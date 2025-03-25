Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Additional Board Appointments
RICHMOND, VA— Governor Glenn Youngkin recently announced additional administration and board appointments.
ADMINISTRATION APPOINTMENTS
OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR
- Ali Ahmad, Deputy Chief of Staff for Strategy
- Andrew Brennan, Communications Advisor and Speech Writer
- Peter Finocchio, Press Secretary
EDUCATION
- Emily Anne Gullickson, Acting State Superintendent of Public Instruction, Virginia Department of Education
BOARD APPOINTMENTS
COMMONWEALTH
VIRGINIA LGBTQ+ ADVISORY BOARD
- Renee Culver of Richmond, Senior Creative Writer, Snow Companies
EDUCATION
BOARD OF DIRECTORS, NEW COLLEGE INSTITUTE
- The Honorable Mark Crabtree, DDS, of Martinsville, Managing Partner, Martinsville Smiles; former Mayor, City of Martinsville
- Jay Dickens of Martinsville, CEO, The Lester Group
HEALTH AND HUMAN RESOURCES
ADVISORY BOARD ON SERVICE AND VOLUNTEERISM
- Christine A. Harris, PhD, of Norfolk, Executive Director, Educator Partnerships, Virginia Department of Education
INDEPENDENT
BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEM
- Clifford Foster of Richmond, Manager, Raymond James & Associates
TRANSPORTATION
AEROSPACE ADVISORY COUNCIL
- Christopher P. Goyne, PhD, of Charlottesville, Professor, Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering and Director, Aerospace Research Laboratory, University of Virginia