Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Additional Board Appointments
By: Office of Governor Glenn Youngkin
RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today has announced additional board appointments.
“These leaders will help the Commonwealth’s higher education institutions build on our history of excellence,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Some of the country’s best colleges are right here in Virginia and I look forward to our board members continued emphasis on diversity of thought, commitment to students and development of a talent pipeline to ensure that Virginia’s education systems are vibrant for years to come.”
BOARD APPOINTMENTS
EDUCATION
BOARD OF VISITORS OF CHRISTOPHER NEWPORT UNIVERSITY
- Brentley Archer of Midlothian, President and COO, Columbia Gas of Virginia (retired) and President, Archer Consulting Services
- William A. Estrada of Loudoun, Senior Counsel, Home School Legal Defense Association
- Christy Morton of Gloucester, Vice President, Two Capitols Consulting
THE COLLEGE OF WILLIAM AND MARY BOARD OF VISITORS
- AnnaMaria DeSalva of Greenwich, Connecticut, Global Chairman and CEO, Hill+Knowlton Strategies
- Courtney Malveaux, Esq. of Richmond, Principal, Jackson Lewis PC
- The Honorable Thomas Norment of Williamsburg, Counsel, Kaufman and Canoles
- The Honorable Charles Poston of Norfolk, Mediator and Arbitrator, The McCammon Group; retired Judge
BOARD OF VISITORS OF GEORGE MASON UNIVERSITY
- Armand Alacbay of Centreville, Chief of Staff and Senior Vice President of Strategy, American Council of Trustees and Alumni
- Dorothy “Deecy” Gray of Arlington, advocate for Civics Education
- The Honorable Jeffrey Rosen of McLean, former Acting Attorney General of the United States
- Charles “Cully” Stimson of Falls Church, Deputy Director, Edwin Meese III Center for Legal & Judicial Studies, The Heritage Foundation
BOARD OF VISITORS OF JAMES MADISON UNIVERSITY
- Carly Fiorina of Mason Neck, Chair, Colonial Williamsburg Foundation; Honorary Chair, Virginia 250 Commission
- Steven C. Smith of Bristol, Tennessee, President and CEO, K-VA-T Food Stores, Inc. d/b/a Food City
- Jeff Tickle of Bristol, Tennessee, Partner, A.G. Commercial
- Nicole Palya Wood of Ashland, Senior Director, State Advocacy, PhRMA
BOARD OF VISITORS OF LONGWOOD UNIVERSITY
- Jeffrey Nottingham of Raleigh, North Carolina, Territory Manager, Interventional Specialty Group
- Kathryn Roberts of South Boston, CFO, Rob Land Development & Construction, Ltd.
- Brian Schmalzbach of Midlothian, Partner, McGuireWoods LLP
BOARD OF VISITORS OF NORFOLK STATE UNIVERSITY
- Heidi Abbott of Richmond, Counsel, Hunton Andrews Kurth
- T. Michael Andrews of Springfield, Senior Vice President and Partner, McGuireWoods Consulting, LLC
- Dr. Kim Brown of Chesapeake, Bishop, Mount Lebanon Baptist Church
BOARD OF VISITORS OF OLD DOMINION UNIVERSITY
- Susan Allen of Virginia Beach, former First Lady of Virginia; Author; Consultant, SBA Concepts, LLC; community volunteer
- Andrew Hodge of Virginia Beach, Regional President and Head of Corporate Banking, Atlantic Union Bank
- Dr. Juan Montero of Chesapeake, retired surgeon, founder of Chesapeake Care Free Clinic and Montero Medical Missions
- Rick Wyatt of Norfolk VA. Corporate Vice President and Treasurer of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc.
BOARD OF VISITORS OF RADFORD UNIVERSITY
- Joann Craig of Radford, CFO, CMG Leasing, Inc.
- Dr. Betty Jo Foster of Ringgold, former Interim President, Institute for Advanced Learning and Research; former Vice President of Academic and Student Services, Danville Community College.
- David Smith of Roanoke, Sales Manager, Altria Group Distribution Company
BOARD OF VISITORS OF UNIVERSITY OF MARY WASHINGTON
- John Anstey of Roanoke, President, Anstey Hodge Advertising Group
- Nicole Neily of Arlington, President, Parents Defending Education
- Dean Nelson of Montgomery Village, Marlyand, Vice President for Government Relations, Human Coalition
BOARD OF VISITORS OF UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA AND AFFILIATED SCHOOLS
- Paul C. Harris of Richmond, Executive Vice President, Chief Sustainability and Compliance Officer, Huntington Ingalls Industries
- Paul B. Manning of Charlottesville, Chairman and CEO, PBM Capital Group
- John L. Nau, III of Houston, Texas, Chairman and CEO of Silver Eagle Beverages
- Rachel Sheridan of McLean, Partner, Kirkland & Ellis
BOARD OF VISITORS OF VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY
- Anthony Bedell of Ashburn, Senior Corporate and Government Relations Director, Becker & Poliakoff
- Rooz Dadabhoy of Glen Allen, CEO, Data Concepts
- Steven DeLuca of Richmond, Vice President, Head of State & Local Government Affairs, Capital One
- Gurpreet “P2” Sandhu of Manakin Sabot, President and CEO, The Sandhu Group LLC
BOARD OF VISITORS OF VIRGINIA MILITARY INSTITUTE
- Col. James Inman (Retired) of Moseley, Director of Planning and Logistics, Afton Chemical Company
- LTC Jim Joustra, USA (Retired) of Orlando, Florida, former Director, Mergers and Acquisitions, Walgreens
- Rear Admiral Terence E. McKnight, USN (Retired) of Fairfax Station, CAES Vice President, Customer Relations
- Nancy Williams Phillips of Blacksburg, President, Legacy Builders NRV, Inc.
BOARD OF VISITORS OF VIRGINIA STATE UNIVERSITY
- Bishop Joseph A. Chase, Jr. of Chesapeake, President, Christian Broadcasting Company; National Board of Trustees COGIC; Pastor, Friendship Cathedral Church of God in Christ and Prelate of Greater Jamaica
- Daphne Meeks of Suffolk, Director of Finance, Hilton Norfolk the Main
- Kishore S. Thota of Richmond, Chief Deputy Director & Chief Diversity Officer, Virginia Department of Professional and Occupational Regulation
BOARD OF VISITORS OF VIRGINIA POLYTECHNIC INSTITUTE AND STATE UNIVERSITY
- Dr. Nancy Dye of Roanoke, MD, Retired
- William Holtzman of Edinburg, Owner and President, Holtzman Oil Corporation
- John Rocovich of Roanoke, Attorney, Chairman, Moss & Rocovich