Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Additional Administration and Board Appointments

By: Office of Governor Youngkin

RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced additional key administration and board appointments.

ADMINISTRATION APPOINTMENTS

OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR

Kaitlyn DeHarde, Special Assistant to the First Lady

SECRETARY OF PUBLIC SAFETY AND HOMELAND SECURITY

Josh Humphries, Deputy Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security

BOARD APPOINTMENTS

AGRICULTURE AND FORESTRY

CHARITABLE GAMING BOARD

Anthony Amos of Fairfax, Legislative and Community Outreach Aide to Supervisor Pat Herrity, Fairfax County Board of Supervisors – Springfield District

Joanne R. Smith of Henrico County, Quartermaster of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9808, Mechanicsville

COMMONWEALTH

VIRGINIA AFRICAN AMERICAN ADVISORY BOARD

The Honorable Deventae Mooney of Coeburn, Mayor, Town of Coeburn; Assistant Principal, Central High School, Wise County

VIRGINIA LATINO ADVISORY BOARD

Marcia Donovan of Fairfax, Parent Liaison and Interpreter, Fairfax County Public Schools

COMPACTS

POTOMAC RIVER FISHERIES COMMISSION

Sandra Lynn Kellum of Reedville, General Manager, Ampro Shipyard and Diesel, LLC

EDUCATION

BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE SOUTHERN VIRGINIA HIGHER EDUCATION CENTER

Dr. Annie Wimbish of Halifax County, Executive Facilitator, Motivational Speaker and Author, Leadership Solutions Group, LLC

Dennis Witt of Halifax, retired educator

BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA HIGHER EDUCATION CENTER

Olivia Bailey of Abingdon, Marketing Director, Friends of Southwest Virginia

HEALTH AND HUMAN RESOURCES

ADVISORY BOARD FOR THE VIRGINIA DEPARTMENT FOR THE DEAF AND HARD-OF-HEARING

Cathee Wolford of Newport News, Regional Deaf Services Counselor & Coordinator, Hampton Newport News Community Services Board

BOARD OF COUNSELING

Dr. L. Paul Bernard of Lynchburg, Virginia, Associate Professor, Liberty University

BOARD OF NURSING

Delia Esther Acuna of Quinton, FNP-C, Acuna Medical Services

OPIOID ABATEMENT AUTHORITY

Daryl Washington of Fairfax County, Executive Director, Fairfax-Falls Church Community Services Board

VIRGINIA BOARD FOR PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES

Melanie Rice of Roanoke, parent, self-employed

INDEPENDENT

CHESAPEAKE BAY BRIDGE AND TUNNEL COMMISSION

Tommy Meehan of Newport News, President, C. D. West & Company Real Estate

LABOR

APPRENTICESHIP COUNCIL

William Dunn of Boones Mill, Business Agent, Local 10 Plumber & Steamfitters

BOARD FOR ARCHITECTS, PROFESSIONAL ENGINEERS, LAND SURVEYORS, CERTIFIED INTERIOR DESIGNERS AND LANDSCAPE ARCHITECTS

Erik Bootsma of Richmond, Architect and Owner, Erik Bootsma Architect

John S. Claytor, LS, of Henrico, Land Surveyor, A. Morton Thomas & Associates, Inc.

BOARD FOR PROFESSIONAL SOIL SCIENTISTS, WETLANDS PROFESSIONALS, AND GEOLOGISTS

Shannon George of Harrisonburg, Project Manager and Geologist, Haley & Aldrich

COMMON INTEREST COMMUNITY BOARD

Catherine Noonan of Richmond, Associate Broker, Shaheen, Ruth, Martin & Fonville Real Estate

SAFETY AND HEALTH CODES BOARD

Michael Everett of Christiansburg, Scale and Instrumentation Technician, BAE Systems

VIRGINIA BOARD OF WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT

Mark Dreyfus of Virginia Beach, President, ECPI University

NATURAL AND HISTORIC RESOURCES

VIRGINIA MARINE RESOURCES COMMISSION

Jeannette R. Edwards of Onley, Chief Executive Officer, Eastern Shore Rural Health System, Inc.

Patrick Hand of Cape Charles, President, Building & Design Concepts

PUBLIC SAFETY AND HOMELAND SECURITY

ADVISORY COMMITTEE ON JUVENILE JUSTICE AND PREVENTION

Bridgette Bowman of Chesterfield, Attorney, The Law Office of Bridgette Bowman; Director, The Themis Project

BOARD OF JUVENILE JUSTICE

The Honorable Laura O’Quinn of Clintwood, Judge, Dickenson County

CRIMINAL JUSTICE SERVICE BOARD

Jagdish K. Katyal Jr. of Arlington, CEO, Jagkumar, LLC.

# # #