Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Additional Administration and Board Appointments
RICHMOND, VA— Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced additional administration and board appointments.
ADMINISTRATION APPOINTMENTS
OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR
- Justin Velez-Hagan, PhD, Deputy Chief of Staff
ADMINISTRATION
- Suzanne Swinson, Assistant Director, Division of Executive Administrative Services
COMMONWEALTH
- Kara Canaday, Ombudsman for Tribal Consultation
LABOR
- The Honorable Stephen Martin, Senior Advisor, Department of Professional and Occupational Regulation
BOARD APPOINTMENTS
AGRICULTURE AND FORESTRY
CATTLE INDUSTRY BOARD
- W. David Coleman of Amelia Court House, Owner, Elm Cottage Farm
- Matthew Hill of Scott County, CEO, Scott County Telephone Cooperative; President, Hill & Hill Farms LLC
- Richard Lloyd of Louisa County, co-owner, Double L Farms, LLC
- Bill Tucker of Amherst, Owner, Tucker Family Farms
COTTON BOARD
- James L. Babb III of Windsor, Farmer, Babb Farms Inc.
COMMONWEALTH
VIRGINIA INDIAN ADVISORY BOARD
- Chief Walt Red Hawk Brown of Southampton County, Chief, Cheroenhaka (Nottoway) Indian Tribe of Southampton County Virginia
- Brandon G. Thundercloud Custalow of West Point, Tribal Council Member, Mattaponi Indian Tribe and Reservation
- Jana McKeag of Alexandria, President, Lowry Strategies; Cherokee Nation of Oklahoma
HEALTH AND HUMAN RESOURCES
ADVISORY BOARD FOR THE VIRGINIA DEPARTMENT FOR THE DEAF AND HARD-OF-HEARING
- Aubrey Lipscomb of Richmond, Senior Partner Manager, CVS Media Exchange
STATE EMERGENCY MEDICAL SERVICES ADVISORY BOARD
- David Hupp of Shenandoah County, Captain/Paramedic, Frederick County Fire and Rescue
- E. Bryan Rush of Chincoteague, Director of Emergency Services, Town of Chincoteague
- William J. Streett, Jr., of New Market, Deputy Chief, Shenandoah County Department of Fire and Rescue
LEGISLATIVE
COMMISSIONERS FOR PROMOTION OF UNIFORMITY OF LEGISLATION
- Nicole Brenner of Richmond, Partner, Reed Smith LLP
TRANSPORTATION
MEDICAL ADVISORY BOARD FOR THE DEPARTMENT OF MOTOR VEHICLES
- Dr. Jawad Bhatti of Chesterfield, President, Virginia Pain Network and Clinics
- Dr. Jeffry Hatcher of Ashburn, Physician