Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Additional Board Appointments

RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today has announced additional board appointments.

“These leaders will help the Commonwealth’s higher education institutions build on our history of excellence,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Some of the country’s best colleges are right here in Virginia and I look forward to our board members continued emphasis on diversity of thought, commitment to students and development of a talent pipeline to ensure that Virginia’s education systems are vibrant for years to come.”

BOARD APPOINTMENTS

EDUCATION

BOARD OF VISITORS OF CHRISTOPHER NEWPORT UNIVERSITY

Brentley Archer of Midlothian, President and COO, Columbia Gas of Virginia (retired) and President, Archer Consulting Services

William A. Estrada of Loudoun, Senior Counsel, Home School Legal Defense Association

Christy Morton of Gloucester, Vice President, Two Capitols Consulting

THE COLLEGE OF WILLIAM AND MARY BOARD OF VISITORS

AnnaMaria DeSalva of Greenwich, Connecticut, Global Chairman and CEO, Hill+Knowlton Strategies

Courtney Malveaux, Esq. of Richmond, Principal, Jackson Lewis PC

The Honorable Thomas Norment of Williamsburg, Counsel, Kaufman and Canoles

The Honorable Charles Poston of Norfolk, Mediator and Arbitrator, The McCammon Group; retired Judge

BOARD OF VISITORS OF GEORGE MASON UNIVERSITY

Armand Alacbay of Centreville, Chief of Staff and Senior Vice President of Strategy, American Council of Trustees and Alumni

Dorothy “Deecy” Gray of Arlington, advocate for Civics Education

The Honorable Jeffrey Rosen of McLean, former Acting Attorney General of the United States

Charles “Cully” Stimson of Falls Church, Deputy Director, Edwin Meese III Center for Legal & Judicial Studies, The Heritage Foundation

BOARD OF VISITORS OF JAMES MADISON UNIVERSITY

Carly Fiorina of Mason Neck, Chair, Colonial Williamsburg Foundation; Honorary Chair, Virginia 250 Commission

Steven C. Smith of Bristol, Tennessee, President and CEO, K-VA-T Food Stores, Inc. d/b/a Food City

Jeff Tickle of Bristol, Tennessee, Partner, A.G. Commercial

Nicole Palya Wood of Ashland, Senior Director, State Advocacy, PhRMA

BOARD OF VISITORS OF LONGWOOD UNIVERSITY

Jeffrey Nottingham of Raleigh, North Carolina, Territory Manager, Interventional Specialty Group

Kathryn Roberts of South Boston, CFO, Rob Land Development & Construction, Ltd.

Brian Schmalzbach of Midlothian, Partner, McGuireWoods LLP

BOARD OF VISITORS OF NORFOLK STATE UNIVERSITY

Heidi Abbott of Richmond, Counsel, Hunton Andrews Kurth

T. Michael Andrews of Springfield, Senior Vice President and Partner, McGuireWoods Consulting, LLC

Dr. Kim Brown of Chesapeake, Bishop, Mount Lebanon Baptist Church

BOARD OF VISITORS OF OLD DOMINION UNIVERSITY

Susan Allen of Virginia Beach, former First Lady of Virginia; Author; Consultant, SBA Concepts, LLC; community volunteer

Andrew Hodge of Virginia Beach, Regional President and Head of Corporate Banking, Atlantic Union Bank

Dr. Juan Montero of Chesapeake, retired surgeon, founder of Chesapeake Care Free Clinic and Montero Medical Missions

Rick Wyatt of Norfolk VA. Corporate Vice President and Treasurer of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc.

BOARD OF VISITORS OF RADFORD UNIVERSITY

Joann Craig of Radford, CFO, CMG Leasing, Inc.

Dr. Betty Jo Foster of Ringgold, former Interim President, Institute for Advanced Learning and Research; former Vice President of Academic and Student Services, Danville Community College.

David Smith of Roanoke, Sales Manager, Altria Group Distribution Company

BOARD OF VISITORS OF UNIVERSITY OF MARY WASHINGTON

John Anstey of Roanoke, President, Anstey Hodge Advertising Group

Nicole Neily of Arlington, President, Parents Defending Education

Dean Nelson of Montgomery Village, Marlyand, Vice President for Government Relations, Human Coalition

BOARD OF VISITORS OF UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA AND AFFILIATED SCHOOLS

Paul C. Harris of Richmond, Executive Vice President, Chief Sustainability and Compliance Officer, Huntington Ingalls Industries

Paul B. Manning of Charlottesville, Chairman and CEO, PBM Capital Group

John L. Nau, III of Houston, Texas, Chairman and CEO of Silver Eagle Beverages

Rachel Sheridan of McLean, Partner, Kirkland & Ellis

BOARD OF VISITORS OF VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY

Anthony Bedell of Ashburn, Senior Corporate and Government Relations Director, Becker & Poliakoff

Rooz Dadabhoy of Glen Allen, CEO, Data Concepts

Steven DeLuca of Richmond, Vice President, Head of State & Local Government Affairs, Capital One

Gurpreet “P2” Sandhu of Manakin Sabot, President and CEO, The Sandhu Group LLC

BOARD OF VISITORS OF VIRGINIA MILITARY INSTITUTE

Col. James Inman (Retired) of Moseley, Director of Planning and Logistics, Afton Chemical Company

LTC Jim Joustra, USA (Retired) of Orlando, Florida, former Director, Mergers and Acquisitions, Walgreens

Rear Admiral Terence E. McKnight, USN (Retired) of Fairfax Station, CAES Vice President, Customer Relations

Nancy Williams Phillips of Blacksburg, President, Legacy Builders NRV, Inc.

BOARD OF VISITORS OF VIRGINIA STATE UNIVERSITY

Bishop Joseph A. Chase, Jr. of Chesapeake, President, Christian Broadcasting Company; National Board of Trustees COGIC; Pastor, Friendship Cathedral Church of God in Christ and Prelate of Greater Jamaica

Daphne Meeks of Suffolk, Director of Finance, Hilton Norfolk the Main

Kishore S. Thota of Richmond, Chief Deputy Director & Chief Diversity Officer, Virginia Department of Professional and Occupational Regulation

BOARD OF VISITORS OF VIRGINIA POLYTECHNIC INSTITUTE AND STATE UNIVERSITY

Dr. Nancy Dye of Roanoke, MD, Retired

William Holtzman of Edinburg, Owner and President, Holtzman Oil Corporation