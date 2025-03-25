Events Featured Local News 

Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Additional Board Appointments

HRMessenger Staff ,

RICHMOND, VA— Governor Glenn Youngkin recently announced additional administration and board appointments.

ADMINISTRATION APPOINTMENTS 

OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR 

  • Ali Ahmad, Deputy Chief of Staff for Strategy  
  • Andrew Brennan, Communications Advisor and Speech Writer 
  • Peter FinocchioPress Secretary 

EDUCATION 

  • Emily Anne Gullickson, Acting State Superintendent of Public Instruction, Virginia Department of Education

BOARD APPOINTMENTS 

COMMONWEALTH 

VIRGINIA LGBTQ+ ADVISORY BOARD 

  • Renee Culver of Richmond, Senior Creative Writer, Snow Companies  

EDUCATION 

BOARD OF DIRECTORS, NEW COLLEGE INSTITUTE  

  • The Honorable Mark Crabtree, DDS, of Martinsville, Managing Partner, Martinsville Smiles; former Mayor, City of Martinsville  
  • Jay Dickens of Martinsville, CEO, The Lester Group 

HEALTH AND HUMAN RESOURCES 

ADVISORY BOARD ON SERVICE AND VOLUNTEERISM 

  • Christine A. Harris, PhD, of Norfolk, Executive Director, Educator Partnerships, Virginia Department of Education 

INDEPENDENT 

BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEM 

  • Clifford Foster of Richmond, Manager, Raymond James & Associates 

TRANSPORTATION 

AEROSPACE ADVISORY COUNCIL 

  • Christopher P. Goyne, PhD, of Charlottesville, Professor, Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering and Director, Aerospace Research Laboratory, University of Virginia 