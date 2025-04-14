Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Additional Administration

RICHMOND, VA— Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced additional administration and board appointments.

ADMINISTRATION APPOINTMENTS

OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR

Rafael Struve, Deputy Communications Director

ADMINISTRATION

Gina Pomering, Special Assistant

BOARD APPOINTMENTS

EDUCATION

BOARD OF VISITORS OF GEORGE MASON UNIVERSITY

The Honorable Caren DeWitt Merrick of Alexandria, former Secretary of Commerce and Trade, Commonwealth of Virginia; board director, investor, and Co-Founder and former Executive Vice President, webMethods, Inc.

BOARD OF VISITORS OF UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA AND AFFILIATED SCHOOLS

The Honorable Kenneth T. Cuccinelli, II of Spotsylvania, Senior Fellow for Immigration and Homeland Security, Center for Renewing America; former Principal Deputy Director, United States Citizenship and Immigration Services; former Acting Director and Acting Deputy Secretary, US Department of Homeland Security; former Attorney General of Virginia; former Virginia State Senator, 37th District

BOARD OF VISITORS OF VIRGINIA MILITARY INSTITUTE

José J. Suárez, M.Eng., P.E., of Saint Augustine, Florida, President and CEO, JS Consulting

HEALTH AND HUMAN RESOURCES

ADVISORY BOARD ON MASSAGE THERAPY

Michael C. Tramonte of Falls Church, President, Northern Virginia School of Therapeutic Massage

VIRGINIA INTERAGENCY COORDINATING COUNCIL

William Ritter of Midlothian, CEO, Poolhouse Agency

INDEPENDENT

VIRGINIA FOUNDATION FOR THE HUMANITIES AND PUBLIC POLICY

Aparna Madireddi of Leesburg, Managing Partner, South Asian Business Council of Virginia

VIRGINIA LOTTERY BOARD

Charles W. King of Rockingham County, Retired JMU Senior VP and CFO, Currently, Interim President, James Madison University

LABOR

FAIR HOUSING BOARD

Jay Som of Hanover, Attorney

REAL ESTATE BOARD

Dr. Bernice Travers of Richmond, Strategic Planning and Development Consultant

VETERANS AND DEFENSE AFFAIRS

BOARD OF VETERANS SERVICES