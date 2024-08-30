Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Additional Board Appointments

On August 30, 2024, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced additional key board appointments for agriculture and forestry, commerce and trade, commonwealth, education, health and human resources, labor, natural and historic resources, and public safety and homeland security.



Board Appointments



Agriculture and Forestry



Corn Board



Wanda Lambert of New Kent, Senior Grain Procurement & Origination Rep, Perdue AgriBusiness LLC

Horse Industry Board



Gail Rezendes-Dell of McLean, Co-Founder, Show Ring Essentials



Milk Commission



Paula Martin of New Kent County, Director of Finance, Maola Local Dairies



Commerce and Trade



Committee on International Trade, VEDP



John Huddle of Loudoun County, CEO, and Founding Member, The Global Law Group, PLC



Commonwealth



Virginia Latino Advisory Board



Alberto Calimano of Manassas, Auditor, United States Agency of International Development (USAID)



Education



Board of Trustees for the Frontier Culture Museum of Virginia



Ashlie Howell of Augusta County, Vice President, and Loan Officer for Agriculture and Commercial Lending, First Bank and Trust Company



Institute For Advanced Learning and Research



Connie Nyholm of Halifax County, Co-owner and CEO, Virginia International Raceway



State Council of Higher Education for Virginia



Micah Edmond of Old Town Alexandria, COO of Kloke Cybersecurity



Virginia STEM Education Advisory Board



Terry L. Whipple, M.D., of Richmond, Chief of Orthopaedics, Hillelson-Whipple Clinic; Associate Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery, UVA School of Medicine; Director, Orthopaedic Research of Virginia Information Technologies Agency



Health and Human Resources



Advisory Board on Service and Volunteerism



Clovia Lawrence of Henrico, Multimedia Personality and Chief Executive Officer, Project Give Back to Community



Advisory Council on Pediatric Autoimmune Neuropsychiatric Disorders and Pediatric Acute-Onset Neuropsychiatric Syndrome



Brian Gottstein of Woodbridge, Senior Editor, The Daily Signal



Galam A. Khan, MD, of Stafford County, Physician, Georgetown University Medical Center



Kristina Nunnally of Amelia Court House, Founding Member, Virginia Alliance for PANS/PANDAS Action



Autism Advisory Board



Dr. Parthenia Dinora of Goochland, Executive Director/Associate Professor, Virginia Commonwealth University



Jaime Hanks of Hanover County, Assistant Director of Special Education, Hanover County Public Schools



Board of Social Work



Kimberly Jackson of Chesapeake, CEO, United Community Solutions



Public Guardian and Conservator Advisory Board

Donna Smith of Painter, CEO, Eastern Shore Area Agency on Aging / Community Action Agency



Labor



Safety and Health Codes Board



Michael Everett of Christiansburg, Scale and Instrumentation Technician, BAE Systems, USW Local 8-495



Natural and Historic Resources



Virginia Land Conservation Foundation, Board of Trustees



Chief Frank Adams of King William, Chief, Upper Mattaponi Tribe



Public Safety and Homeland Security



Secure and Resilient Commonwealth Panel



Matthew P. Rhames, MD, of Culpeper, Emergency Medical Physician, UVA Culpeper Medical Center

