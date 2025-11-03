Events Local 

Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Additional Board Appointments

HRMessenger Staff

RICHMOND, VA— Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced additional board appointments.

BOARD APPOINTMENTS

ADMINISTRATION

CYBERSECURITY PLANNING COMMITTEE 

  • Timothy Wyatt of County of York, Director of Information Technology, County of York 

COMMERCE AND TRADE

VIRGINIA OFFSHORE WIND DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY 

  • Will Fediw of Virginia Beach, Senior Vice President, Virginia Maritime Association 

COMMONWEALTH

VIRGINIA ASIAN ADVISORY BOARD 

  • Siva Velappan of Chesapeake, Programming Development Manager, Hampton Roads Sanitation District 

HEALTH AND HUMAN RESOURCES

ADVISORY BOARD ON OCCUPATIONAL THERAPY 

  • Dr. Raffi Keradman of Chesterfield, Physician, Commonwealth Primary Care 

RENAL DISEASE COUNCIL 

  • Pavan Annamaraju, MD, FASN, of Glen Allen, Physician, Richmond Nephrology Associates 

STATE CHILD FATALITY REVIEW TEAM 

  • The Honorable Nikki Stiltner of Buchanan County, Commonwealth’s Attorney, Buchanan County 

NATURAL AND HISTORIC RESOURCES

STATE AIR POLLUTION CONTROL BOARD 

  • David Hudgins of Henrico, President and CEO, The Hudgins Group, LLC  