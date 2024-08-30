Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Additional Board Appointments
On August 30, 2024, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced additional key board appointments for agriculture and forestry, commerce and trade, commonwealth, education, health and human resources, labor, natural and historic resources, and public safety and homeland security.
Board Appointments
Agriculture and Forestry
Corn Board
Wanda Lambert of New Kent, Senior Grain Procurement & Origination Rep, Perdue AgriBusiness LLC
Horse Industry Board
Gail Rezendes-Dell of McLean, Co-Founder, Show Ring Essentials
Milk Commission
Paula Martin of New Kent County, Director of Finance, Maola Local Dairies
Commerce and Trade
Committee on International Trade, VEDP
John Huddle of Loudoun County, CEO, and Founding Member, The Global Law Group, PLC
Commonwealth
Virginia Latino Advisory Board
Alberto Calimano of Manassas, Auditor, United States Agency of International Development (USAID)
Education
Board of Trustees for the Frontier Culture Museum of Virginia
Ashlie Howell of Augusta County, Vice President, and Loan Officer for Agriculture and Commercial Lending, First Bank and Trust Company
Institute For Advanced Learning and Research
Connie Nyholm of Halifax County, Co-owner and CEO, Virginia International Raceway
State Council of Higher Education for Virginia
Micah Edmond of Old Town Alexandria, COO of Kloke Cybersecurity
Virginia STEM Education Advisory Board
Terry L. Whipple, M.D., of Richmond, Chief of Orthopaedics, Hillelson-Whipple Clinic; Associate Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery, UVA School of Medicine; Director, Orthopaedic Research of Virginia Information Technologies Agency
Health and Human Resources
Advisory Board on Service and Volunteerism
Clovia Lawrence of Henrico, Multimedia Personality and Chief Executive Officer, Project Give Back to Community
Advisory Council on Pediatric Autoimmune Neuropsychiatric Disorders and Pediatric Acute-Onset Neuropsychiatric Syndrome
Brian Gottstein of Woodbridge, Senior Editor, The Daily Signal
Galam A. Khan, MD, of Stafford County, Physician, Georgetown University Medical Center
Kristina Nunnally of Amelia Court House, Founding Member, Virginia Alliance for PANS/PANDAS Action
Autism Advisory Board
Dr. Parthenia Dinora of Goochland, Executive Director/Associate Professor, Virginia Commonwealth University
Jaime Hanks of Hanover County, Assistant Director of Special Education, Hanover County Public Schools
Board of Social Work
Kimberly Jackson of Chesapeake, CEO, United Community Solutions
Public Guardian and Conservator Advisory Board
Donna Smith of Painter, CEO, Eastern Shore Area Agency on Aging / Community Action Agency
Labor
Safety and Health Codes Board
Michael Everett of Christiansburg, Scale and Instrumentation Technician, BAE Systems, USW Local 8-495
Natural and Historic Resources
Virginia Land Conservation Foundation, Board of Trustees
Chief Frank Adams of King William, Chief, Upper Mattaponi Tribe
Public Safety and Homeland Security
Secure and Resilient Commonwealth Panel
Matthew P. Rhames, MD, of Culpeper, Emergency Medical Physician, UVA Culpeper Medical Center