Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Additional Board Appointments

RICHMOND, VA— Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced additional board appointments.

BOARD APPOINTMENTS

COMMERCE AND TRADE

BROADBAND ADVISORY COUNCIL 

  • The Honorable Gary Wood of Lovingston, CEO, Firefly Fiber Broadband 

EDUCATION

A. L. PHILPOTT MANUFACTURING EXTENSION PARTNERSHIP, BOARD OF TRUSTEES  

  • Megan Lucas of Lynchburg, CEO & Chief Economic Development Officer, Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance 

BOARD OF REGENTS OF GUNSTON HALL 

  • Janice Gerard Ducsay of Bellaire, MI, Member, The National Society of The Colonial Dames of America in the State of Michigan  
  • Deborah DuSault of Rye Beach, NH, Member, The National Society of The Colonial Dames of America in the State of New Hampshire 
  • Kathy Henry of Madison, MS, Member, The National Society of The Colonial Dames of America in the State of Mississippi 
  • Ellen Marsteller of New York, NY, Member, The National Society of The Colonial Dames of America in the State of New York 
  • Linda B. “Tuckie” Westfall of Harpswell, ME, Member, The National Society of The Colonial Dames of America in the State of Maine  
  • Neville Williams of Memphis, TN, Member, The National Society of The Colonial Dames of America in the State of Tennessee 

FINANCE

BOARD OF ACCOUNTANCY 

  • Christine Williamson of City of Manassas, Partner, CohnReznick LLP 

HEALTH AND HUMAN RESOURCES

BOARD FOR THE BLIND AND VISION IMPAIRED 

  • Suleiman Alibhai, OD, of Vienna, Doctor of Optometry  

OFFICE OF NEW AMERICANS ADVISORY BOARD 

  • Khalid Wardak of Sterling, Self-contractor, Dulles International Airport 

STATE BOARD OF BEHAVIORAL HEALTH AND DEVELOPMENTAL SERVICES 

  • Dr. Caroline Coster of Richmond, Psychiatrist 

VIRGINIA FORENSIC NURSING ADVISORY COUNCIL 

  • Dr. Bonnie Price of Goochland County, Administrative Director of Community Health – Violence Response Team, Bon Secours Health System 
  • Ariel Ward of Falls Church, Director of Community Health-Forensic Nurse Examiner, Inova Health System 

LABOR

VIRGINIA BOARD OF WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT 

  • Paul Denham of Lynchburg, CEO, Southern Air, Inc.  