Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Additional Administration and Board Appointments
By: Office of Governor Glenn Youngkin
RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today has announced additional key administration and board appointments.
“Today, I am grateful to announce the following administration and board appointments,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “I am confident that with their help we will be able to strengthen the spirit of Virginia and accomplish great things for our Commonwealth.”
ADMINISTRATION APPOINTMENTS
- Travis Voyles, Secretary of Natural and Historic Resources
Travis Voyles has served as Acting Secretary of Natural and Historic Resources. Before joining the Administration, Secretary Voyles served as Oversight Counsel for the U.S. Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works under Senator Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia. In this role, he served as the lead coordinator of the Committee’s efforts for environmental, energy, economic development, and infrastructure issues, including primary oversight over a wide range of federal agencies programs and funding (DOT, EPA, Army Corps, DOE, FWS, NRC, EDA). He also provided cross-cutting technical and legal input on legislative efforts, including the recent Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and budget reconciliation efforts.
BOARD APPOINTMENTS
ADMINISTRATION
STATE BOARD OF ELECTIONS
- The Honorable Rosalyn Dance, Vice-Chair, of Petersburg, former Member of the Senate of Virginia, former Member of the Virginia House of Delegates, and former Mayor of Petersburg
CITIZENS’ ADVISORY COUNCIL ON FURNISHING AND INTERPRETING THE EXECUTIVE MANSION
- Mary C. Frediani, of Richmond, Realtor, Shaheen, Ruth, Martin & Fonville Real Estate
COMMONWEALTH
VIRGINIA ASIAN ADVISORY BOARD
- Srilekha Palle of Fairfax, healthcare leader and NOVA Director, Rally Virginia
- My Lan Tran of Glen Allen, Executive Director, Virginia Asian Chamber of Commerce
VIRGINIA LGBTQ+ ADVISORY BOARD
- The Honorable R. Clarke Cooper of Front Royal, Founder & President, Guard Hill House, LLC
HEALTH AND HUMAN RESOURCES
BOARD OF HEALTH PROFESSIONS
- Dr. Claire Wulf Winiarek of Arlington, Health Care Policy Director, Amazon
BOARD OF MEDICAL ASSISTANCE SERVICES
- Jason Brewster of Charlottesville, Director of Ventures, Batten Institute, University of Virginia Darden School of Business; Co-founder, Nimbus Law and Autism Sanctuary
- Dr. Basim Khan of Arlington, Executive Director, Neighborhood Health.
- Lisa Price Stevens, MD, MPH, MBA, of Norfolk, Regional Chief Medical Officer, JenCare Medical
STATE EMERGENCY MEDICAL SERVICES ADVISORY BOARD
- James Reynolds of Chesapeake, Division Chief of EMS, Chesapeake Fire Department
INDEPENDENT
BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEM
- Jessica Hood of Wise, Director of Outreach and Public Relations, Wise County and City of Norton Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office
JUDICIAL
VIRGINIA CRIMINAL SENTENCING COMMISSION
- The Honorable Bethany Harrison of Lynchburg, Commonwealth’s Attorney, City of Lynchburg
LABOR
BOARD OF CONTRACTORS
- Jerry Heinline of Christiansburg, Building Official, Town of Christiansburg
NATURAL AND HISTORIC RESOURCES
BOARD OF HISTORIC RESOURCES
- Dr. Ken Rutherford of Harrisonburg, Professor, Department of Political Science, James Madison University
VETERANS AND DEFENSE AFFAIRS
BOARD OF VETERANS SERVICES
- RDML Terence E. McKnight, USN (Retired) of Fairfax Station, CAES Vice President, Customer Relations