Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Additional Administration and Board Appointments

RICHMOND, VA—

RICHMOND, VA— Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced additional administration and board appointments.

ADMINISTRATION APPOINTMENTS 

OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR 

  • Justin Velez-Hagan, PhD, Deputy Chief of Staff 

ADMINISTRATION 

  • Suzanne Swinson, Assistant Director, Division of Executive Administrative Services 

COMMONWEALTH 

  • Kara Canaday, Ombudsman for Tribal Consultation 

LABOR 

  • The Honorable Stephen Martin, Senior Advisor, Department of Professional and Occupational Regulation 

BOARD APPOINTMENTS 

AGRICULTURE AND FORESTRY 

CATTLE INDUSTRY BOARD 

  • W. David Coleman of Amelia Court House, Owner, Elm Cottage Farm 
  • Matthew Hill of Scott County, CEO, Scott County Telephone Cooperative; President, Hill & Hill Farms LLC 
  • Richard Lloyd of Louisa County, co-owner, Double L Farms, LLC 
  • Bill Tucker of Amherst, Owner, Tucker Family Farms 

COTTON BOARD 

  • James L. Babb III of Windsor, Farmer, Babb Farms Inc.  

COMMONWEALTH  

VIRGINIA INDIAN ADVISORY BOARD 

  • Chief Walt Red Hawk Brownof Southampton County, Chief, Cheroenhaka (Nottoway) Indian Tribe of Southampton County Virginia 
  • Brandon G. Thundercloud Custalow of West Point, Tribal Council Member, Mattaponi Indian Tribe and Reservation 
  • Jana McKeag of Alexandria, President, Lowry Strategies; Cherokee Nation of Oklahoma  

HEALTH AND HUMAN RESOURCES 

ADVISORY BOARD FOR THE VIRGINIA DEPARTMENT FOR THE DEAF AND HARD-OF-HEARING   

  • Aubrey Lipscomb of Richmond, Senior Partner Manager, CVS Media Exchange 

STATE EMERGENCY MEDICAL SERVICES ADVISORY BOARD 

  • David Hupp of Shenandoah County, Captain/Paramedic, Frederick County Fire and Rescue 
  • E. Bryan Rush of Chincoteague, Director of Emergency Services, Town of Chincoteague 
  • William J. Streett, Jr., of New Market, Deputy Chief, Shenandoah County Department of Fire and Rescue 

LEGISLATIVE  

COMMISSIONERS FOR PROMOTION OF UNIFORMITY OF LEGISLATION 

  • Nicole Brenner of Richmond, Partner, Reed Smith LLP 

TRANSPORTATION 

MEDICAL ADVISORY BOARD FOR THE DEPARTMENT OF MOTOR VEHICLES 

  • Dr. Jawad Bhatti of Chesterfield, President, Virginia Pain Network and Clinics 
  • Dr. Jeffry Hatcher of Ashburn, Physician 