Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Additional Administration and Board Appointments
By: Governor Youngkin Press
RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced he has chosen additional key administration appointments.
“I’m pleased to announce these new members of my administration that have chosen to serve and go to work for their fellow Virginians. Together, we will work to accelerate our efforts, to get more done and get it done faster in order to make Virginia even stronger,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin.
OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR
- Claire Standaert, Speechwriter
- Meade Spotts II, Operations Coordinator, Partnership for Petersburg
TRANSPORTATION
- Jason Powell, Senior Advisor to the Secretary of Transportation
BOARD APPOINTMENTS
ADMINISTRATION
STATE BOARD OF ELECTIONS
- Georgia K. Alvis-Long of Augusta County, Former Member, Augusta County Electoral Board; Registered Nurse Instructor, Augusta Health
- The Honorable John O’Bannon, MD, Chair, of Henrico, Former Member of the Virginia House of Delegates
- Matthew Weinstein of Arlington, Associate, McGuireWoods LLP
AGRICULTURE AND FORESTRY
VIRGINIA RACING COMMISSION
- Dr. Jeff Tanner of Exmore, President, JK Tanner Inc
COMMERCE AND TRADE
VIRGINIA GAS AND OIL BOARD
- Willart Cochran of Christiansburg, Western Lead Compliance Assistance Specialist, Virginia Energy/Mineral Mining Program
COMPACT
CITIZENS ADVISORY COMMITTEE TO THE CHESAPEAKE BAY EXECUTIVE COUNCIL
- Tim Rupli of McLean, Chairman, Federal Advisory; CEO, TR Rupli & Associates, Inc.
INDEPENDENT
VIRGINIA LOTTERY BOARD
- Adam L. Tolbert of Saltville, Senior Director of Administration, Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center
JUDICIAL
VIRGINIA CRIMINAL SENTENCING COMMISSION
- The Honorable Robert Humphreys of Virginia Beach, Judge, Court of Appeals of Virginia
LABOR
BOARD FOR ARCHITECTS, PROFESSIONAL ENGINEERS, LAND SURVEYORS, CERTIFIED INTERIOR DESIGNERS AND LANDSCAPE ARCHITECTS
- Frederick “Rick” J. Townsend III of Fairfax County, Regional Manager, Collins Engineers, Inc.
PUBLIC SAFETY AND HOMELAND SECURITY
VIRGINIA ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE CONTROL AUTHORITY
- The Honorable Tim Hugo, Chair, of Clifton, Former Member of the Virginia House of Delegates