wayne Carter III of Mecklenburg County, Executive Director, Southside Regional Public Service Authority
- The Honorable Sandra Frederick of Abingdon, Associate Professor of Education, Emory & Henry University; member, Washington County School Board, Madison District
- Hampton Wilkins of Danville, Owner and President, Wilkins & Co. Realty, Inc.; Owner and President, Wilkins General Contractors
COMPACTS
SOUTHEAST INTERSTATE LOW-LEVEL RADIOACTIVE WASTE MANAGEMENT COMPACT COMMISSION
- David Wilson of Surry County, Site Vice President of Surry Power Station, Dominion Energy
EDUCATION
BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE VIRGINIA MUSEUM OF NATURAL HISTORY
- Dr. David Furth of Alexandria, Research Associate, Smithsonian Institute
STATE HISTORICAL RECORDS ADVISORY BOARD
- Angela Rice of Hurt, Dean, Jerry Falwell Library, Liberty University
HEALTH AND HUMAN RESOURCES
ADVISORY BOARD ON ACUPUNCTURE
- Elizabeth Fuqua, LAc, of North Chesterfield, Co-owner, Vital Qi; Owner, Elizabeth Fuqua Acupuncture
TASK FORCE ON SERVICES FOR SURVIVORS OF SEXUAL ASSAULT
- Francis X. Chuidian, MD, MBA, of Hanover, Physician, Virginia Commonwealth University Health System and School of Medicine
INDEPENDENT
VOLUNTEER FIREFIGHTERS’ AND RESCUE SQUAD WORKERS’ SERVICE AWARD FUND BOARD
- The Honorable Richard W. Harris of Kenbridge, Former Fire Chief, Kenbridge Fire Department; former Mayor, Town of Kenbridge
LABOR
BOARD FOR HEARING AID SPECIALISTS AND OPTICIANS
- Jackie Kowal of New Kent, Lead Optician, Provision Eye Care
NATURAL AND HISTORIC RESOURCES
VIRGINIA LAND CONSERVATION FOUNDATION, BOARD OF TRUSTEES
- Robert Beals of Chesterfield, Vice President, Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond
PUBLIC SAFETY AND HOMELAND SECURITY
CORRECTIONS OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE
- Henry Ponton, Jr., of Boydton, mentor, Family First; retired Regional Operations Chief, Virginia Department of Corrections
TRANSPORTATION
AEROSPACE ADVISORY COUNCIL
- Kurt Eberly of Arlington, Director of Space Launch, Northrop Grumman
- Tombo Jones of Christiansburg, Director, Virginia Tech’s Mid Atlantic Aviation Partnership, an FAA Designated UAS Test Site
- Major General Roosevelt Mercer, Jr., USAF (retired), of Virginia Beach, CEO and Executive Director, Virginia Commercial Space Flight Authority
- Joseph H. Oyler IV of Stafford, Senior Manager, State & Local Government Operations, The Boeing Company
VETERANS AND DEFENSE AFFAIRS
JOINT LEADERSHIP COUNCIL OF VETERANS SERVICE ORGANIZATIONS
- James Cuthbertson of Glen Allen, retired healthcare executive