Events Local News 

Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Additional Administration

HRMessenger Staff ,

RICHMOND, VA— Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced additional administration and board appointments.

ADMINISTRATION APPOINTMENTS 

OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR

  • Rafael Struve, Deputy Communications Director

ADMINISTRATION 

  • Gina Pomering, Special Assistant 

BOARD APPOINTMENTS 

EDUCATION 

BOARD OF VISITORS OF GEORGE MASON UNIVERSITY 

  • The Honorable Caren DeWitt Merrick of Alexandria, former Secretary of Commerce and Trade, Commonwealth of Virginia; board director, investor, and Co-Founder and former Executive Vice President, webMethods, Inc. 

BOARD OF VISITORS OF UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA AND AFFILIATED SCHOOLS 

  • The Honorable Kenneth T. Cuccinelli, II of Spotsylvania, Senior Fellow for Immigration and Homeland Security, Center for Renewing America; former Principal Deputy Director, United States Citizenship and Immigration Services; former Acting Director and Acting Deputy Secretary, US Department of Homeland Security; former Attorney General of Virginia; former Virginia State Senator, 37th District 

BOARD OF VISITORS OF VIRGINIA MILITARY INSTITUTE 

  • José J. Suárez, M.Eng., P.E., of Saint Augustine, Florida, President and CEO, JS Consulting  

HEALTH AND HUMAN RESOURCES 

ADVISORY BOARD ON MASSAGE THERAPY  

  • Michael C. Tramonte of Falls Church, President, Northern Virginia School of Therapeutic Massage 

VIRGINIA INTERAGENCY COORDINATING COUNCIL 

  • William Ritter of Midlothian, CEO, Poolhouse Agency  

INDEPENDENT 

VIRGINIA FOUNDATION FOR THE HUMANITIES AND PUBLIC POLICY 

  • Aparna Madireddi of Leesburg, Managing Partner, South Asian Business Council of Virginia 

VIRGINIA LOTTERY BOARD 

  • Charles W. King of Rockingham County, Retired JMU Senior VP and CFO, Currently, Interim President, James Madison University 

LABOR 

FAIR HOUSING BOARD 

  • Jay Som of Hanover, Attorney  

REAL ESTATE BOARD 

  • Dr. Bernice Travers of Richmond, Strategic Planning and Development Consultant 

VETERANS AND DEFENSE AFFAIRS 

BOARD OF VETERANS SERVICES 

  • Jeri D. Prophet of Virginia Beach, Chief Executive Officer, IntellecTechs, Inc.  