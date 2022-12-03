Administration Featured Local Local News 

Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Additional Investment for Economic Development Sites

RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that he is committed to bringing more companies into Virginia by proposing an additional investment for business-ready sites in Virginia.

“In June, I signed a budget which included $150 million for preparing business-ready sites and we have to do so much more,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “I will propose an additional $350 million investment for a total of $500 million to secure Virginia’s position as having the best sites in the nation. I want ‘Made in America’ to mean ‘Made in Virginia.”

Watch Governor Youngkin’s speech to the 13th Virginia Economic Summit and Forum on International Trade here.

