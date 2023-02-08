Administration Local 

Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Additional Administration and Board Appointments

HRM Staff

By: Governor Youngkin Press

RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced he has chosen additional key administration appointments.

“I’m pleased to announce these new members of my administration that have chosen to serve and go to work for their fellow Virginians. Together, we will work to accelerate our efforts, to get more done and get it done faster in order to make Virginia even stronger,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin.

OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR

  • Claire StandaertSpeechwriter  
  • Meade Spotts IIOperations Coordinator, Partnership for Petersburg 

TRANSPORTATION 

  • Jason PowellSenior Advisor to the Secretary of Transportation 

BOARD APPOINTMENTS 

ADMINISTRATION 

STATE BOARD OF ELECTIONS 

  • Georgia K. Alvis-Long of Augusta County, Former Member, Augusta County Electoral Board; Registered Nurse Instructor, Augusta Health 
  • The Honorable John O’Bannon, MD, Chairof Henrico, Former Member of the Virginia House of Delegates 
  • Matthew Weinstein of Arlington, Associate, McGuireWoods LLP 

AGRICULTURE AND FORESTRY 

VIRGINIA RACING COMMISSION 

  • Dr. Jeff Tanner of Exmore, President, JK Tanner Inc 

COMMERCE AND TRADE 

VIRGINIA GAS AND OIL BOARD 

  • Willart Cochran of Christiansburg, Western Lead Compliance Assistance Specialist, Virginia Energy/Mineral Mining Program 

COMPACT 

CITIZENS ADVISORY COMMITTEE TO THE CHESAPEAKE BAY EXECUTIVE COUNCIL  

  • Tim Rupli of McLean, Chairman, Federal Advisory; CEO, TR Rupli & Associates, Inc.  

INDEPENDENT 

VIRGINIA LOTTERY BOARD 

  • Adam L. Tolbert of Saltville, Senior Director of Administration, Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center  

JUDICIAL 

VIRGINIA CRIMINAL SENTENCING COMMISSION 

  • The Honorable Robert Humphreys of Virginia Beach, Judge, Court of Appeals of Virginia 

LABOR 

BOARD FOR ARCHITECTS, PROFESSIONAL ENGINEERS, LAND SURVEYORS, CERTIFIED INTERIOR DESIGNERS AND LANDSCAPE ARCHITECTS 

  • Frederick “Rick” J. Townsend III of Fairfax County, Regional Manager, Collins Engineers, Inc. 

PUBLIC SAFETY AND HOMELAND SECURITY 

VIRGINIA ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE CONTROL AUTHORITY 

  • The Honorable Tim Hugo, Chair, of Clifton, Former Member of the Virginia House of Delegates

Subscribe to our Newsletter

You have successfully subscribed to the newsletter

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Sign up for full access to Hampton Roads Messenger for free.