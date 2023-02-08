Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Additional Administration and Board Appointments

By: Governor Youngkin Press

RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced he has chosen additional key administration appointments.

“I’m pleased to announce these new members of my administration that have chosen to serve and go to work for their fellow Virginians. Together, we will work to accelerate our efforts, to get more done and get it done faster in order to make Virginia even stronger,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin.

OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR

Claire Standaert , Speechwriter

, Speechwriter Meade Spotts II, Operations Coordinator, Partnership for Petersburg

TRANSPORTATION

Jason Powell, Senior Advisor to the Secretary of Transportation

BOARD APPOINTMENTS

ADMINISTRATION

STATE BOARD OF ELECTIONS

Georgia K. Alvis-Long of Augusta County, Former Member, Augusta County Electoral Board; Registered Nurse Instructor, Augusta Health

of Augusta County, Former Member, Augusta County Electoral Board; Registered Nurse Instructor, Augusta Health The Honorable John O’Bannon, MD, Chair , of Henrico, Former Member of the Virginia House of Delegates

, of Henrico, Former Member of the Virginia House of Delegates Matthew Weinstein of Arlington, Associate, McGuireWoods LLP

AGRICULTURE AND FORESTRY

VIRGINIA RACING COMMISSION

Dr. Jeff Tanner of Exmore, President, JK Tanner Inc

COMMERCE AND TRADE

VIRGINIA GAS AND OIL BOARD

Willart Cochran of Christiansburg, Western Lead Compliance Assistance Specialist, Virginia Energy/Mineral Mining Program

COMPACT

CITIZENS ADVISORY COMMITTEE TO THE CHESAPEAKE BAY EXECUTIVE COUNCIL

Tim Rupli of McLean, Chairman, Federal Advisory; CEO, TR Rupli & Associates, Inc.

INDEPENDENT

VIRGINIA LOTTERY BOARD

Adam L. Tolbert of Saltville, Senior Director of Administration, Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center

JUDICIAL

VIRGINIA CRIMINAL SENTENCING COMMISSION

The Honorable Robert Humphreys of Virginia Beach, Judge, Court of Appeals of Virginia

LABOR

BOARD FOR ARCHITECTS, PROFESSIONAL ENGINEERS, LAND SURVEYORS, CERTIFIED INTERIOR DESIGNERS AND LANDSCAPE ARCHITECTS

Frederick “Rick” J. Townsend III of Fairfax County, Regional Manager, Collins Engineers, Inc.

PUBLIC SAFETY AND HOMELAND SECURITY

VIRGINIA ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE CONTROL AUTHORITY