Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Additional Administration and Board Appointments

By: Governor Youngin Press

RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin announced additional appointments to his Administration and various boards today.

“Today I am announcing a new group of appointees to serve the citizens of Virginia by working in my administration and on boards throughout state government,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “I look forward to the great work these dedicated individuals will do for the commonwealth.”

ADMINISTRATION APPOINTMENTS

SECRETARY OF HEALTH AND HUMAN RESOURCES

Calvin Hogg, Special Assistant

SECRETARY OF PUBLIC SAFETY AND HOMELAND SECURITY

Aliscia Andrews, Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security

BOARD APPOINTMENTS

ADMINISTRATION

CITIZENS’ ADVISORY COUNCIL ON FURNISHING AND INTERPRETING THE EXECUTIVE MANSION

Patricia Coleman of McLean, Senior Director of Transactions and Closings, Tiber Capital Group

Melissa Scarsanela Stoltzfus of Bridgewater, Director, Dynamic Aviation

AGRICULTURE AND FORESTRY

TOBACCO BOARD

Kenney Barnard of Amelia, Owner, Hoot Owl Hollow Farm Inc.

Blair M. W. Hall of Halifax County, Waller Brothers Farm

VIRGINIA SPIRITS BOARD

Andrew Yancey of Virginia Beach, Co-owner and Operator, Tarnished Truth Distilling Company and The Hunt Room Restaurant

AUTHORITY

OPIOID ABATEMENT AUTHORITY

Sarah T. Melton of Bristol, Professor of Pharmacy Practice, Gatton College of Pharmacy, East Tennessee State University

VIRGINIA SOLAR ENERGY DEVELOPMENT AND ENERGY STORAGE AUTHORITY

Jo Anne Scott Webb of Chesterfield, General Partner, Scott Timberland Co., LP

Skyler Zunk of Chesterfield, CEO & Founder, Energy Right

COMMERCE AND TRADE

COMMISSION ON LOCAL GOVERNMENT

Robert W. Lauterberg of Richmond, Managing Director, VML/VACo Finance

STATE BUILDING CODE TECHNICAL REVIEW BOARD

James Moss of Independence, Director of Housing Development, Mount Roger Planning District Commission

VIRGINIA ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT PARTNERSHIP

John Hewa of Prince William, President & CEO, Rappahannock Electric Cooperative

VIRGINIA GROWTH AND OPPORTUNITY BOARD

Kenneth Johnson of Richmond, President and CEO, JMI

COMMONWEALTH

VIRGINIA LGBTQ+ ADVISORY BOARD

Kerry Flynn from Chesterfield County, Graduate Student at Virginia Commonwealth University

Jason Geske of Alexandria, Telecommunications Policy Specialist, U.S. Department of Commerce

Collin J. Hite of Henrico County, Director and Associate General Counsel, Claims Markel Service, Incorporated

EDUCATION

BOARD OF REGENTS OF THE JAMES MONROE LAW OFFICE-MUSEUM AND MEMORIAL LIBRARY

Erma A. Baker of Fredericksburg, retired William & Mary

Mary Anna Broadbent of Richmond, retired educator

Shelby Chandler Gonzalez of Louisa, Assistant Superintendent, James Monroe Birthplace Park and Museum

Sara Cox of King George, Student

Vincent Di Benedetto of Winchester, Health Services Driver, Timber Ridge School and retired Deputy Sheriff, Loudoun County

Paige Gibbons Backus of Manassas, Historic Site Manager, Prince William County Office of Historic Preservation

Sue Henderson of Falmouth, CEO, Henderson Productions

Lee Langston-Harrison of Culpeper, Retired, Museum Administrator

Dr. Jeffrey W. McClurken of Springfield, Chief of Staff and Professor of History & American Studies, University of Mary Washington

Patrick M. McSweeney of Powhatan, Partner, McSweeney, Cynkar, and Kachouroff, PLLC

Casper “C.L.” Sigmon of Richmond, Assistant to the General President, The General Society Sons of the Revolution National Headquarters

Daniel K. Steen of Arlington, Executive Director, Lawyers for Civil Justice

Cristina Turdean of Fredericksburg, Professor, University of Mary Washington

Lieutenant Colonel (Retired) Ronald Olswyn White of Midlothian, Vice President, Southside Electric Cooperative

BOARD OF VISITORS OF THE VIRGINIA SCHOOL FOR THE DEAF AND BLIND

Christine Ogden of Staunton, parent and community volunteer

HEALTH AND HUMAN RESOURCES

ADVISORY BOARD FOR THE VIRGINIA DEPARTMENT FOR THE DEAF AND HARD-OF-HEARING

Christopher O. Gregory of Roanoke, firearms safety instructor

ADVISORY BOARD ON ATHLETIC TRAINING

Mike Goforth of Blacksburg, Athletic Trainer, Virginia Tech Athletics

Scott Powers of Dayton, Athletic Trainer, Sentara RMH Orthopedics and Sports Medicine

ADVISORY BOARD ON PHYSICIAN ASSISTANTS

Justin Hepner, PA-C, of Midlothian, physician assistant

Erin Myers, PA-C, of Boones Mill, Endocrinology Associates Inc.

Lucy Treene, PA-C, of Arlington, physician assistant

EMPLOYMENT ORGANIZATION STEERING COMMITTEE

James W. Fenerty II of Glen Allen, customer service specialist

INTERAGENCY COORDINATING COUNSEL

Amanda Bishop of Mechanicsville, Foster and Adoptive Parent, HopeTree Family Services

Ashton Johnson of Henrico County, Care Coordinator

Teddi R. Kenyear, MSCJ, MSCMHC, of Chesterfield, Resident in Counseling and Mental Health Clinician

Katie Vance of Henrico, Minister, Second Baptist at River and Gaskins

RARE DISEASE COUNCIL

Ijeoma E. Azubuko of Alexandria, Founder, Ruby Ball Association

Wes Fisher of Arlington, public policy professional

Michael J. Friedlander, Ph.D., of Roanoke, Vice President for Health Sciences and Technology, Virginia Tech; Executive Director, Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at VTC; Senior Dean for Research, Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine

STATE EMERGENCY MEDICAL SERVICES ADVISORY BOARD

Brian J. Frankel of Fredericksburg, Deputy Chief EMS, Stafford County Fire and Rescue Department

STATE EXECUTIVE COUNCIL FOR CHILDREN’S SERVICES

The Honorable Christopher Faraldi of Lynchburg, Lynchburg City Council

Natalie Elliott Handy, MSW, of Roanoke County, Chief Executive Officer, Intercept Health

Anahita N. Renner of City of Fairfax, full-time Homemaker

THE VIRGINIA FOUNDATION OF HEALTHY YOUTH, BOARD OF TRUSTEES

Sarah Holland of Glen Allen, CEO, Virginia Health Catalyst

Tyler Johnson of Richmond, Attorney, Feinberg Hanson LLP

Dr. Andre Muelenaer of Roanoke County, Professor of Pediatrics, Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine

The Honorable John O’Bannon, MD, of Henrico, Former Member of the Virginia House of Delegates and Partner, Nuerological Associates

Randy Pearson of Henrico County, Vice President, Two Capitols Consulting

Dr. Leah C. Rowland of Virginia Beach, Pediatrician, Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters

Paul Sciacchitano of Weems, Managing Director/Investments, Wells Fargo Advisors

OFFICE OF NEW AMERICANS ADVISORY BOARD

James Gordon of Halifax, Owner, Springfield Distiller

Andrei Lipan of Chesterfield County, Legislative Assistant, Virginia House of Delegates

Jennifer Radford Gay, MS CCC-SLP, of Danville, Speech Language Pathologist, Danville Speech and Hearing Center

Kris Ramsingh of Roanoke, Dominion Custom Upholstery, LLC

Eric-Michel Sossou-Gloh of Alexandria, Economist and President, Westgarde Global LLC

INDEPENDENT

BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF THE VIRGINIA BIRTH-RELATED NEUROLOGICAL INJURY COMPENSATION PROGRAM

M. Catherine Slusher, MD, of Harrisonburg, Senior Partner, Harrisonburg OBGYN

JUDICIAL

INDIGENT DEFENSE COMMISSION

Kristi A. Wooten of Chesapeake, Managing Partner, Wooten Law Group

LABOR

AUCTIONEERS BOARD

Betty A. Bennett of Staunton, Auctioneer, American Real Estate, Inc.

LEGISLATIVE

CAPITOL SQUARE PRESERVATION COUNCIL

Neal P. Beasley of Mechanicsville, Landscape Architect, Timmons Group

COMMISSION ON YOUTH

Jessica Jones-Healey of Smithfield, President, Isle of Wight Chamber of Commerce

NATURAL AND HISTORIC RESOURCES

VIRGINIA WASTE MANAGEMENT BOARD

Michael Benedetto of Virginia Beach, President/Owner, TFC Recycling

PUBLIC SAFETY AND HOMELAND SECURITY

ADVISORY COMMITTEE ON JUVENILE JUSTICE AND PREVENTION

The Honorable Sherri Blevins of Christiansburg, Chair, Montgomery County Board of Supervisors

E 9-1-1 SERVICES BOARD

Jeff Dodson of Radford, Chief of Police, Radford City Police Department

TRANSPORTATION

METROPOLITAN WASHINGTON AIRPORTS AUTHORITY

Brett Gibson of Arlington, Partner, Brown Advisory; Lieutenant Colonel, Army National Guard

TRANSPORTATION DISTRICT OF HAMPTON ROADS

Stephens Johnson of Chesapeake, Stephens Johnson Real Estate Appraisals, retired

Roland J. White of Hampton

RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin announced additional appointments to his Administration and various boards today.

“Today I am announcing a new group of appointees to serve the citizens of Virginia by working in my administration and on boards throughout state government,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “I look forward to the great work these dedicated individuals will do for the commonwealth.”

ADMINISTRATION APPOINTMENTS

SECRETARY OF HEALTH AND HUMAN RESOURCES

Calvin Hogg, Special Assistant

SECRETARY OF PUBLIC SAFETY AND HOMELAND SECURITY

Aliscia Andrews, Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security

BOARD APPOINTMENTS

ADMINISTRATION

CITIZENS’ ADVISORY COUNCIL ON FURNISHING AND INTERPRETING THE EXECUTIVE MANSION

Patricia Coleman of McLean, Senior Director of Transactions and Closings, Tiber Capital Group

Melissa Scarsanela Stoltzfus of Bridgewater, Director, Dynamic Aviation

AGRICULTURE AND FORESTRY

TOBACCO BOARD

Kenney Barnard of Amelia, Owner, Hoot Owl Hollow Farm Inc.

Blair M. W. Hall of Halifax County, Waller Brothers Farm

VIRGINIA SPIRITS BOARD

Andrew Yancey of Virginia Beach, Co-owner and Operator, Tarnished Truth Distilling Company and The Hunt Room Restaurant

AUTHORITY

OPIOID ABATEMENT AUTHORITY

Sarah T. Melton of Bristol, Professor of Pharmacy Practice, Gatton College of Pharmacy, East Tennessee State University

VIRGINIA SOLAR ENERGY DEVELOPMENT AND ENERGY STORAGE AUTHORITY

Jo Anne Scott Webb of Chesterfield, General Partner, Scott Timberland Co., LP

Skyler Zunk of Chesterfield, CEO & Founder, Energy Right

COMMERCE AND TRADE

COMMISSION ON LOCAL GOVERNMENT

Robert W. Lauterberg of Richmond, Managing Director, VML/VACo Finance

STATE BUILDING CODE TECHNICAL REVIEW BOARD

James Moss of Independence, Director of Housing Development, Mount Roger Planning District Commission

VIRGINIA ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT PARTNERSHIP

John Hewa of Prince William, President & CEO, Rappahannock Electric Cooperative

VIRGINIA GROWTH AND OPPORTUNITY BOARD

Kenneth Johnson of Richmond, President and CEO, JMI

COMMONWEALTH

VIRGINIA LGBTQ+ ADVISORY BOARD

Kerry Flynn from Chesterfield County, Graduate Student at Virginia Commonwealth University

Jason Geske of Alexandria, Telecommunications Policy Specialist, U.S. Department of Commerce

Collin J. Hite of Henrico County, Director and Associate General Counsel, Claims Markel Service, Incorporated

EDUCATION

BOARD OF REGENTS OF THE JAMES MONROE LAW OFFICE-MUSEUM AND MEMORIAL LIBRARY

Erma A. Baker of Fredericksburg, retired William & Mary

Mary Anna Broadbent of Richmond, retired educator

Shelby Chandler Gonzalez of Louisa, Assistant Superintendent, James Monroe Birthplace Park and Museum

Sara Cox of King George, Student

Vincent Di Benedetto of Winchester, Health Services Driver, Timber Ridge School and retired Deputy Sheriff, Loudoun County

Paige Gibbons Backus of Manassas, Historic Site Manager, Prince William County Office of Historic Preservation

Sue Henderson of Falmouth, CEO, Henderson Productions

Lee Langston-Harrison of Culpeper, Retired, Museum Administrator

Dr. Jeffrey W. McClurken of Springfield, Chief of Staff and Professor of History & American Studies, University of Mary Washington

Patrick M. McSweeney of Powhatan, Partner, McSweeney, Cynkar, and Kachouroff, PLLC

Casper “C.L.” Sigmon of Richmond, Assistant to the General President, The General Society Sons of the Revolution National Headquarters

Daniel K. Steen of Arlington, Executive Director, Lawyers for Civil Justice

Cristina Turdean of Fredericksburg, Professor, University of Mary Washington

Lieutenant Colonel (Retired) Ronald Olswyn White of Midlothian, Vice President, Southside Electric Cooperative

BOARD OF VISITORS OF THE VIRGINIA SCHOOL FOR THE DEAF AND BLIND

Christine Ogden of Staunton, parent and community volunteer

HEALTH AND HUMAN RESOURCES

ADVISORY BOARD FOR THE VIRGINIA DEPARTMENT FOR THE DEAF AND HARD-OF-HEARING

Christopher O. Gregory of Roanoke, firearms safety instructor

ADVISORY BOARD ON ATHLETIC TRAINING

Mike Goforth of Blacksburg, Athletic Trainer, Virginia Tech Athletics

Scott Powers of Dayton, Athletic Trainer, Sentara RMH Orthopedics and Sports Medicine

ADVISORY BOARD ON PHYSICIAN ASSISTANTS

Justin Hepner, PA-C, of Midlothian, physician assistant

Erin Myers, PA-C, of Boones Mill, Endocrinology Associates Inc.

Lucy Treene, PA-C, of Arlington, physician assistant

EMPLOYMENT ORGANIZATION STEERING COMMITTEE

James W. Fenerty II of Glen Allen, customer service specialist

INTERAGENCY COORDINATING COUNSEL

Amanda Bishop of Mechanicsville, Foster and Adoptive Parent, HopeTree Family Services

Ashton Johnson of Henrico County, Care Coordinator

Teddi R. Kenyear, MSCJ, MSCMHC, of Chesterfield, Resident in Counseling and Mental Health Clinician

Katie Vance of Henrico, Minister, Second Baptist at River and Gaskins

RARE DISEASE COUNCIL

Ijeoma E. Azubuko of Alexandria, Founder, Ruby Ball Association

Wes Fisher of Arlington, public policy professional

Michael J. Friedlander, Ph.D., of Roanoke, Vice President for Health Sciences and Technology, Virginia Tech; Executive Director, Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at VTC; Senior Dean for Research, Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine

STATE EMERGENCY MEDICAL SERVICES ADVISORY BOARD

Brian J. Frankel of Fredericksburg, Deputy Chief EMS, Stafford County Fire and Rescue Department

STATE EXECUTIVE COUNCIL FOR CHILDREN’S SERVICES

The Honorable Christopher Faraldi of Lynchburg, Lynchburg City Council

Natalie Elliott Handy, MSW, of Roanoke County, Chief Executive Officer, Intercept Health

Anahita N. Renner of City of Fairfax, full-time Homemaker

THE VIRGINIA FOUNDATION OF HEALTHY YOUTH, BOARD OF TRUSTEES

Sarah Holland of Glen Allen, CEO, Virginia Health Catalyst

Tyler Johnson of Richmond, Attorney, Feinberg Hanson LLP

Dr. Andre Muelenaer of Roanoke County, Professor of Pediatrics, Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine

The Honorable John O’Bannon, MD, of Henrico, Former Member of the Virginia House of Delegates and Partner, Nuerological Associates

Randy Pearson of Henrico County, Vice President, Two Capitols Consulting

Dr. Leah C. Rowland of Virginia Beach, Pediatrician, Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters

Paul Sciacchitano of Weems, Managing Director/Investments, Wells Fargo Advisors

OFFICE OF NEW AMERICANS ADVISORY BOARD

James Gordon of Halifax, Owner, Springfield Distiller

Andrei Lipan of Chesterfield County, Legislative Assistant, Virginia House of Delegates

Jennifer Radford Gay, MS CCC-SLP, of Danville, Speech Language Pathologist, Danville Speech and Hearing Center

Kris Ramsingh of Roanoke, Dominion Custom Upholstery, LLC

Eric-Michel Sossou-Gloh of Alexandria, Economist and President, Westgarde Global LLC

INDEPENDENT

BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF THE VIRGINIA BIRTH-RELATED NEUROLOGICAL INJURY COMPENSATION PROGRAM

M. Catherine Slusher, MD, of Harrisonburg, Senior Partner, Harrisonburg OBGYN

JUDICIAL

INDIGENT DEFENSE COMMISSION

Kristi A. Wooten of Chesapeake, Managing Partner, Wooten Law Group

LABOR

AUCTIONEERS BOARD

Betty A. Bennett of Staunton, Auctioneer, American Real Estate, Inc.

LEGISLATIVE

CAPITOL SQUARE PRESERVATION COUNCIL

Neal P. Beasley of Mechanicsville, Landscape Architect, Timmons Group

COMMISSION ON YOUTH

Jessica Jones-Healey of Smithfield, President, Isle of Wight Chamber of Commerce

NATURAL AND HISTORIC RESOURCES

VIRGINIA WASTE MANAGEMENT BOARD

Michael Benedetto of Virginia Beach, President/Owner, TFC Recycling

PUBLIC SAFETY AND HOMELAND SECURITY

ADVISORY COMMITTEE ON JUVENILE JUSTICE AND PREVENTION

The Honorable Sherri Blevins of Christiansburg, Chair, Montgomery County Board of Supervisors

E 9-1-1 SERVICES BOARD

Jeff Dodson of Radford, Chief of Police, Radford City Police Department

TRANSPORTATION

METROPOLITAN WASHINGTON AIRPORTS AUTHORITY

Brett Gibson of Arlington, Partner, Brown Advisory; Lieutenant Colonel, Army National Guard

TRANSPORTATION DISTRICT OF HAMPTON ROADS

Stephens Johnson of Chesapeake, Stephens Johnson Real Estate Appraisals, retired