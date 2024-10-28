Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Additional Administration and Board Appointments

RICHMOND, VA— Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced additional administration and board appointments.

ADMINISTRATION APPOINTMENTS

OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR

Justin Velez-Hagan, PhD, Deputy Chief of Staff

ADMINISTRATION

Suzanne Swinson, Assistant Director, Division of Executive Administrative Services

COMMONWEALTH

Kara Canaday, Ombudsman for Tribal Consultation

LABOR

The Honorable Stephen Martin, Senior Advisor, Department of Professional and Occupational Regulation

BOARD APPOINTMENTS

AGRICULTURE AND FORESTRY

CATTLE INDUSTRY BOARD

W. David Coleman of Amelia Court House, Owner, Elm Cottage Farm

Matthew Hill of Scott County, CEO, Scott County Telephone Cooperative; President, Hill & Hill Farms LLC

Richard Lloyd of Louisa County, co-owner, Double L Farms, LLC

Bill Tucker of Amherst, Owner, Tucker Family Farms

COTTON BOARD

James L. Babb III of Windsor, Farmer, Babb Farms Inc.

COMMONWEALTH

VIRGINIA INDIAN ADVISORY BOARD

Chief Walt Red Hawk Brown of Southampton County, Chief, Cheroenhaka (Nottoway) Indian Tribe of Southampton County Virginia

Brandon G. Thundercloud Custalow of West Point, Tribal Council Member, Mattaponi Indian Tribe and Reservation

Jana McKeag of Alexandria, President, Lowry Strategies; Cherokee Nation of Oklahoma

HEALTH AND HUMAN RESOURCES

ADVISORY BOARD FOR THE VIRGINIA DEPARTMENT FOR THE DEAF AND HARD-OF-HEARING

Aubrey Lipscomb of Richmond, Senior Partner Manager, CVS Media Exchange

STATE EMERGENCY MEDICAL SERVICES ADVISORY BOARD

David Hupp of Shenandoah County, Captain/Paramedic, Frederick County Fire and Rescue

E. Bryan Rush of Chincoteague, Director of Emergency Services, Town of Chincoteague

William J. Streett, Jr., of New Market, Deputy Chief, Shenandoah County Department of Fire and Rescue

LEGISLATIVE

COMMISSIONERS FOR PROMOTION OF UNIFORMITY OF LEGISLATION

Nicole Brenner of Richmond, Partner, Reed Smith LLP

TRANSPORTATION

MEDICAL ADVISORY BOARD FOR THE DEPARTMENT OF MOTOR VEHICLES

Dr. Jawad Bhatti of Chesterfield, President, Virginia Pain Network and Clinics