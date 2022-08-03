Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Additional Key Administration Appointments

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin announced he has chosen additional key administration appointments.

“I’m proud to appoint these dedicated individuals,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Their work will move our Commonwealth into the future and help create a best-in-class government.”

BOARD APPOINTMENTS

ADMINISTRATION

ART AND ARCHITECTURAL REVIEW BOARD

Lynden Garland of Midlothian, Architect, Baskervill

Donna Jackson of Aylett

The Honorable Aimee Jorjani of Falls Church, preservation professional

Jill Nolt of Richmond, Landscape Architect, Waterstreet Studio

AGRICULTURE AND FORESTRY

AQUACULTURE ADVISORY BOARD

Kimberly Huskey of Yorktown, Vice President of Government Affairs, Cherrystone Aqua Farms

Dr. Michael Schwarz of Virginia Beach, Director, Virginia Tech – Virginia Seafood Agricultural Research and Extension Center

BOARD OF AGRICULTURAL AND CONSUMER SERVICES

Allyson Jones-Brimmer of Falls Church, Director of Operations, U.S. Beet Sugar Association

CATTLE INDUSTRY BOARD

Perry J. Huffman of Lexington, Owner, Hufman Livestock, LLC.

Julia B. Jones of Chilhowie, Assistant Vice President, The Bank of Marion

Nick McNeil of Radford

Cecelia Moyer of Amelia, Oakmulgee Dairy

Walter H. “Buddy” Shelton, Jr., of Gretna, Owner/Operator, Shelton Angus Farm

Bob Threewitts of Keezletown, Twin Oaks Farm

HORSE INDUSTRY BOARD

Ernest M. Oare of Warrenton, Managing Partner, EMO Stables, LLC

MILK COMMISSION

Dr. Jessica M. Jones of Gladys, Agricultural Education Teacher and FFA Advisor, Pittsylvania County Public Schools

Dennis J. Sugumele of Chesterfield, President, D.J. Sugumele & Associates, LLC

SHEEP INDUSTRY BOARD

Lee Wright of Glade Spring, Sheep producer; Superintendent, Virginia Tech Southwest Agricultural Research Center

VIRGINIA AGRICULTURAL COUNCIL

Keith M. Dunn of Yale, Owner, Oak Hill Farms

Rosalea Riley Potter of Lexington, Manager, Donald’s Meat Processing, Buffalo Creek Beef and Cattlemen’s Market

Sarah Jane Thomsen of Richmond, Manager of Agriculture Education and Strategic Partnerships Program, State Fair of Virginia

VIRGINIA COTTON BOARD

Joey G. Doyle of Emporia, Owner/Operator, Doyle and Doyle Farms

VIRGINIA EGG BOARD

Ellen Baber of Cartersville, Owner, Ellen Baber Catering (retired)

Hobart P. Bauhan of Harrisonburg, President, Virginia Poultry Federation

Ken Risser of Hartfield, Owner, Risser Farms and Sales Consultant, Val-co

Dr. Paul L. Ruszler of Blacksburg, Professor Emeritus, Virginia Tech

W. Keith Sheets of McGaheysville, General Manager, Faraway Farms Inc.

Rodney Y. Wagner of Abingdon, Owner/Manager of Green Valley Poultry

W. Lake Wagner of Abingdon, General Manager, Dutt and Wagner of Virginia

VIRGINIA MARINE PRODUCTS BOARD

Nathan Bussells of White Stone, Quality Control Manager, W. Ellery Kellum, Inc.

Michael Congrove of Gwynn

Taylor Deihl of Reedville, Marketing Manager, Omega Protein

James R. Sowers III of Mathews, Owner, Chapel Creek Oyster Company, LLC

VIRGINIA WINE BOARD

Stephen Barnard of Charlottesville, Winemaker, Keswick Vineyards

James King of Crozet, Co-owner, King Family Vineyard

Luca Paschina of Barboursville, General Manager, Barboursville Vineyards

AUTHORITY

FORT MONROE AUTHORITY

Dr. Charletta Barringer-Brown of Chesterfield, Tenured Professor, Virginia State University

Dr. Rex Ellis of Williamsburg, Retired, Associate Director for Curatorial Affairs, National Museum of African American History and Culture, Smithsonian Institution

Brian K. Jackson of Richmond, Partner, Hirschler Law Firm

HAMPTON ROADS SANITATION DISTRICT

Frederick N. Elofson, CPA, of Newport News

Vishnu K. Lakdawala, PhD, of Virginia Beach, Associate Professor

COMMERCE AND TRADE

COAL SURFACE MINING RECLAMATION FUND ADVISORY BOARD

Gregory F. Baker of Wise, Technical Services Manager, Virginia Department of Energy

SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA ENERGY RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY

Michael Karmis of Blacksburg, Stonie Barker Professor Emeritus of Mining Engineering, Virginia Tech

TOBACCO REGION REVITALIZATION COMMISSION

Amanda Cox of Franklin County, External Affairs Manager, Appalachian Power Company

Watt R. Foster, Jr., of Gladys, President and CEO, Foster Fuels, Inc.

The Honorable William Pace of Chatham, Mayor of Chatham

Gary D. Walker of Charlotte Court House, Cornerstone Insurance Agency

VIRGINIA GROWTH AND OPPORTUNITY BOARD

John A. King II of Harrisonburg, President, Virginia Poultry Growers Cooperative

VIRGINIA OFFSHORE WIND DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY

Ms. Kathleen P. Owens of Virginia Beach, President, Beach Development Group; Flight Operations Representative, Boeing Test and Evaluation

Howard Shafferman of Richmond, Founder and Principal, The Haswell Group, LLC

VIRGINIA SMALL BUSINESS FINANCING AUTHORITY

Ron Bew of Chesterfield County, former Associate Deputy Administrator for Capital Access for the U.S. Small Business Administration

COMMONWEALTH

VIRGINIA LGBTQ+ ADVISORY BOARD

Phil Kazmierczak of Virginia Beach, President of Log Cabin Republicans of Hampton Roads

Preston Main of Hanover County

Thomas N. Turner of Suffolk City

EDUCATION

BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE JAMESTOWN-YORKTOWN FOUNDATION

Charles E. James, Sr., of Midlothian

Gloria Marrero Chambers of McLean, President, Greater McLean Republican Women’s Club

BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE SCIENCE MUSEUM OF VIRGINIA

Kathy Lu of Blacksburg, Professor, Virginia Tech

Denise Walters, PhD, of Henrico, Stability Lead, Haleon

BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE SOUTHERN VIRGINIA HIGHER EDUCATION CENTER

Jeffrey Davis of South Boston, Director of Human Resources, Halifax County Public Schools

Stanley L. Jeffress, Jr., of South Boston, Funeral Director and President, S. L. Jeffress Company, Inc.

Grey P. Watson of Halifax, Executive Director, Sentara Healthcare

BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE ROANOKE HIGHER EDUCATION AUTHORITY

George L. Hayth III of Botetourt County, President and CEO, Bank of Botetourt

Shatenita Horton of Roanoke, Senior Vice President, Freedom First Credit Union

Tracy Harper Nester of Roanoke County

BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA HIGHER EDUCATION CENTER

Sophie Chafin Vance of Lebanon, Chief Branch Operations Officer/SVP, First Bank and Trust Company

Dr. Keith Perrigan of Bristol, Division Superintendent, Bristol City Schools

BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE VIRGINIA MUSEUM OF FINE ARTS

Rooz Dadabhoy of Richmond, CEO, Data Concepts Inc.; Chair of the Board, Richmond World Affairs Council; President, Rally Virginia

Melinda Culvahouse Hardy of Richmond

Ann H. Goettman of McLean

William A. Keyes IV of McLean, President of the Institute for Responsible Citizenship

BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE VIRGINIA MUSEUM OF NATURAL HISTORY

Thomas R Benzing of Augusta County, Professor, James Madison University

Nathan T. Sanford of Roanoke, Executive Director, RADAR

Lauren Woodson of Roanoke, Recreation Coordinator, City of Roanoke Parks and Recreation

BOARD OF VISITORS FOR GUNSTON HALL

James Burnham of Alexandria, Virginia, Partner, Jones Day

Charles Hurt of Chatham, Opinion Editor, The Washington Times

D’Andrea Wooten of Woodbridge, Office Manager, Well Stone Properties

BOARD OF VISITORS OF THE VIRGINIA SCHOOL FOR THE DEAF AND BLIND

Carolyn Berry of Charlottesville, Participant Coordinator, Independence Resource Center

Daphne Cox of Staunton, Retired

Ronald Lanier of Henrico, Retired

Vera Wilson of Fincastle, Founder and Director, The Road Less Traveled Homeschool Academy

FINANCE

ADVISORY COUNCIL ON REVENUE ESTIMATES

Nancy Howell Agee of Salem, President and CEO, Carilion Clinic

Neil Amin of Henrico, Chief Executive Officer, Shamin Hotels

Tom Barkin of Richmond, CEO, Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond

William G. Crutchfield, Jr., of Albemarle County, Founder and CEO of Crutchfield Corporation

J. Morgan Davis of Virginia Beach, CEO, TowneBank

Chad Eisele of Mechanicsville, SVP and CFO, Card at Capital One

Rob Estes of Richmond, CEO, Estes Express Lines

Bryan H. Fairbanks of Winchester, President and CEO, Trex Company

B.K. Fulton of Richmond, Founding Chairman and CEO, Soulidifly Productions

Mark J. Hourigan of Richmond, CEO and Founder, Hourigan Group

Howard Kern of Virginia Beach, President and CEO, Sentara Health

J.W. “Bill” Kirk of Roanoke, Chairman, Associated Asphalt

Thomas Ransom of Glen Allen, EVP, President, Truist Virginia Region

Jeff Ricketts of Richmond, Virginia President, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield

Mr. Warren Thompson of Vienna, Chairman and President, Thompson Hospitality Corporation

Kathy Warden of Falls Church, Chair, CEO, and President, Northrop Grumman

SPECIAL ADVISORS TO THE ADVISORY COUNCIL ON REVENUE ESTIMATES

Steven C. Smith of Bristol, TN, President and CEO, K-VA-T Food Stores, Inc.

Holly Sullivan of Rockville, MD, Vice President, Worldwide Economic Development, Amazon Corporate

JOINT ADVISORY BOARD OF ECONOMISTS

Dr. David Brat of Lynchburg, Dean, School of Business, Liberty University

Edwin T. Burton of Charlottesville, Professor of Economics, The University of Virginia

Christine Chmura, PhD, of Hanover, CEO, Chmura Economics & Analytics

David Kohl of Blacksburg, Professor Emeritus, Department of Agriculture and Applied Economics, Virginia Tech

Dr. Fletcher Mangum of Henrico County, Founder and CEO, Mangum Economics

Ryan Price of Alexandria, Chief Economist, Virginia REALTORS®

Kenneth D. Simonson of Washington, DC, Chief Economist, Associated General Contractors of America

Michelle Albert Vachris of Virginia Beach, Professor of Management, Business, and Economics Virginia Wesleyan University

Dr. Justin Vélez-Hagan, PhD, of Alexandria, business owner and economist

Mark Vitner of Charlotte, North Carolina, Managing Director and Senior Economist, Wells Fargo

Sonya Ravindranath Waddell of Richmond, Vice President and Economist, Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond

HEALTH AND HUMAN RESOURCES

ADVISORY BOARD FOR THE VIRGINIA DEPARTMENT FOR THE DEAF AND HARD–OF-HEARING

Carl Thomas Cline, Jr., of Roanoke, Vice President/Administrator, Carilion Clinic, Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital

Kristin Karmon of Richmond, Speech-Language Pathologist, Aveanna Healthcare

BOARD OF COUNSELING

Benjamin Allison of Forest, Chief Executive Officer, American Association of Christian Counselors

Matthew Scott of Lynchburg, Marriage and Family Therapist, Light Counseling

Terry R Tinsley, PhD, LPC, LMFT, NCC, CSOTP, of Gainesville, Vice President of Residential Services, Youth For Tomorrow

BOARD OF DENTISTRY

William C. Bigelow, DDS, of Staunton

Emelia H. McLennan of Virginia Beach, CDA, RDH, BSDH, Beach Dental Center

BOARD OF FUNERAL DIRECTORS AND EMBALMERS

S. Jonathan Hines of Staunton, Assistant Manager/FSL/CCO, Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory

BOARD OF NURSING

Carol Cartte of Glen Allen, Registered Nurse

Dr. Helen Parke of Lynchburg, Doctor of Nursing Practice, Family Nurse Practitioner, Community Access Network

BOARD OF PHYSICAL THERAPY

Rebecca Duff of Roanoke, Assistant Professor and Program Director, Radford University Carilion

Melissa Fox of Charlottesville, Doctor of Physical Therapy, University of Virginia Health System

BOARD OF SOCIAL WORK

Elke Cox of Lynchburg, LCSW, Associate Professor, Liberty University

BOARD OF VETERINARY MEDICINE

Richard Bailey, D.V.M., of Fincastle, Veterinarian, Botetourt Veterinary Hospital

RADIATION ADVISORY BOARD

Christopher Kondorossy of Richmond, Dentist, Drs. Rossetti, Myers & Kondorossy

VIRGINIA BOARD FOR PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES

Jennifer Greene of Potomac Falls, Disability Advocate

Karen Wood Grizzard of Richmond, Family/Consumer Representative, Henrico Area Mental Health and Developmental Services Board

Jennifer Fierro Kelly of Moseley, Senior Manager, Altria Client Services LLC

Nadia Rauhala of Strasburg

Gina Ryan of Great Falls

Nicholas Sladic of Henrico, Vice President, Senior Associate General Counsel, Capital One, Services, LLC

Mary G. Vought of Arlington, Business Owner, Vought Strategies

INDEPENDENT

VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY HEALTH SYSTEM AUTHORITY BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Steven DeLuca of Richmond, Vice President, Head of State and Local Government Affairs, Capital One

Dr. Wally R. Smith of Richmond, Professor of Medicine

LABOR

BOARD FOR BARBERS AND COSMETOLOGY

Marques Blackmon of Ashburn, Master Barber/Owner, Parlor Twenty-Three

Oanh “Tina” Dang of Virginia Beach, School Director

Gregory L. Edwards of Hampton Roads, Licensed Tattoo Instructor and Artist, Greg’s Tattoos LLC.

Claudia Espinoza of Woodbridge, Owner, My Bellas Beauty Salon

FAIR HOUSING BOARD

Amanda Buyalos of Botetourt County, Property Manager, The Reserve at Daleville

Gray Gilchrist of Goochland, President, Parkstone Management LLC

Morton “Tracy” Marks III of Moseley, CEO of LenderSelect Mortgage a DBA of Blue Ridge Bank NA.

LEGISLATIVE

CAPITOL SQUARE PRESERVATION COUNCIL

Jamie Bosket of Richmond, President & CEO, Virginia Museum of History & Culture

NATURAL AND HISTORIC RESOURCES

ALEXANDRIA HISTORICAL RESTORATION AND PRESERVATION COMMISSION

Troy Magee Lyons of Alexandria

Penny Nance of Alexandria, CEO and President of Concerned Women for America

BOARD OF CONSERVATION AND RECREATION

Chief Walt “Red Hawk” Brown of Southampton County, Chief, Cheroenhaka (Nottoway) Indian Tribe of Southampton County Virginia

The Honorable Jim Cheng of Charlottesville, Chief Strategy Officer, Pamunkey Indian Enterprises

COL Eric A. Hoggard of Fort Leavenworth, KS, Director of Training, Mission Command Center of Excellence

Hunter H. Ihrman of Herndon, Associate Director of Policy Communications, National Cattlemen’s Beef Association

J. William Inge IV of Roanoke

BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE VIRGINIA OUTDOORS FOUNDATION

Elizabeth Copeland of King William County, Senior Director, Juul Labs, Inc.

V.B. “Tack” Richardson III of Alexandria, Principal, The MITRE Corporation, former staff, Senator John W. Warner

BOARD OF WILDLIFE RESOURCES

Jon Cooper of Botetourt, Director of Content and Audience, College Sports, XL Media PLC

George J. Terwilliger III of Delaplane, Partner, McGuireWoods LLP

CAVE BOARD

Jason Carter of Staunton, Director of External & Member Relations, Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative

Allen L. Louderback of Luray, former Virginia Delegate and President, Louderback Enterprises

STATE WATER CONTROL BOARD

The Honorable Jerry Kilgore of Henrico County, Partner, Cozen O’Connor

VIRGINIA SOIL AND WATER CONSERVATION BOARD

Charles Newton of Page County, Director of Shenandoah Valley Soil and Water Conservation

Adam D. Wilson of Abingdon, Owner and Operator, Wilson Cattle Company

VIRGINIA WASTE MANAGEMENT BOARD

Dan Ciesla of Chesterfield County, Municipal Sales Manager, Republic Services

Jennifer Payne Johnson of Richmond, Vice President and Director of Waste & Recycling, LaBella Associates

PUBLIC SAFETY AND HOMELAND SECURITY

ADVISORY COMMITTEE ON JUVENILE JUSTICE AND PREVENTION

The Honorable Stephanie M. Ayers of Goodview, Judge, 24th Judicial District, Bedford and Lynchburg J&DR Courts

Erik Conyers of Richmond

Cecilia Gomez-Brown of Mineral, Probation and Parole Supervisor (Retired), Department of Juvenile Justice

Julianna Herbek of Bristow, Director of Executive Administration, Youth For Tomorrow

James E. Laster of Virginia Beach, Realtor, Howard Hanna

Alex White of Luray, Volunteer, Page One of Page County

Marie-Clare Matricardi of Culpeper, University of Virginia

Dr. Brooke Rudis of Chesapeake, Assistant Director of Student Conduct and Support, Chesapeake Public Schools

Olivia G. Saunders of Hanover

SCIENTIFIC ADVISORY COMMITTEE

Randall Beaty of Austin, Texas, Forensic Toxicologist

Christopher Bommarito of San Diego, CA, President and Chief Scientist, Forensic Science Consultants

Dr. Marc A. LeBeau of Fairfax, Senior Forensic Scientist, FBI Laboratory

Richard P. Meyers of Herndon, Forensic Chemist, USDOJ

STATE CRIME COMMISSION

Bill Cleveland of Alexandria, former Vice-Mayor, City of Alexandria

Robert Neira Tracci of Albemarle, Senior Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney, Louisa County

The Honorable Patricia L. West of Virginia Beach, Judge (ret.)

VIRGINIA CANNABIS CONTROL AUTHORITY BOARD OF DIRECTORS

John F. Keohane of Chesterfield County, Police Chief, Retired

VIRGINIA SEXUAL AND DOMESTIC VIOLENCE PROGRAM PROFESIONAL STANDARDS COMMITTEE

Shel Bolyard-Douglas, LCSW, of Fauquier County, Director, Fauquier County Social Services

Judy Casteele of Buena Vista, Executive Director, Project Horizon, Inc.

Cori Davis of Amherst, Program Director, Bedford Domestic Violence Services

Elvira G. De la Cruz Macedo of Colonial Heights, CEO, Latinos in Virginia Empowerment Center

Leonard Hall, Jr., of Floyd, Director, Millstone International Logistics

Tamy Mann of Giles County, Director, Victim Witness Assistance Program

Teresa D. McKensie of Radford, Assistant Director of Victim Witness, Radford City/Floyd County

Jennifer Quitiquit of Hanover County, Director, Chesterfield Victim Witness

Heather Sellers of Bedford County, Director, Bedford Victim/Witness Assistance Program

Michelle Strain of Chincoteague

Ellen Wheeler of Rockbridge County, Assistant Director, Project Horizon

TRANSPORTATION

AEROSPACE ADVISORY COUNCIL

David Bowles, PhD, of Northampton County, Executive Director, Virginia Institute for Spaceflight and Autonomy at Old Dominion University

Nicholas Devereux of Alexandria, Policy & Government Affairs, Wing

Christopher Goyne of Charlottesville, Associate Professor, University of Virginia

Major General Roosevelt Mercer, Jr., USAF (retired), of Virginia Beach, CEO and Executive Director, Virginia Commercial Space Flight Authority

Tom Michels of Washington, DC, Director, Government Affairs, United Airlines

Michael A. Stoltzfus of Bridgewater, President & CEO, Dynamic Aviation

Todd M. Yeatts of Arlington, Senior Manager Government Operations, The Boeing Company

BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS OF THE VIRGINIA PORT AUTHORITY

Shaza Andersen of Great Falls, CEO, Trustar Bank

James C. Burnett of Newport News, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, W.M. Jordan Company

Michael W. Coleman, Sr., of Virginia Beach, President and CEO, CV International, Inc.

J.W. “Bill” Kirk of Roanoke, Chairman, Associated Asphalt

COMMONWEALTH TRANSPORTATION BOARD

Darrell R. Byers of Fluvanna

B. Wayne Coleman of Norfolk, Virginia, Chairman and Owner of CV International, Inc.

H. Randolph Laird of Staunton

Thomas Moore “Ty” Lawson of Winchester, Attorney, Thomas Moore Lawson, P.C. and Of Counsel, Williams Mullen

Laura A. Sellers of Stafford County, Counterintelligence Policy, JMark Services

MEDICAL ADVISORY BOARD FOR THE DEPARTMENT OF MOTOR VEHICLES

Susan R. DiGiovanni, MD, of Midlothian

Dr. Mark Sochor of Charlottesville, Associate Professor of Emergency Medicine, University of Virginia

MOTOR VEHICLES DEALER BOARD

Charles G. Barker of Virginia Beach, Chairman, Charles Barker Automotive

Thomas M. Bates of Virginia Beach, CEO and Chairman, RK Chevrolet Inc. & Protecting Children Foundation

Trevor Coley of Mechanicsville, Dealer Operator & General Manager, Camping World RV Sales

Dennis Ellmer of Virginia Beach, Owner, Priority Automotive

Ronald F. Kody of Rockville, President, Richmond Ford

David Lynn of Richmond, City Wide Auto and Truck Sales

Chris Maher of Winchester, President, Car Credit Nation

Roman “R.J.” J Robinson, Jr., of Glen Allen, Managing Partner, Parks Chevrolet Richmond

Nick Rush of Montgomery County, former Virginia Delegate

VETERANS AND DEFENSE AFFAIRS

BOARD OF VETERANS SERVICES

Joe Campa of Arlington, 11th Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy (Retired); CEO, Kent, Campa and Kate Incorporated

Jamie Inman of Richmond, Global Logistics Director, Afton Chemical Company

Carlton Kent of Woodbridge, 16th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps (Retired); President, Kent, Campa and Kate Incorporated

JOINT LEADERSHIP COUNCIL ON VETERANS SERVICES ORGANIZATIONS

Ann L. Crittenden of Stafford, LtCol (Retired)

Jose R. Ramos of Great Falls, Vice President, Government and Community Relations, Wounded Warrior Project

VETERANS SERVICES FOUNDATION BOARD OF TRUSTEES

Brad Williamson of Yorktown, CEO, MVSEA, LLC### ‌ ‌