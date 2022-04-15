Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Additional Key Administration Appointments

By: Governor Youngkin Press

RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced he has chosen additional key administration appointments. “This group of talented individuals will help achieve Virginia’s promise to be the best in class in education, business, and industry. I’m so honored to have these leaders join the administration in strengthening the spirit of Virginia and delivering for Virginians,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. Office of the Governor

Shannon Kendrick, Special Assistant in the Office of Diversity, Opportunity, and Inclusion

Secretary of Commonwealth

Brook Trible, Special Assistant

Somer Salomon, Special Assistant

Secretary of Administration

Ken Pfeil, Chief Data Officer

Robert “Bob” Osmond, Chief Information Officer at the Virginia Information Technology Agency

Secretary of Education

McKenzie Snow, Deputy Secretary of Education

Secretary of Finance

Dan Kowalski, Senior Advisor

Karen Aho, Executive Assistant

Michael Maul, Director of the Department of Planning and Budget

Randy McCabe, State Comptroller at the Department of Accounts

Shawn Crumlish, Executive Director of the Virginia Resource Authority

Secretary of Health and Human Resources

James Williams, Deputy Secretary

Leah Mills, Deputy Secretary

Dr. Colin Greene, State Health Commissioner at the Department of Health

Secretary of Labor

Willis Morris, Deputy Director of the Department of Labor and Industry

Secretary of Natural and Historic Resources

Travis Voyles, Interim Secretary of Natural and Historic Resources

Matt Wells, Director of the Department of Conservation and Recreation

Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security

Jackson Miller, Director of the Department of Criminal Justice Services

Carmen Williams, Confidential Policy Advisor in the Department of Juvenile Justice

Cheryl Nici-O’Connell, Confidential Policy Advisor in the Department of Corrections

BOARD APPOINTMENTSCommonwealthCommission on Higher Education Board Appointments