Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Additional Key Administration Appointments

By: Governor Youngkin Press

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin announced additional key administration appointments. 

“I am continually encouraged by the work this administration has done to create a best-in-class government for Virginians” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “I’m excited to welcome these new additions to our team and look forward to their future contributions.” 

ADMINISTRATION APPOINTMENTS 

OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR 

  • Michael Molina, Director of the Office of Intergovernmental Affairs 
  • Reeve Bull, Deputy Director of the Office of Regulatory Management 
  • Nick Thornton, Senior Associate in the Office of Transformation 
  • Ciara Rascona, Special Assistant for Communications 

COMMERCE AND TRADE 

  • Wyatt Toehlke, Assistant Secretary of Commerce and Trade 

EDUCATION  

  • Madison Biedermann, Policy and Communications Advisor to the Secretary of Education 

HEALTH AND HUMAN RESOURCES 

  • Ellen Harrison, Deputy Commissioner of the Department of Behavioral and Developmental Services 

LABOR 

  • Anthony Reedy, Deputy Secretary of Labor 

NATURAL AND HISTORIC RESOURCES 

  • Jennifer Walle, Deputy Secretary of Natural and Historic Resources 
  • Andrew Smith, Deputy Director of Conservation and Recreation 

BOARD APPOINTMENTS 

AGRICULTURE AND FORESTRY 

MARINE PRODUCTS BOARD 

  • Jonathan van Senten of Newport News, Assistant Professor and Extension Specialist, Virginia Seafood AREC & Department of Agricultural and Applied Economics; Affiliate Faculty, Center for Advanced Innovations in Agriculture (CAIA) and Center for Coastal Studies (CCS), Virginia Tech 

COMMERCE AND TRADE  

VIRGINIA SMALL BUSINESS FINANCING AUTHORITY 

  • Ron Bew, Chair, of Chesterfield County, former Associate Deputy Administrator for Capital Access for the U.S. Small Business Administration 

COMPACTS 

POTOMAC RIVER FISHERIES COMMISSION 

  • Spencer Headley of Reedville, Owner, Reedville’s Claws and Scales 

EDUCATION 

BOARD OF DIRECTORS, NEW COLLEGE INSTITUTE 

  • Richard W. Hall of Martinsville, Managing Director, Orion Capitol 
  • Hubert D. Harris of Chesterfield, retired, formerly Chief of Staff, Virginia State University 
  • Rebecca Horner of Richmond, Community Volunteer 

BOARD OF TRUSTEES FOR THE FRONTIER CULTURE MUSEUM OF VIRGINIA 

  • Mona Kay Huffer of Churchville 
  • The Honorable R. Steven Landes of Augusta County, Augusta County Clerk of Circuit Court and Former Member, Virginia House of Delegates 
  • Tom Lester of Cedar Bluff, Adjunct Instructor of Political Science and History, Southwest Virginia Community College 
  • Peter Lipsett of Lexington, Vice President, DonorsTrust 
  • Robert Orrison of Dumfries, Division Manager, Prince William County Office of Historic Preservation 
  • Emmett W. Toms, Jr., of Waynesboro 

BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE JAMESTOWN-YORKTOWN FOUNDATION 

  • The Honorable Jamie T. Burke of Vienna 

BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE VIRGINIA MUSEUM OF FINE ARTS 

  • Anne W. Smith of Midlothian 

BOARD OF VISITORS OF RADFORD UNIVERSITY 

  • Tyler W. Lester of Abingdon, Legislative Director, Senate of Virginia 

BOARD OF VISITORS OF VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY 

  • Anthony R. Bedell of Ashburn, Senior Corporate and Government Relations Director, Becker and Poliakoff 

INSTITUTE FOR ADVANCED LEARNING AND RESEARCH 

  • Dr. Betty Jo Foster of Ringgold, Retired Professor, Danville Community College 

STATE HISTORICAL RECORDS ADVISORY BOARD 

  • The Honorable R. Steven Landes of Augusta County, Augusta County Clerk of Circuit Court and Former Member, Virginia House of Delegates 

THE LIBRARY BOARD 

  • Peter E. Broadbent, Jr., of Richmond, Attorney, Christian and Barton, LLP 
  • C. Paul Brockwell, Jr., of Richmond, Associate Director of Communications, MCV Foundation 
  • Carol Finerty of Alexandria, Foreign Affairs Officer, State Department 

VIRGINIA STEM EDUCATION ADVISORY BOARD 

  • Victoria Chuah of Ashburn, Miss Virginia 
  • Edward W. Monroe, Jr., of McLean, Physics Teacher, Fairfax County Public Schools 

HEALTH AND HUMAN RESOURCES 

ADVISORY BOARD ON ART THERAPY 

  • Danica Henrich of West Point, Board Certified Art Therapist, Genesis Counseling Center 

ADVISORY BOARD ON MUSIC THERAPY 

  • Miriam Smith of Ashland, Executive Director, Commonwealth Music Therapy 

ADVISORY BOARD ON SERVICE AND VOLUNTEERISM 

  • Kimberly Luckabaugh of Fairfax, Executive Director, Reset180 
  • Joy S. Parker of Virginia Beach, Director of Volunteer Services, Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters 
  • Reagan Polarek of Richmond, Student 

BOARD OF FUNERAL DIRECTORS AND EMBALMERS 

  • Steven L. Clemons, MS, CPA, of Salem, retired 

BOARD OF VETERINARY MEDICINE 

  • Steven A. Linas, OD, of Goochland, retired, Virginia Eye Institute 

INDEPENDENT 

VIRGINIA FOUNDATION FOR THE HUMANITIES AND PUBLIC POLICY 

  • Diane T. Atkinson of Henrico 
  • Stefan “Reed” Dibich of Richmond 
  • The Honorable Grace Flores-Hughes of Castleton, Vice President, F&H 2 Inc. 
  • David K. Rehr, PhD, of Arlington, Professor, George Mason University 

LEGISLATIVE 

COMMISSION ON SCHOOL CONSTRUCTION AND MODERNIZATION 

  • Dr. William D. Sroufe of Colonial Heights, Colonial Heights Public Schools Superintendent 

SMALL BUSINESS COMMISSION 

  • Jay M. Atkinson of Richmond, CEO, AIS Network 
  • Melissa Ball of Hanover County, President, Ball Office Products, LLC and Chairman, C.P. Dean Company, Inc. 
  • The Honorable Lee Vogler of Danville, Councilman, Danville City Council 

VIRGINIA HOUSING COMMISSION 

  • Josh Goldschmidt of Henrico, President, Eagle Construction of VA, LLC 

NATURAL AND HISTORIC RESOURCES 

STATE AIR POLLUTION CONTROL BOARD 

  • Russell Mait of Northumberland County, President, Bramlee Consulting LLC 

LITTER CONTROL AND RECYCLING FUND ADVISORY BOARD 

  • Barry Custer of Blue Ridge, Vice President – Sales, Blue Ridge Beverage Company, Inc. 
  • Michael J. O’Connor of Richmond, President, Virginia Petroleum and Convenience Marketers Association 
  • Bo Wilson of Fishersville, Vice President, Dr Pepper of Staunton 

TRANSPORTATION 

MOTOR VEHICLE DEALER BOARD 

  • Jeff Ballard of Pulaski, Independent Dealer, Ikes Auto Sales 

