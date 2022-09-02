Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Additional Key Administration Appointments

By: Governor Youngkin Press

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin announced additional key administration appointments.

“I am continually encouraged by the work this administration has done to create a best-in-class government for Virginians” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “I’m excited to welcome these new additions to our team and look forward to their future contributions.”

ADMINISTRATION APPOINTMENTS

OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR

Michael Molina, Director of the Office of Intergovernmental Affairs

Director of the Office of Intergovernmental Affairs Reeve Bull, Deputy Director of the Office of Regulatory Management

Deputy Director of the Office of Regulatory Management Nick Thornton, Senior Associate in the Office of Transformation

Senior Associate in the Office of Transformation Ciara Rascona, Special Assistant for Communications

COMMERCE AND TRADE

Wyatt Toehlke, Assistant Secretary of Commerce and Trade

EDUCATION

Madison Biedermann, Policy and Communications Advisor to the Secretary of Education

HEALTH AND HUMAN RESOURCES

Ellen Harrison, Deputy Commissioner of the Department of Behavioral and Developmental Services

LABOR

Anthony Reedy, Deputy Secretary of Labor

NATURAL AND HISTORIC RESOURCES

Jennifer Walle, Deputy Secretary of Natural and Historic Resources

Deputy Secretary of Natural and Historic Resources Andrew Smith, Deputy Director of Conservation and Recreation

BOARD APPOINTMENTS

AGRICULTURE AND FORESTRY

MARINE PRODUCTS BOARD

Jonathan van Senten of Newport News, Assistant Professor and Extension Specialist, Virginia Seafood AREC & Department of Agricultural and Applied Economics; Affiliate Faculty, Center for Advanced Innovations in Agriculture (CAIA) and Center for Coastal Studies (CCS), Virginia Tech

COMMERCE AND TRADE

VIRGINIA SMALL BUSINESS FINANCING AUTHORITY

Ron Bew, Chair, of Chesterfield County, former Associate Deputy Administrator for Capital Access for the U.S. Small Business Administration

COMPACTS

POTOMAC RIVER FISHERIES COMMISSION

Spencer Headley of Reedville, Owner, Reedville’s Claws and Scales

EDUCATION

BOARD OF DIRECTORS, NEW COLLEGE INSTITUTE

Richard W. Hall of Martinsville, Managing Director, Orion Capitol

of Martinsville, Managing Director, Orion Capitol Hubert D. Harris of Chesterfield, retired, formerly Chief of Staff, Virginia State University

of Chesterfield, retired, formerly Chief of Staff, Virginia State University Rebecca Horner of Richmond, Community Volunteer

BOARD OF TRUSTEES FOR THE FRONTIER CULTURE MUSEUM OF VIRGINIA

Mona Kay Huffer of Churchville

of Churchville The Honorable R. Steven Landes of Augusta County, Augusta County Clerk of Circuit Court and Former Member, Virginia House of Delegates

of Augusta County, Augusta County Clerk of Circuit Court and Former Member, Virginia House of Delegates Tom Lester of Cedar Bluff, Adjunct Instructor of Political Science and History, Southwest Virginia Community College

of Cedar Bluff, Adjunct Instructor of Political Science and History, Southwest Virginia Community College Peter Lipsett of Lexington, Vice President, DonorsTrust

of Lexington, Vice President, DonorsTrust Robert Orrison of Dumfries, Division Manager, Prince William County Office of Historic Preservation

of Dumfries, Division Manager, Prince William County Office of Historic Preservation Emmett W. Toms, Jr., of Waynesboro

BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE JAMESTOWN-YORKTOWN FOUNDATION

The Honorable Jamie T. Burke of Vienna

BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE VIRGINIA MUSEUM OF FINE ARTS

Anne W. Smith of Midlothian

BOARD OF VISITORS OF RADFORD UNIVERSITY

Tyler W. Lester of Abingdon, Legislative Director, Senate of Virginia

BOARD OF VISITORS OF VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY

Anthony R. Bedell of Ashburn, Senior Corporate and Government Relations Director, Becker and Poliakoff

INSTITUTE FOR ADVANCED LEARNING AND RESEARCH

Dr. Betty Jo Foster of Ringgold, Retired Professor, Danville Community College

STATE HISTORICAL RECORDS ADVISORY BOARD

The Honorable R. Steven Landes of Augusta County, Augusta County Clerk of Circuit Court and Former Member, Virginia House of Delegates

THE LIBRARY BOARD

Peter E. Broadbent, Jr., of Richmond, Attorney, Christian and Barton, LLP

of Richmond, Attorney, Christian and Barton, LLP C. Paul Brockwell, Jr., of Richmond, Associate Director of Communications, MCV Foundation

of Richmond, Associate Director of Communications, MCV Foundation Carol Finerty of Alexandria, Foreign Affairs Officer, State Department

VIRGINIA STEM EDUCATION ADVISORY BOARD

Victoria Chuah of Ashburn, Miss Virginia

of Ashburn, Miss Virginia Edward W. Monroe, Jr., of McLean, Physics Teacher, Fairfax County Public Schools

HEALTH AND HUMAN RESOURCES

ADVISORY BOARD ON ART THERAPY

Danica Henrich of West Point, Board Certified Art Therapist, Genesis Counseling Center

ADVISORY BOARD ON MUSIC THERAPY

Miriam Smith of Ashland, Executive Director, Commonwealth Music Therapy

ADVISORY BOARD ON SERVICE AND VOLUNTEERISM

Kimberly Luckabaugh of Fairfax, Executive Director, Reset180

of Fairfax, Executive Director, Reset180 Joy S. Parker of Virginia Beach, Director of Volunteer Services, Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters

of Virginia Beach, Director of Volunteer Services, Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters Reagan Polarek of Richmond, Student

BOARD OF FUNERAL DIRECTORS AND EMBALMERS

Steven L. Clemons, MS, CPA, of Salem, retired

BOARD OF VETERINARY MEDICINE

Steven A. Linas, OD, of Goochland, retired, Virginia Eye Institute

INDEPENDENT

VIRGINIA FOUNDATION FOR THE HUMANITIES AND PUBLIC POLICY

Diane T. Atkinson of Henrico

of Henrico Stefan “Reed” Dibich of Richmond

of Richmond The Honorable Grace Flores-Hughes of Castleton, Vice President, F&H 2 Inc.

of Castleton, Vice President, F&H 2 Inc. David K. Rehr, PhD, of Arlington, Professor, George Mason University

LEGISLATIVE

COMMISSION ON SCHOOL CONSTRUCTION AND MODERNIZATION

Dr. William D. Sroufe of Colonial Heights, Colonial Heights Public Schools Superintendent

SMALL BUSINESS COMMISSION

Jay M. Atkinson of Richmond, CEO, AIS Network

of Richmond, CEO, AIS Network Melissa Ball of Hanover County, President, Ball Office Products, LLC and Chairman, C.P. Dean Company, Inc.

of Hanover County, President, Ball Office Products, LLC and Chairman, C.P. Dean Company, Inc. The Honorable Lee Vogler of Danville, Councilman, Danville City Council

VIRGINIA HOUSING COMMISSION

Josh Goldschmidt of Henrico, President, Eagle Construction of VA, LLC

NATURAL AND HISTORIC RESOURCES

STATE AIR POLLUTION CONTROL BOARD

Russell Mait of Northumberland County, President, Bramlee Consulting LLC

LITTER CONTROL AND RECYCLING FUND ADVISORY BOARD

Barry Custer of Blue Ridge, Vice President – Sales, Blue Ridge Beverage Company, Inc.

of Blue Ridge, Vice President – Sales, Blue Ridge Beverage Company, Inc. Michael J. O’Connor of Richmond, President, Virginia Petroleum and Convenience Marketers Association

of Richmond, President, Virginia Petroleum and Convenience Marketers Association Bo Wilson of Fishersville, Vice President, Dr Pepper of Staunton

TRANSPORTATION

MOTOR VEHICLE DEALER BOARD