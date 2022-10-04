Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Additional Administration and Board Appointments
By: Governor Youngin Press
RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin announced additional appointments to his Administration and various boards today.
“Today I am announcing a new group of appointees to serve the citizens of Virginia by working in my administration and on boards throughout state government,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “I look forward to the great work these dedicated individuals will do for the commonwealth.”
ADMINISTRATION APPOINTMENTS
SECRETARY OF HEALTH AND HUMAN RESOURCES
- Calvin Hogg, Special Assistant
SECRETARY OF PUBLIC SAFETY AND HOMELAND SECURITY
- Aliscia Andrews, Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security
BOARD APPOINTMENTS
ADMINISTRATION
CITIZENS’ ADVISORY COUNCIL ON FURNISHING AND INTERPRETING THE EXECUTIVE MANSION
- Patricia Coleman of McLean, Senior Director of Transactions and Closings, Tiber Capital Group
- Melissa Scarsanela Stoltzfus of Bridgewater, Director, Dynamic Aviation
AGRICULTURE AND FORESTRY
TOBACCO BOARD
- Kenney Barnard of Amelia, Owner, Hoot Owl Hollow Farm Inc.
- Blair M. W. Hall of Halifax County, Waller Brothers Farm
VIRGINIA SPIRITS BOARD
- Andrew Yancey of Virginia Beach, Co-owner and Operator, Tarnished Truth Distilling Company and The Hunt Room Restaurant
AUTHORITY
OPIOID ABATEMENT AUTHORITY
- Sarah T. Melton of Bristol, Professor of Pharmacy Practice, Gatton College of Pharmacy, East Tennessee State University
VIRGINIA SOLAR ENERGY DEVELOPMENT AND ENERGY STORAGE AUTHORITY
- Jo Anne Scott Webb of Chesterfield, General Partner, Scott Timberland Co., LP
- Skyler Zunk of Chesterfield, CEO & Founder, Energy Right
COMMERCE AND TRADE
COMMISSION ON LOCAL GOVERNMENT
- Robert W. Lauterberg of Richmond, Managing Director, VML/VACo Finance
STATE BUILDING CODE TECHNICAL REVIEW BOARD
- James Moss of Independence, Director of Housing Development, Mount Roger Planning District Commission
VIRGINIA ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT PARTNERSHIP
- John Hewa of Prince William, President & CEO, Rappahannock Electric Cooperative
VIRGINIA GROWTH AND OPPORTUNITY BOARD
- Kenneth Johnson of Richmond, President and CEO, JMI
COMMONWEALTH
VIRGINIA LGBTQ+ ADVISORY BOARD
- Kerry Flynn from Chesterfield County, Graduate Student at Virginia Commonwealth University
- Jason Geske of Alexandria, Telecommunications Policy Specialist, U.S. Department of Commerce
- Collin J. Hite of Henrico County, Director and Associate General Counsel, Claims Markel Service, Incorporated
EDUCATION
BOARD OF REGENTS OF THE JAMES MONROE LAW OFFICE-MUSEUM AND MEMORIAL LIBRARY
- Erma A. Baker of Fredericksburg, retired William & Mary
- Mary Anna Broadbent of Richmond, retired educator
- Shelby Chandler Gonzalez of Louisa, Assistant Superintendent, James Monroe Birthplace Park and Museum
- Sara Cox of King George, Student
- Vincent Di Benedetto of Winchester, Health Services Driver, Timber Ridge School and retired Deputy Sheriff, Loudoun County
- Paige Gibbons Backus of Manassas, Historic Site Manager, Prince William County Office of Historic Preservation
- Sue Henderson of Falmouth, CEO, Henderson Productions
- Lee Langston-Harrison of Culpeper, Retired, Museum Administrator
- Dr. Jeffrey W. McClurken of Springfield, Chief of Staff and Professor of History & American Studies, University of Mary Washington
- Patrick M. McSweeney of Powhatan, Partner, McSweeney, Cynkar, and Kachouroff, PLLC
- Casper “C.L.” Sigmon of Richmond, Assistant to the General President, The General Society Sons of the Revolution National Headquarters
- Daniel K. Steen of Arlington, Executive Director, Lawyers for Civil Justice
- Cristina Turdean of Fredericksburg, Professor, University of Mary Washington
- Lieutenant Colonel (Retired) Ronald Olswyn White of Midlothian, Vice President, Southside Electric Cooperative
BOARD OF VISITORS OF THE VIRGINIA SCHOOL FOR THE DEAF AND BLIND
- Christine Ogden of Staunton, parent and community volunteer
HEALTH AND HUMAN RESOURCES
ADVISORY BOARD FOR THE VIRGINIA DEPARTMENT FOR THE DEAF AND HARD-OF-HEARING
- Christopher O. Gregory of Roanoke, firearms safety instructor
ADVISORY BOARD ON ATHLETIC TRAINING
- Mike Goforth of Blacksburg, Athletic Trainer, Virginia Tech Athletics
- Scott Powers of Dayton, Athletic Trainer, Sentara RMH Orthopedics and Sports Medicine
ADVISORY BOARD ON PHYSICIAN ASSISTANTS
- Justin Hepner, PA-C, of Midlothian, physician assistant
- Erin Myers, PA-C, of Boones Mill, Endocrinology Associates Inc.
- Lucy Treene, PA-C, of Arlington, physician assistant
EMPLOYMENT ORGANIZATION STEERING COMMITTEE
- James W. Fenerty II of Glen Allen, customer service specialist
INTERAGENCY COORDINATING COUNSEL
- Amanda Bishop of Mechanicsville, Foster and Adoptive Parent, HopeTree Family Services
- Ashton Johnson of Henrico County, Care Coordinator
- Teddi R. Kenyear, MSCJ, MSCMHC, of Chesterfield, Resident in Counseling and Mental Health Clinician
- Katie Vance of Henrico, Minister, Second Baptist at River and Gaskins
RARE DISEASE COUNCIL
- Ijeoma E. Azubuko of Alexandria, Founder, Ruby Ball Association
- Wes Fisher of Arlington, public policy professional
- Michael J. Friedlander, Ph.D., of Roanoke, Vice President for Health Sciences and Technology, Virginia Tech; Executive Director, Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at VTC; Senior Dean for Research, Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine
STATE EMERGENCY MEDICAL SERVICES ADVISORY BOARD
- Brian J. Frankel of Fredericksburg, Deputy Chief EMS, Stafford County Fire and Rescue Department
STATE EXECUTIVE COUNCIL FOR CHILDREN’S SERVICES
- The Honorable Christopher Faraldi of Lynchburg, Lynchburg City Council
- Natalie Elliott Handy, MSW, of Roanoke County, Chief Executive Officer, Intercept Health
- Anahita N. Renner of City of Fairfax, full-time Homemaker
THE VIRGINIA FOUNDATION OF HEALTHY YOUTH, BOARD OF TRUSTEES
- Sarah Holland of Glen Allen, CEO, Virginia Health Catalyst
- Tyler Johnson of Richmond, Attorney, Feinberg Hanson LLP
- Dr. Andre Muelenaer of Roanoke County, Professor of Pediatrics, Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine
- The Honorable John O’Bannon, MD, of Henrico, Former Member of the Virginia House of Delegates and Partner, Nuerological Associates
- Randy Pearson of Henrico County, Vice President, Two Capitols Consulting
- Dr. Leah C. Rowland of Virginia Beach, Pediatrician, Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters
- Paul Sciacchitano of Weems, Managing Director/Investments, Wells Fargo Advisors
OFFICE OF NEW AMERICANS ADVISORY BOARD
- James Gordon of Halifax, Owner, Springfield Distiller
- Andrei Lipan of Chesterfield County, Legislative Assistant, Virginia House of Delegates
- Jennifer Radford Gay, MS CCC-SLP, of Danville, Speech Language Pathologist, Danville Speech and Hearing Center
- Kris Ramsingh of Roanoke, Dominion Custom Upholstery, LLC
- Eric-Michel Sossou-Gloh of Alexandria, Economist and President, Westgarde Global LLC
INDEPENDENT
BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF THE VIRGINIA BIRTH-RELATED NEUROLOGICAL INJURY COMPENSATION PROGRAM
- M. Catherine Slusher, MD, of Harrisonburg, Senior Partner, Harrisonburg OBGYN
JUDICIAL
INDIGENT DEFENSE COMMISSION
- Kristi A. Wooten of Chesapeake, Managing Partner, Wooten Law Group
LABOR
AUCTIONEERS BOARD
- Betty A. Bennett of Staunton, Auctioneer, American Real Estate, Inc.
LEGISLATIVE
CAPITOL SQUARE PRESERVATION COUNCIL
- Neal P. Beasley of Mechanicsville, Landscape Architect, Timmons Group
COMMISSION ON YOUTH
- Jessica Jones-Healey of Smithfield, President, Isle of Wight Chamber of Commerce
NATURAL AND HISTORIC RESOURCES
VIRGINIA WASTE MANAGEMENT BOARD
- Michael Benedetto of Virginia Beach, President/Owner, TFC Recycling
PUBLIC SAFETY AND HOMELAND SECURITY
ADVISORY COMMITTEE ON JUVENILE JUSTICE AND PREVENTION
- The Honorable Sherri Blevins of Christiansburg, Chair, Montgomery County Board of Supervisors
E 9-1-1 SERVICES BOARD
- Jeff Dodson of Radford, Chief of Police, Radford City Police Department
TRANSPORTATION
METROPOLITAN WASHINGTON AIRPORTS AUTHORITY
- Brett Gibson of Arlington, Partner, Brown Advisory; Lieutenant Colonel, Army National Guard
TRANSPORTATION DISTRICT OF HAMPTON ROADS
- Stephens Johnson of Chesapeake, Stephens Johnson Real Estate Appraisals, retired
- Roland J. White of Hampton
