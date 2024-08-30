Local 

Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Additional Board Appointments

HRMessenger Staff

On August 30, 2024, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced additional key board appointments for agriculture and forestry, commerce and trade, commonwealth, education, health and human resources, labor, natural and historic resources, and public safety and homeland security. 

Board Appointments

Agriculture and Forestry 

Corn Board

Wanda Lambert of New Kent, Senior Grain Procurement & Origination Rep, Perdue AgriBusiness LLC 

Horse Industry Board

Gail Rezendes-Dell of McLean, Co-Founder, Show Ring Essentials 

Milk Commission 

Paula Martin of New Kent County, Director of Finance, Maola Local Dairies 

Commerce and Trade 

Committee on International Trade, VEDP

John Huddle of Loudoun County, CEO, and Founding Member, The Global Law Group, PLC 

Commonwealth

Virginia Latino Advisory Board

Alberto Calimano of Manassas, Auditor, United States Agency of International Development (USAID) 

Education 

Board of Trustees for the Frontier Culture Museum of Virginia

Ashlie Howell of Augusta County, Vice President, and Loan Officer for Agriculture and Commercial Lending, First Bank and Trust Company 

Institute For Advanced Learning and Research

Connie Nyholm of Halifax County, Co-owner and CEO, Virginia International Raceway 

State Council of Higher Education for Virginia 

Micah Edmond of Old Town Alexandria, COO of Kloke Cybersecurity 

Virginia STEM Education Advisory Board  

Terry L. Whipple, M.D., of Richmond, Chief of Orthopaedics, Hillelson-Whipple Clinic; Associate Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery, UVA School of Medicine; Director, Orthopaedic Research of Virginia Information Technologies Agency

Health and Human Resources

Advisory Board on Service and Volunteerism

Clovia Lawrence of Henrico, Multimedia Personality and Chief Executive Officer, Project Give Back to Community 

Advisory Council on Pediatric Autoimmune Neuropsychiatric Disorders and Pediatric Acute-Onset Neuropsychiatric Syndrome  

Brian Gottstein of Woodbridge, Senior Editor, The Daily Signal 

Galam A. Khan, MD, of Stafford County, Physician, Georgetown University Medical Center 

Kristina Nunnally of Amelia Court House, Founding Member, Virginia Alliance for PANS/PANDAS Action 

Autism Advisory Board

Dr. Parthenia Dinora of Goochland, Executive Director/Associate Professor, Virginia Commonwealth University 

Jaime Hanks of Hanover County, Assistant Director of Special Education, Hanover County Public Schools 

Board of Social Work

Kimberly Jackson of Chesapeake, CEO, United Community Solutions 

Public Guardian and Conservator Advisory Board

Donna Smith of Painter, CEO, Eastern Shore Area Agency on Aging / Community Action Agency 

Labor

Safety and Health Codes Board

Michael Everett of Christiansburg, Scale and Instrumentation Technician, BAE Systems, USW Local 8-495

Natural and Historic Resources

Virginia Land Conservation Foundation, Board of Trustees 

Chief Frank Adams of King William, Chief, Upper Mattaponi Tribe 

Public Safety and Homeland Security 

Secure and Resilient Commonwealth Panel

Matthew P. Rhames, MD, of Culpeper, Emergency Medical Physician, UVA Culpeper Medical Center 