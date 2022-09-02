Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Additional Key Administration Appointments
By: Governor Youngkin Press
RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin announced additional key administration appointments.
“I am continually encouraged by the work this administration has done to create a best-in-class government for Virginians” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “I’m excited to welcome these new additions to our team and look forward to their future contributions.”
ADMINISTRATION APPOINTMENTS
OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR
- Michael Molina, Director of the Office of Intergovernmental Affairs
- Reeve Bull, Deputy Director of the Office of Regulatory Management
- Nick Thornton, Senior Associate in the Office of Transformation
- Ciara Rascona, Special Assistant for Communications
COMMERCE AND TRADE
- Wyatt Toehlke, Assistant Secretary of Commerce and Trade
EDUCATION
- Madison Biedermann, Policy and Communications Advisor to the Secretary of Education
HEALTH AND HUMAN RESOURCES
- Ellen Harrison, Deputy Commissioner of the Department of Behavioral and Developmental Services
LABOR
- Anthony Reedy, Deputy Secretary of Labor
NATURAL AND HISTORIC RESOURCES
- Jennifer Walle, Deputy Secretary of Natural and Historic Resources
- Andrew Smith, Deputy Director of Conservation and Recreation
BOARD APPOINTMENTS
AGRICULTURE AND FORESTRY
MARINE PRODUCTS BOARD
- Jonathan van Senten of Newport News, Assistant Professor and Extension Specialist, Virginia Seafood AREC & Department of Agricultural and Applied Economics; Affiliate Faculty, Center for Advanced Innovations in Agriculture (CAIA) and Center for Coastal Studies (CCS), Virginia Tech
COMMERCE AND TRADE
VIRGINIA SMALL BUSINESS FINANCING AUTHORITY
- Ron Bew, Chair, of Chesterfield County, former Associate Deputy Administrator for Capital Access for the U.S. Small Business Administration
COMPACTS
POTOMAC RIVER FISHERIES COMMISSION
- Spencer Headley of Reedville, Owner, Reedville’s Claws and Scales
EDUCATION
BOARD OF DIRECTORS, NEW COLLEGE INSTITUTE
- Richard W. Hall of Martinsville, Managing Director, Orion Capitol
- Hubert D. Harris of Chesterfield, retired, formerly Chief of Staff, Virginia State University
- Rebecca Horner of Richmond, Community Volunteer
BOARD OF TRUSTEES FOR THE FRONTIER CULTURE MUSEUM OF VIRGINIA
- Mona Kay Huffer of Churchville
- The Honorable R. Steven Landes of Augusta County, Augusta County Clerk of Circuit Court and Former Member, Virginia House of Delegates
- Tom Lester of Cedar Bluff, Adjunct Instructor of Political Science and History, Southwest Virginia Community College
- Peter Lipsett of Lexington, Vice President, DonorsTrust
- Robert Orrison of Dumfries, Division Manager, Prince William County Office of Historic Preservation
- Emmett W. Toms, Jr., of Waynesboro
BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE JAMESTOWN-YORKTOWN FOUNDATION
- The Honorable Jamie T. Burke of Vienna
BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE VIRGINIA MUSEUM OF FINE ARTS
- Anne W. Smith of Midlothian
BOARD OF VISITORS OF RADFORD UNIVERSITY
- Tyler W. Lester of Abingdon, Legislative Director, Senate of Virginia
BOARD OF VISITORS OF VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY
- Anthony R. Bedell of Ashburn, Senior Corporate and Government Relations Director, Becker and Poliakoff
INSTITUTE FOR ADVANCED LEARNING AND RESEARCH
- Dr. Betty Jo Foster of Ringgold, Retired Professor, Danville Community College
STATE HISTORICAL RECORDS ADVISORY BOARD
- The Honorable R. Steven Landes of Augusta County, Augusta County Clerk of Circuit Court and Former Member, Virginia House of Delegates
THE LIBRARY BOARD
- Peter E. Broadbent, Jr., of Richmond, Attorney, Christian and Barton, LLP
- C. Paul Brockwell, Jr., of Richmond, Associate Director of Communications, MCV Foundation
- Carol Finerty of Alexandria, Foreign Affairs Officer, State Department
VIRGINIA STEM EDUCATION ADVISORY BOARD
- Victoria Chuah of Ashburn, Miss Virginia
- Edward W. Monroe, Jr., of McLean, Physics Teacher, Fairfax County Public Schools
HEALTH AND HUMAN RESOURCES
ADVISORY BOARD ON ART THERAPY
- Danica Henrich of West Point, Board Certified Art Therapist, Genesis Counseling Center
ADVISORY BOARD ON MUSIC THERAPY
- Miriam Smith of Ashland, Executive Director, Commonwealth Music Therapy
ADVISORY BOARD ON SERVICE AND VOLUNTEERISM
- Kimberly Luckabaugh of Fairfax, Executive Director, Reset180
- Joy S. Parker of Virginia Beach, Director of Volunteer Services, Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters
- Reagan Polarek of Richmond, Student
BOARD OF FUNERAL DIRECTORS AND EMBALMERS
- Steven L. Clemons, MS, CPA, of Salem, retired
BOARD OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
- Steven A. Linas, OD, of Goochland, retired, Virginia Eye Institute
INDEPENDENT
VIRGINIA FOUNDATION FOR THE HUMANITIES AND PUBLIC POLICY
- Diane T. Atkinson of Henrico
- Stefan “Reed” Dibich of Richmond
- The Honorable Grace Flores-Hughes of Castleton, Vice President, F&H 2 Inc.
- David K. Rehr, PhD, of Arlington, Professor, George Mason University
LEGISLATIVE
COMMISSION ON SCHOOL CONSTRUCTION AND MODERNIZATION
- Dr. William D. Sroufe of Colonial Heights, Colonial Heights Public Schools Superintendent
SMALL BUSINESS COMMISSION
- Jay M. Atkinson of Richmond, CEO, AIS Network
- Melissa Ball of Hanover County, President, Ball Office Products, LLC and Chairman, C.P. Dean Company, Inc.
- The Honorable Lee Vogler of Danville, Councilman, Danville City Council
VIRGINIA HOUSING COMMISSION
- Josh Goldschmidt of Henrico, President, Eagle Construction of VA, LLC
NATURAL AND HISTORIC RESOURCES
STATE AIR POLLUTION CONTROL BOARD
- Russell Mait of Northumberland County, President, Bramlee Consulting LLC
LITTER CONTROL AND RECYCLING FUND ADVISORY BOARD
- Barry Custer of Blue Ridge, Vice President – Sales, Blue Ridge Beverage Company, Inc.
- Michael J. O’Connor of Richmond, President, Virginia Petroleum and Convenience Marketers Association
- Bo Wilson of Fishersville, Vice President, Dr Pepper of Staunton
TRANSPORTATION
MOTOR VEHICLE DEALER BOARD
- Jeff Ballard of Pulaski, Independent Dealer, Ikes Auto Sales