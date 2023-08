Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Additional Administration and Board Appointments

By: The Office of Governor Glenn Youngkin

RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced additional key administration and board appointments.

ADMINISTRATION APPOINTMENTS

SECRETARY OF ADMINISTRATION

Robert Ward, Senior Advisor on Real Estate

PUBLIC SAFETY AND HOMELAND SECURITY

Marcus Anderson, Deputy Secretary

BOARD APPOINTMENTS

COMMERCE AND TRADE

BOARD OF HOUSING AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT

Roger Jones of Nokesville, CEO, Stronghome Mortgage

TOBACCO REGION REVITALIZATION COMMISSION

Randy Everett of Dinwiddie, Owner and President, Old Hickory Farms

Arthur Dale Moore of Altavista, Founder and Retired CEO, Moore’s Electrical and Mechanical

VIRGINIA INNOVATION PARTNERSHIP AUTHORITY

Kelley Powell Williamson of Goochland, Managing Partner, Kefiweh Group; President, Kelley W. Powell, Inc.

Dr. Rita Roy of Great Falls, CEO, the National Spine Health Foundation

Lindsay Winter of Virginia Beach, Head of Virginia Public Policy, Amazon

COMMONWEALTH

VIRGINIA INDIAN ADVISORY BOARD

Jana McKeag of Alexandria, President, Lowry Strategies

VIRGINIA LATINO ADVISORY BOARD

Saul Hernandez of Washington County, Vice President of IT, Food City

EDUCATION

BOARD OF REGENTS OF THE JAMES MONROE LAW OFFICE-MUSEUM AND MEMORIAL LIBRARY

Patrick McSweeney of Powhatan, Partner, Valette Law Group

BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE SCIENCE MUSEUM OF VIRGINIA

Karey Malyszko of Norfolk, Vice President – Plant Operations, Newport News Shipbuilding

Dr. Robert A. Winn of Chesterfield, Director, VCU Massey Cancer Center

FINANCE

ADVISORY COUNCIL ON REVENUE ESTIMATES

Billy Foster of Suffolk, President & CEO, TowneBank

HEALTH AND HUMAN RESOURCES

ADVISORY BOARD FOR THE VIRGINIA DEPARTMENT FOR THE DEAF AND HARD-OF-HEARING

Traci Branch of Chesterfield County, Statewide Transition Specialist, Deaf Programs, Division of Rehabilitative Services

Chris Gregory of Roanoke, owner and instructor, First Freedom Firearms Training

Dr. Andrew J. Nash of Norfolk, Audiologist, Department of Veterans Affairs

ADVISORY BOARD ON SERVICE AND VOLUNTEERISM

The Honorable Sam Parham of Petersburg, Mayor, City of Petersburg

VIRGINIA BOARD FOR PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES

Melinda Hanko of Roanoke, Childrens Director

LEGISLATIVE

SMALL BUSINESS COMMISSION

Thomas Leonard of Henrico, Owner, Tom Leonard’s Farmers Market

PUBLIC SAFETY AND HOMELAND SECURITY

ADVISORY COMMITTEE ON JUVENILE JUSTICE AND PREVENTION

Sallie Overton Amos of Farmville, Council Member, Farmville Town Council, Retired Deputy Chief Probation Officer, Virginia Department of Corrections

Teresa Berry of Hardy, Executive Director, SARA-Roanoke

The Honorable Dana M. Partin of Christiansburg, Montgomery County School Board Member District C, Montgomery County Public School ‘

Kathryn Rowell of Hanover, Citizen Services Coordinator, Upper Mattaponi Indian Tribe

ADVISORY COMMITTEE ON SEXUAL AND DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

Marybeth Matthews Adkins of the City of Norton, Executive Director, Family Crisis Support Services, Inc.

Marva Dunn of Emporia, Liaison/Advocate, Family Violence and Sexual Assault Unit

Pyowook Han of Fairfax County, Director of Family Services and Quality Assurance, Korean Community Service Center of Greater Washington

Krista Martinez of Chesapeake, Chief Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney, Office of the Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney, Co-Director, Norfolk Family Justice Center

Tammy Sharpe of Front Royal, Executive Director, Phoenix Project

E 9-1-1 SERVICES BOARD

Kendrick Todd Brewster of Blacksburg, Chief of Police, Town of Blacksburg

Julie Henry of Hanover, Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) Administrator, Virginia State Police

Justin Martin of Max Meadows, Finance Director, Carroll County

Patricia L. Turner of Loudoun County, Emergency Communications Center Manager, Loudoun County Fire and Rescue

SCIENTIFIC ADVISORY COMMITTEE

Jennifer Breaux of Mt. Airy, Maryland, Director of Forensic Science and Evidence Management Division, Montgomery County Police Department

George Maha of Chapel Hill, North Carolina, Associate Vice President, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

SECURE AND RESILIENT COMMONWEALTH PANEL

John English of McLean, CEO, Heartland Consulting

Ross Stolle of Virginia Beach, Consultant, Accenture

STATE BOARD OF LOCAL AND REGIONAL JAILS

David Hackworth of Chesapeake, Senior Associate, Moseley Architects

TRANSPORTATION

VIRGINIA AVIATION BOARD