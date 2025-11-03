Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Additional Board Appointments
RICHMOND, VA— Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced additional board appointments.
BOARD APPOINTMENTS
ADMINISTRATION
CYBERSECURITY PLANNING COMMITTEE
- Timothy Wyatt of County of York, Director of Information Technology, County of York
COMMERCE AND TRADE
VIRGINIA OFFSHORE WIND DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY
- Will Fediw of Virginia Beach, Senior Vice President, Virginia Maritime Association
COMMONWEALTH
VIRGINIA ASIAN ADVISORY BOARD
- Siva Velappan of Chesapeake, Programming Development Manager, Hampton Roads Sanitation District
HEALTH AND HUMAN RESOURCES
ADVISORY BOARD ON OCCUPATIONAL THERAPY
- Dr. Raffi Keradman of Chesterfield, Physician, Commonwealth Primary Care
RENAL DISEASE COUNCIL
- Pavan Annamaraju, MD, FASN, of Glen Allen, Physician, Richmond Nephrology Associates
STATE CHILD FATALITY REVIEW TEAM
- The Honorable Nikki Stiltner of Buchanan County, Commonwealth’s Attorney, Buchanan County
NATURAL AND HISTORIC RESOURCES
STATE AIR POLLUTION CONTROL BOARD
- David Hudgins of Henrico, President and CEO, The Hudgins Group, LLC