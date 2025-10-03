Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Administration and Board Appointments
RICHMOND, VA— Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced additional administration and board appointments.
ADMINISTRATION APPOINTMENTS
COMMERCE AND TRADE
- Jayne Guinan, Executive Assistant, Secretary of Commerce and Trade
BOARD APPOINTMENTS
AGRICULTURE AND FORESTRY
POTATO BOARD
- John Holland of Salisbury, MD, President, W. T. Holland & Sons, Inc., Accomack County
COMMONWEALTH
VIRGINIA ASIAN ADVISORY BOARD
- Tony O. Yeh of Vienna, Real Estate Broker, United Realty, Inc.
EDUCATION
BOARD OF REGENTS OF THE JAMES MONROE LAW OFFICE-MUSEUM AND MEMORIAL LIBRARY
- Brandon C. Taylor of Richmond, CEO, Taylor Hoffman, Inc.
BOARD OF VISITORS OF RICHARD BLAND COLLEGE
- The Honorable Christopher Winslow of Midlothian, Partner, Winslow, McCurry, & MacCormac, PLLC
HEALTH AND HUMAN RESOURCES
BOARD OF PHYSICAL THERAPY
- Michele Wiley, PT, DPT, DHSc, of Berryville, Physical Therapist and Adjunct Associate Professor, Shenandoah University
RARE DISEASE COUNCIL
- Dr. Paul Kruszka of Charlottesville, Director of Pediatrics, Professor of Pediatrics, University of Virginia
STATE REHABILITATION ADVISORY COUNCIL
- Elizabeth Klein of Stafford, Disability Rights Advocate, disAbility Law Center
- Heidi Lawyer of Glen Allen, Deputy Director, Parent Educational Advocacy Training Center
- Patricia U. Morgan, EdD, of Fredericksburg, Coordinator of Transition and Planning Services, Department of Special Education and Specialized Populations, Virginia Department of Education
STATEWIDE INDEPENDENT LIVING COUNCIL
- Garrett Brumfield of Roanoke, Founder, Overcome Yours
- Christopher O. Grandle of Stuarts Draft, retired electrical engineer
VIRGINIA FOUNDATION FOR HEALTHY YOUTH, BOARD OF TRUSTEES
- Dr. Jordyn Griffin of Richmond, Attending Physician/Assistant Professor of Pediatrics, Division of Pediatric Hematology/Oncology, Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU
- Robert Leek of Williamsburg, retired healthcare administrator
- Dr. Christopher Snyder of Richmond, Chief of Pediatric Cardiology, Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU
VIRGINIA INTERAGENCY COORDINATING COUNCIL
- Amanda Bishop of Mechanicsville, Foster and Adoptive Parent, Hope Tree Family Services
- Sarah Jeffries of Winchester, Real Estate Appraiser III, Loudoun County Government
- Teddi R. Kenyear, LPC, MSCJ, of Chesterfield, Clinical Supervisor, St. Joseph’s Villa
- Matthew Kreitz of Hanover, President & CEO, National Executive Protection Agency