Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Additional Administration and Board Appointments

RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today has announced additional key administration and board appointments.

“Today, I am grateful to announce the following administration and board appointments,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “I am confident that with their help we will be able to strengthen the spirit of Virginia and accomplish great things for our Commonwealth.”

ADMINISTRATION APPOINTMENTS

Travis Voyles, Secretary of Natural and Historic Resources

Travis Voyles has served as Acting Secretary of Natural and Historic Resources. Before joining the Administration, Secretary Voyles served as Oversight Counsel for the U.S. Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works under Senator Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia. In this role, he served as the lead coordinator of the Committee’s efforts for environmental, energy, economic development, and infrastructure issues, including primary oversight over a wide range of federal agencies programs and funding (DOT, EPA, Army Corps, DOE, FWS, NRC, EDA). He also provided cross-cutting technical and legal input on legislative efforts, including the recent Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and budget reconciliation efforts.

BOARD APPOINTMENTS

ADMINISTRATION

STATE BOARD OF ELECTIONS

The Honorable Rosalyn Dance, Vice-Chair, of Petersburg, former Member of the Senate of Virginia, former Member of the Virginia House of Delegates, and former Mayor of Petersburg

CITIZENS’ ADVISORY COUNCIL ON FURNISHING AND INTERPRETING THE EXECUTIVE MANSION

Mary C. Frediani, of Richmond, Realtor, Shaheen, Ruth, Martin & Fonville Real Estate

COMMONWEALTH

VIRGINIA ASIAN ADVISORY BOARD

Srilekha Palle of Fairfax, healthcare leader and NOVA Director, Rally Virginia

My Lan Tran of Glen Allen, Executive Director, Virginia Asian Chamber of Commerce

VIRGINIA LGBTQ+ ADVISORY BOARD

The Honorable R. Clarke Cooper of Front Royal, Founder & President, Guard Hill House, LLC

HEALTH AND HUMAN RESOURCES

BOARD OF HEALTH PROFESSIONS

Dr. Claire Wulf Winiarek of Arlington, Health Care Policy Director, Amazon

BOARD OF MEDICAL ASSISTANCE SERVICES

Jason Brewster of Charlottesville, Director of Ventures, Batten Institute, University of Virginia Darden School of Business; Co-founder, Nimbus Law and Autism Sanctuary

Dr. Basim Khan of Arlington, Executive Director, Neighborhood Health.

Lisa Price Stevens, MD, MPH, MBA, of Norfolk, Regional Chief Medical Officer, JenCare Medical

STATE EMERGENCY MEDICAL SERVICES ADVISORY BOARD

James Reynolds of Chesapeake, Division Chief of EMS, Chesapeake Fire Department

INDEPENDENT

BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEM

Jessica Hood of Wise, Director of Outreach and Public Relations, Wise County and City of Norton Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office

JUDICIAL

VIRGINIA CRIMINAL SENTENCING COMMISSION

The Honorable Bethany Harrison of Lynchburg, Commonwealth’s Attorney, City of Lynchburg

LABOR

BOARD OF CONTRACTORS

Jerry Heinline of Christiansburg, Building Official, Town of Christiansburg

NATURAL AND HISTORIC RESOURCES

BOARD OF HISTORIC RESOURCES

Dr. Ken Rutherford of Harrisonburg, Professor, Department of Political Science, James Madison University

VETERANS AND DEFENSE AFFAIRS

BOARD OF VETERANS SERVICES