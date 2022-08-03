Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Additional Key Administration Appointments
By: Governor Glenn Youngkin Press
|RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin announced he has chosen additional key administration appointments.
“I’m proud to appoint these dedicated individuals,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Their work will move our Commonwealth into the future and help create a best-in-class government.”
BOARD APPOINTMENTS
ADMINISTRATION
ART AND ARCHITECTURAL REVIEW BOARD
Lynden Garland of Midlothian, Architect, Baskervill
Donna Jackson of Aylett
The Honorable Aimee Jorjani of Falls Church, preservation professional
Jill Nolt of Richmond, Landscape Architect, Waterstreet Studio
AGRICULTURE AND FORESTRY
AQUACULTURE ADVISORY BOARD
Kimberly Huskey of Yorktown, Vice President of Government Affairs, Cherrystone Aqua Farms
Dr. Michael Schwarz of Virginia Beach, Director, Virginia Tech – Virginia Seafood Agricultural Research and Extension Center
BOARD OF AGRICULTURAL AND CONSUMER SERVICES
Allyson Jones-Brimmer of Falls Church, Director of Operations, U.S. Beet Sugar Association
CATTLE INDUSTRY BOARD
Perry J. Huffman of Lexington, Owner, Hufman Livestock, LLC.
Julia B. Jones of Chilhowie, Assistant Vice President, The Bank of Marion
Nick McNeil of Radford
Cecelia Moyer of Amelia, Oakmulgee Dairy
Walter H. “Buddy” Shelton, Jr., of Gretna, Owner/Operator, Shelton Angus Farm
Bob Threewitts of Keezletown, Twin Oaks Farm
HORSE INDUSTRY BOARD
Ernest M. Oare of Warrenton, Managing Partner, EMO Stables, LLC
MILK COMMISSION
Dr. Jessica M. Jones of Gladys, Agricultural Education Teacher and FFA Advisor, Pittsylvania County Public Schools
Dennis J. Sugumele of Chesterfield, President, D.J. Sugumele & Associates, LLC
SHEEP INDUSTRY BOARD
Lee Wright of Glade Spring, Sheep producer; Superintendent, Virginia Tech Southwest Agricultural Research Center
VIRGINIA AGRICULTURAL COUNCIL
Keith M. Dunn of Yale, Owner, Oak Hill Farms
Rosalea Riley Potter of Lexington, Manager, Donald’s Meat Processing, Buffalo Creek Beef and Cattlemen’s Market
Sarah Jane Thomsen of Richmond, Manager of Agriculture Education and Strategic Partnerships Program, State Fair of Virginia
VIRGINIA COTTON BOARD
Joey G. Doyle of Emporia, Owner/Operator, Doyle and Doyle Farms
VIRGINIA EGG BOARD
Ellen Baber of Cartersville, Owner, Ellen Baber Catering (retired)
Hobart P. Bauhan of Harrisonburg, President, Virginia Poultry Federation
Ken Risser of Hartfield, Owner, Risser Farms and Sales Consultant, Val-co
Dr. Paul L. Ruszler of Blacksburg, Professor Emeritus, Virginia Tech
W. Keith Sheets of McGaheysville, General Manager, Faraway Farms Inc.
Rodney Y. Wagner of Abingdon, Owner/Manager of Green Valley Poultry
W. Lake Wagner of Abingdon, General Manager, Dutt and Wagner of Virginia
VIRGINIA MARINE PRODUCTS BOARD
Nathan Bussells of White Stone, Quality Control Manager, W. Ellery Kellum, Inc.
Michael Congrove of Gwynn
Taylor Deihl of Reedville, Marketing Manager, Omega Protein
James R. Sowers III of Mathews, Owner, Chapel Creek Oyster Company, LLC
VIRGINIA WINE BOARD
Stephen Barnard of Charlottesville, Winemaker, Keswick Vineyards
James King of Crozet, Co-owner, King Family Vineyard
Luca Paschina of Barboursville, General Manager, Barboursville Vineyards
AUTHORITY
FORT MONROE AUTHORITY
Dr. Charletta Barringer-Brown of Chesterfield, Tenured Professor, Virginia State University
Dr. Rex Ellis of Williamsburg, Retired, Associate Director for Curatorial Affairs, National Museum of African American History and Culture, Smithsonian Institution
Brian K. Jackson of Richmond, Partner, Hirschler Law Firm
HAMPTON ROADS SANITATION DISTRICT
Frederick N. Elofson, CPA, of Newport News
Vishnu K. Lakdawala, PhD, of Virginia Beach, Associate Professor
COMMERCE AND TRADE
COAL SURFACE MINING RECLAMATION FUND ADVISORY BOARD
Gregory F. Baker of Wise, Technical Services Manager, Virginia Department of Energy
SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA ENERGY RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY
Michael Karmis of Blacksburg, Stonie Barker Professor Emeritus of Mining Engineering, Virginia Tech
TOBACCO REGION REVITALIZATION COMMISSION
Amanda Cox of Franklin County, External Affairs Manager, Appalachian Power Company
Watt R. Foster, Jr., of Gladys, President and CEO, Foster Fuels, Inc.
The Honorable William Pace of Chatham, Mayor of Chatham
Gary D. Walker of Charlotte Court House, Cornerstone Insurance Agency
VIRGINIA GROWTH AND OPPORTUNITY BOARD
John A. King II of Harrisonburg, President, Virginia Poultry Growers Cooperative
VIRGINIA OFFSHORE WIND DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY
Ms. Kathleen P. Owens of Virginia Beach, President, Beach Development Group; Flight Operations Representative, Boeing Test and Evaluation
Howard Shafferman of Richmond, Founder and Principal, The Haswell Group, LLC
VIRGINIA SMALL BUSINESS FINANCING AUTHORITY
Ron Bew of Chesterfield County, former Associate Deputy Administrator for Capital Access for the U.S. Small Business Administration
COMMONWEALTH
VIRGINIA LGBTQ+ ADVISORY BOARD
Phil Kazmierczak of Virginia Beach, President of Log Cabin Republicans of Hampton Roads
Preston Main of Hanover County
Thomas N. Turner of Suffolk City
EDUCATION
BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE JAMESTOWN-YORKTOWN FOUNDATION
Charles E. James, Sr., of Midlothian
Gloria Marrero Chambers of McLean, President, Greater McLean Republican Women’s Club
BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE SCIENCE MUSEUM OF VIRGINIA
Kathy Lu of Blacksburg, Professor, Virginia Tech
Denise Walters, PhD, of Henrico, Stability Lead, Haleon
BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE SOUTHERN VIRGINIA HIGHER EDUCATION CENTER
Jeffrey Davis of South Boston, Director of Human Resources, Halifax County Public Schools
Stanley L. Jeffress, Jr., of South Boston, Funeral Director and President, S. L. Jeffress Company, Inc.
Grey P. Watson of Halifax, Executive Director, Sentara Healthcare
BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE ROANOKE HIGHER EDUCATION AUTHORITY
George L. Hayth III of Botetourt County, President and CEO, Bank of Botetourt
Shatenita Horton of Roanoke, Senior Vice President, Freedom First Credit Union
Tracy Harper Nester of Roanoke County
BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA HIGHER EDUCATION CENTER
Sophie Chafin Vance of Lebanon, Chief Branch Operations Officer/SVP, First Bank and Trust Company
Dr. Keith Perrigan of Bristol, Division Superintendent, Bristol City Schools
BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE VIRGINIA MUSEUM OF FINE ARTS
Rooz Dadabhoy of Richmond, CEO, Data Concepts Inc.; Chair of the Board, Richmond World Affairs Council; President, Rally Virginia
Melinda Culvahouse Hardy of Richmond
Ann H. Goettman of McLean
William A. Keyes IV of McLean, President of the Institute for Responsible Citizenship
BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE VIRGINIA MUSEUM OF NATURAL HISTORY
Thomas R Benzing of Augusta County, Professor, James Madison University
Nathan T. Sanford of Roanoke, Executive Director, RADAR
Lauren Woodson of Roanoke, Recreation Coordinator, City of Roanoke Parks and Recreation
BOARD OF VISITORS FOR GUNSTON HALL
James Burnham of Alexandria, Virginia, Partner, Jones Day
Charles Hurt of Chatham, Opinion Editor, The Washington Times
D’Andrea Wooten of Woodbridge, Office Manager, Well Stone Properties
BOARD OF VISITORS OF THE VIRGINIA SCHOOL FOR THE DEAF AND BLIND
Carolyn Berry of Charlottesville, Participant Coordinator, Independence Resource Center
Daphne Cox of Staunton, Retired
Ronald Lanier of Henrico, Retired
Vera Wilson of Fincastle, Founder and Director, The Road Less Traveled Homeschool Academy
FINANCE
ADVISORY COUNCIL ON REVENUE ESTIMATES
Nancy Howell Agee of Salem, President and CEO, Carilion Clinic
Neil Amin of Henrico, Chief Executive Officer, Shamin Hotels
Tom Barkin of Richmond, CEO, Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond
William G. Crutchfield, Jr., of Albemarle County, Founder and CEO of Crutchfield Corporation
J. Morgan Davis of Virginia Beach, CEO, TowneBank
Chad Eisele of Mechanicsville, SVP and CFO, Card at Capital One
Rob Estes of Richmond, CEO, Estes Express Lines
Bryan H. Fairbanks of Winchester, President and CEO, Trex Company
B.K. Fulton of Richmond, Founding Chairman and CEO, Soulidifly Productions
Mark J. Hourigan of Richmond, CEO and Founder, Hourigan Group
Howard Kern of Virginia Beach, President and CEO, Sentara Health
J.W. “Bill” Kirk of Roanoke, Chairman, Associated Asphalt
Thomas Ransom of Glen Allen, EVP, President, Truist Virginia Region
Jeff Ricketts of Richmond, Virginia President, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Mr. Warren Thompson of Vienna, Chairman and President, Thompson Hospitality Corporation
Kathy Warden of Falls Church, Chair, CEO, and President, Northrop Grumman
SPECIAL ADVISORS TO THE ADVISORY COUNCIL ON REVENUE ESTIMATES
Steven C. Smith of Bristol, TN, President and CEO, K-VA-T Food Stores, Inc.
Holly Sullivan of Rockville, MD, Vice President, Worldwide Economic Development, Amazon Corporate
JOINT ADVISORY BOARD OF ECONOMISTS
Dr. David Brat of Lynchburg, Dean, School of Business, Liberty University
Edwin T. Burton of Charlottesville, Professor of Economics, The University of Virginia
Christine Chmura, PhD, of Hanover, CEO, Chmura Economics & Analytics
David Kohl of Blacksburg, Professor Emeritus, Department of Agriculture and Applied Economics, Virginia Tech
Dr. Fletcher Mangum of Henrico County, Founder and CEO, Mangum Economics
Ryan Price of Alexandria, Chief Economist, Virginia REALTORS®
Kenneth D. Simonson of Washington, DC, Chief Economist, Associated General Contractors of America
Michelle Albert Vachris of Virginia Beach, Professor of Management, Business, and Economics Virginia Wesleyan University
Dr. Justin Vélez-Hagan, PhD, of Alexandria, business owner and economist
Mark Vitner of Charlotte, North Carolina, Managing Director and Senior Economist, Wells Fargo
Sonya Ravindranath Waddell of Richmond, Vice President and Economist, Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond
HEALTH AND HUMAN RESOURCES
ADVISORY BOARD FOR THE VIRGINIA DEPARTMENT FOR THE DEAF AND HARD–OF-HEARING
Carl Thomas Cline, Jr., of Roanoke, Vice President/Administrator, Carilion Clinic, Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital
Kristin Karmon of Richmond, Speech-Language Pathologist, Aveanna Healthcare
BOARD OF COUNSELING
Benjamin Allison of Forest, Chief Executive Officer, American Association of Christian Counselors
Matthew Scott of Lynchburg, Marriage and Family Therapist, Light Counseling
Terry R Tinsley, PhD, LPC, LMFT, NCC, CSOTP, of Gainesville, Vice President of Residential Services, Youth For Tomorrow
BOARD OF DENTISTRY
William C. Bigelow, DDS, of Staunton
Emelia H. McLennan of Virginia Beach, CDA, RDH, BSDH, Beach Dental Center
BOARD OF FUNERAL DIRECTORS AND EMBALMERS
S. Jonathan Hines of Staunton, Assistant Manager/FSL/CCO, Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory
BOARD OF NURSING
Carol Cartte of Glen Allen, Registered Nurse
Dr. Helen Parke of Lynchburg, Doctor of Nursing Practice, Family Nurse Practitioner, Community Access Network
BOARD OF PHYSICAL THERAPY
Rebecca Duff of Roanoke, Assistant Professor and Program Director, Radford University Carilion
Melissa Fox of Charlottesville, Doctor of Physical Therapy, University of Virginia Health System
BOARD OF SOCIAL WORK
Elke Cox of Lynchburg, LCSW, Associate Professor, Liberty University
BOARD OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
Richard Bailey, D.V.M., of Fincastle, Veterinarian, Botetourt Veterinary Hospital
RADIATION ADVISORY BOARD
Christopher Kondorossy of Richmond, Dentist, Drs. Rossetti, Myers & Kondorossy
VIRGINIA BOARD FOR PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES
Jennifer Greene of Potomac Falls, Disability Advocate
Karen Wood Grizzard of Richmond, Family/Consumer Representative, Henrico Area Mental Health and Developmental Services Board
Jennifer Fierro Kelly of Moseley, Senior Manager, Altria Client Services LLC
Nadia Rauhala of Strasburg
Gina Ryan of Great Falls
Nicholas Sladic of Henrico, Vice President, Senior Associate General Counsel, Capital One, Services, LLC
Mary G. Vought of Arlington, Business Owner, Vought Strategies
INDEPENDENT
VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY HEALTH SYSTEM AUTHORITY BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Steven DeLuca of Richmond, Vice President, Head of State and Local Government Affairs, Capital One
Dr. Wally R. Smith of Richmond, Professor of Medicine
LABOR
BOARD FOR BARBERS AND COSMETOLOGY
Marques Blackmon of Ashburn, Master Barber/Owner, Parlor Twenty-Three
Oanh “Tina” Dang of Virginia Beach, School Director
Gregory L. Edwards of Hampton Roads, Licensed Tattoo Instructor and Artist, Greg’s Tattoos LLC.
Claudia Espinoza of Woodbridge, Owner, My Bellas Beauty Salon
FAIR HOUSING BOARD
Amanda Buyalos of Botetourt County, Property Manager, The Reserve at Daleville
Gray Gilchrist of Goochland, President, Parkstone Management LLC
Morton “Tracy” Marks III of Moseley, CEO of LenderSelect Mortgage a DBA of Blue Ridge Bank NA.
LEGISLATIVE
CAPITOL SQUARE PRESERVATION COUNCIL
Jamie Bosket of Richmond, President & CEO, Virginia Museum of History & Culture
NATURAL AND HISTORIC RESOURCES
ALEXANDRIA HISTORICAL RESTORATION AND PRESERVATION COMMISSION
Troy Magee Lyons of Alexandria
Penny Nance of Alexandria, CEO and President of Concerned Women for America
BOARD OF CONSERVATION AND RECREATION
Chief Walt “Red Hawk” Brown of Southampton County, Chief, Cheroenhaka (Nottoway) Indian Tribe of Southampton County Virginia
The Honorable Jim Cheng of Charlottesville, Chief Strategy Officer, Pamunkey Indian Enterprises
COL Eric A. Hoggard of Fort Leavenworth, KS, Director of Training, Mission Command Center of Excellence
Hunter H. Ihrman of Herndon, Associate Director of Policy Communications, National Cattlemen’s Beef Association
J. William Inge IV of Roanoke
BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE VIRGINIA OUTDOORS FOUNDATION
Elizabeth Copeland of King William County, Senior Director, Juul Labs, Inc.
V.B. “Tack” Richardson III of Alexandria, Principal, The MITRE Corporation, former staff, Senator John W. Warner
BOARD OF WILDLIFE RESOURCES
Jon Cooper of Botetourt, Director of Content and Audience, College Sports, XL Media PLC
George J. Terwilliger III of Delaplane, Partner, McGuireWoods LLP
CAVE BOARD
Jason Carter of Staunton, Director of External & Member Relations, Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative
Allen L. Louderback of Luray, former Virginia Delegate and President, Louderback Enterprises
STATE WATER CONTROL BOARD
The Honorable Jerry Kilgore of Henrico County, Partner, Cozen O’Connor
VIRGINIA SOIL AND WATER CONSERVATION BOARD
Charles Newton of Page County, Director of Shenandoah Valley Soil and Water Conservation
Adam D. Wilson of Abingdon, Owner and Operator, Wilson Cattle Company
VIRGINIA WASTE MANAGEMENT BOARD
Dan Ciesla of Chesterfield County, Municipal Sales Manager, Republic Services
Jennifer Payne Johnson of Richmond, Vice President and Director of Waste & Recycling, LaBella Associates
PUBLIC SAFETY AND HOMELAND SECURITY
ADVISORY COMMITTEE ON JUVENILE JUSTICE AND PREVENTION
The Honorable Stephanie M. Ayers of Goodview, Judge, 24th Judicial District, Bedford and Lynchburg J&DR Courts
Erik Conyers of Richmond
Cecilia Gomez-Brown of Mineral, Probation and Parole Supervisor (Retired), Department of Juvenile Justice
Julianna Herbek of Bristow, Director of Executive Administration, Youth For Tomorrow
James E. Laster of Virginia Beach, Realtor, Howard Hanna
Alex White of Luray, Volunteer, Page One of Page County
Marie-Clare Matricardi of Culpeper, University of Virginia
Dr. Brooke Rudis of Chesapeake, Assistant Director of Student Conduct and Support, Chesapeake Public Schools
Olivia G. Saunders of Hanover
SCIENTIFIC ADVISORY COMMITTEE
Randall Beaty of Austin, Texas, Forensic Toxicologist
Christopher Bommarito of San Diego, CA, President and Chief Scientist, Forensic Science Consultants
Dr. Marc A. LeBeau of Fairfax, Senior Forensic Scientist, FBI Laboratory
Richard P. Meyers of Herndon, Forensic Chemist, USDOJ
STATE CRIME COMMISSION
Bill Cleveland of Alexandria, former Vice-Mayor, City of Alexandria
Robert Neira Tracci of Albemarle, Senior Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney, Louisa County
The Honorable Patricia L. West of Virginia Beach, Judge (ret.)
VIRGINIA CANNABIS CONTROL AUTHORITY BOARD OF DIRECTORS
John F. Keohane of Chesterfield County, Police Chief, Retired
VIRGINIA SEXUAL AND DOMESTIC VIOLENCE PROGRAM PROFESIONAL STANDARDS COMMITTEE
Shel Bolyard-Douglas, LCSW, of Fauquier County, Director, Fauquier County Social Services
Judy Casteele of Buena Vista, Executive Director, Project Horizon, Inc.
Cori Davis of Amherst, Program Director, Bedford Domestic Violence Services
Elvira G. De la Cruz Macedo of Colonial Heights, CEO, Latinos in Virginia Empowerment Center
Leonard Hall, Jr., of Floyd, Director, Millstone International Logistics
Tamy Mann of Giles County, Director, Victim Witness Assistance Program
Teresa D. McKensie of Radford, Assistant Director of Victim Witness, Radford City/Floyd County
Jennifer Quitiquit of Hanover County, Director, Chesterfield Victim Witness
Heather Sellers of Bedford County, Director, Bedford Victim/Witness Assistance Program
Michelle Strain of Chincoteague
Ellen Wheeler of Rockbridge County, Assistant Director, Project Horizon
TRANSPORTATION
AEROSPACE ADVISORY COUNCIL
David Bowles, PhD, of Northampton County, Executive Director, Virginia Institute for Spaceflight and Autonomy at Old Dominion University
Nicholas Devereux of Alexandria, Policy & Government Affairs, Wing
Christopher Goyne of Charlottesville, Associate Professor, University of Virginia
Major General Roosevelt Mercer, Jr., USAF (retired), of Virginia Beach, CEO and Executive Director, Virginia Commercial Space Flight Authority
Tom Michels of Washington, DC, Director, Government Affairs, United Airlines
Michael A. Stoltzfus of Bridgewater, President & CEO, Dynamic Aviation
Todd M. Yeatts of Arlington, Senior Manager Government Operations, The Boeing Company
BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS OF THE VIRGINIA PORT AUTHORITY
Shaza Andersen of Great Falls, CEO, Trustar Bank
James C. Burnett of Newport News, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, W.M. Jordan Company
Michael W. Coleman, Sr., of Virginia Beach, President and CEO, CV International, Inc.
J.W. “Bill” Kirk of Roanoke, Chairman, Associated Asphalt
COMMONWEALTH TRANSPORTATION BOARD
Darrell R. Byers of Fluvanna
B. Wayne Coleman of Norfolk, Virginia, Chairman and Owner of CV International, Inc.
H. Randolph Laird of Staunton
Thomas Moore “Ty” Lawson of Winchester, Attorney, Thomas Moore Lawson, P.C. and Of Counsel, Williams Mullen
Laura A. Sellers of Stafford County, Counterintelligence Policy, JMark Services
MEDICAL ADVISORY BOARD FOR THE DEPARTMENT OF MOTOR VEHICLES
Susan R. DiGiovanni, MD, of Midlothian
Dr. Mark Sochor of Charlottesville, Associate Professor of Emergency Medicine, University of Virginia
MOTOR VEHICLES DEALER BOARD
Charles G. Barker of Virginia Beach, Chairman, Charles Barker Automotive
Thomas M. Bates of Virginia Beach, CEO and Chairman, RK Chevrolet Inc. & Protecting Children Foundation
Trevor Coley of Mechanicsville, Dealer Operator & General Manager, Camping World RV Sales
Dennis Ellmer of Virginia Beach, Owner, Priority Automotive
Ronald F. Kody of Rockville, President, Richmond Ford
David Lynn of Richmond, City Wide Auto and Truck Sales
Chris Maher of Winchester, President, Car Credit Nation
Roman “R.J.” J Robinson, Jr., of Glen Allen, Managing Partner, Parks Chevrolet Richmond
Nick Rush of Montgomery County, former Virginia Delegate
VETERANS AND DEFENSE AFFAIRS
BOARD OF VETERANS SERVICES
Joe Campa of Arlington, 11th Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy (Retired); CEO, Kent, Campa and Kate Incorporated
Jamie Inman of Richmond, Global Logistics Director, Afton Chemical Company
Carlton Kent of Woodbridge, 16th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps (Retired); President, Kent, Campa and Kate Incorporated
JOINT LEADERSHIP COUNCIL ON VETERANS SERVICES ORGANIZATIONS
Ann L. Crittenden of Stafford, LtCol (Retired)
Jose R. Ramos of Great Falls, Vice President, Government and Community Relations, Wounded Warrior Project
VETERANS SERVICES FOUNDATION BOARD OF TRUSTEES
Brad Williamson of Yorktown, CEO, MVSEA, LLC###