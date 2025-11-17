Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Additional Board Appointments
RICHMOND, VA— Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced additional board appointments.
BOARD APPOINTMENTS
COMMERCE AND TRADE
BROADBAND ADVISORY COUNCIL
- The Honorable Gary Wood of Lovingston, CEO, Firefly Fiber Broadband
EDUCATION
A. L. PHILPOTT MANUFACTURING EXTENSION PARTNERSHIP, BOARD OF TRUSTEES
- Megan Lucas of Lynchburg, CEO & Chief Economic Development Officer, Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance
BOARD OF REGENTS OF GUNSTON HALL
- Janice Gerard Ducsay of Bellaire, MI, Member, The National Society of The Colonial Dames of America in the State of Michigan
- Deborah DuSault of Rye Beach, NH, Member, The National Society of The Colonial Dames of America in the State of New Hampshire
- Kathy Henry of Madison, MS, Member, The National Society of The Colonial Dames of America in the State of Mississippi
- Ellen Marsteller of New York, NY, Member, The National Society of The Colonial Dames of America in the State of New York
- Linda B. “Tuckie” Westfall of Harpswell, ME, Member, The National Society of The Colonial Dames of America in the State of Maine
- Neville Williams of Memphis, TN, Member, The National Society of The Colonial Dames of America in the State of Tennessee
FINANCE
BOARD OF ACCOUNTANCY
- Christine Williamson of City of Manassas, Partner, CohnReznick LLP
HEALTH AND HUMAN RESOURCES
BOARD FOR THE BLIND AND VISION IMPAIRED
- Suleiman Alibhai, OD, of Vienna, Doctor of Optometry
OFFICE OF NEW AMERICANS ADVISORY BOARD
- Khalid Wardak of Sterling, Self-contractor, Dulles International Airport
STATE BOARD OF BEHAVIORAL HEALTH AND DEVELOPMENTAL SERVICES
- Dr. Caroline Coster of Richmond, Psychiatrist
VIRGINIA FORENSIC NURSING ADVISORY COUNCIL
- Dr. Bonnie Price of Goochland County, Administrative Director of Community Health – Violence Response Team, Bon Secours Health System
- Ariel Ward of Falls Church, Director of Community Health-Forensic Nurse Examiner, Inova Health System
LABOR
VIRGINIA BOARD OF WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT
- Paul Denham of Lynchburg, CEO, Southern Air, Inc.