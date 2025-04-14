Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Additional Administration
RICHMOND, VA— Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced additional administration and board appointments.
ADMINISTRATION APPOINTMENTS
OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR
- Rafael Struve, Deputy Communications Director
ADMINISTRATION
- Gina Pomering, Special Assistant
BOARD APPOINTMENTS
EDUCATION
BOARD OF VISITORS OF GEORGE MASON UNIVERSITY
- The Honorable Caren DeWitt Merrick of Alexandria, former Secretary of Commerce and Trade, Commonwealth of Virginia; board director, investor, and Co-Founder and former Executive Vice President, webMethods, Inc.
BOARD OF VISITORS OF UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA AND AFFILIATED SCHOOLS
- The Honorable Kenneth T. Cuccinelli, II of Spotsylvania, Senior Fellow for Immigration and Homeland Security, Center for Renewing America; former Principal Deputy Director, United States Citizenship and Immigration Services; former Acting Director and Acting Deputy Secretary, US Department of Homeland Security; former Attorney General of Virginia; former Virginia State Senator, 37th District
BOARD OF VISITORS OF VIRGINIA MILITARY INSTITUTE
- José J. Suárez, M.Eng., P.E., of Saint Augustine, Florida, President and CEO, JS Consulting
HEALTH AND HUMAN RESOURCES
ADVISORY BOARD ON MASSAGE THERAPY
- Michael C. Tramonte of Falls Church, President, Northern Virginia School of Therapeutic Massage
VIRGINIA INTERAGENCY COORDINATING COUNCIL
- William Ritter of Midlothian, CEO, Poolhouse Agency
INDEPENDENT
VIRGINIA FOUNDATION FOR THE HUMANITIES AND PUBLIC POLICY
- Aparna Madireddi of Leesburg, Managing Partner, South Asian Business Council of Virginia
VIRGINIA LOTTERY BOARD
- Charles W. King of Rockingham County, Retired JMU Senior VP and CFO, Currently, Interim President, James Madison University
LABOR
FAIR HOUSING BOARD
- Jay Som of Hanover, Attorney
REAL ESTATE BOARD
- Dr. Bernice Travers of Richmond, Strategic Planning and Development Consultant
VETERANS AND DEFENSE AFFAIRS
BOARD OF VETERANS SERVICES
- Jeri D. Prophet of Virginia Beach, Chief Executive Officer, IntellecTechs, Inc.