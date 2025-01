Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Additional Board Appointments

RICHMOND, VA— Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced additional board appointments.

BOARD APPOINTMENTS

AGRICULTURE AND FORESTRY

PEANUT BOARD

Richard M. Williams III of Suffolk, Owner, Williams Family Farms

DESIGNATED

STATEWIDE INDEPENDENT LIVING COUNCIL

Kathleen “Ida” Barksdale of Hanover, Consulting Engineer, Dominion Energy

EDUCATION

A. L. PHILPOTT MANUFACTURING EXTENSION PARTNERSHIP, BOARD OF TRUSTEES

Andre Marshall, PhD, of College Park, Maryland, Vice President for Research Innovation and Economic Impact and Professor of Mechanical Engineering, George Mason University

BOARD OF TRUSTEES FOR THE VIRGINIA MUSEUM OF NATURAL HISTORY

Will Clements of Carson, Chairman/President/CEO, The Bank of Southside Virginia

BOARD OF VISITORS OF THE VIRGINIA SCHOOL FOR THE DEAF AND BLIND

John Pleasants of Sandston, community advocate

HEALTH AND HUMAN RESOURCES

STATE EXECUTIVE COUNCIL FOR CHILDREN’S SERVICES

The Honorable Barbara E. Null of James City County, Member, James City County Board of Supervisors (Stonehouse District)

VIRGINIA INTERAGENCY COORDINATING COUNCIL

Sarah Jeffries of Winchester, Real Estate Appraiser III, Loudoun County Government

LABOR

BOARD FOR CONTRACTORS

Pete Helmandollar of Pounding Mill, Owner/Operator, Southwest Drilling Services Inc.

CEMETERY BOARD

David Farris II of Abingdon, General Manager, Forest Hills Memory Garden

NATURAL AND HISTORIC RESOURCES

CAVE BOARD

Andrea M. Reese of Arlington, principal, Reese Conservation Consulting

TRANSPORTATION

METROPOLITAN WASHINGTON AIRPORTS AUTHORITY