Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Administration and Board Appointments

RICHMOND, VA— Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced additional administration and board appointments.

ADMINISTRATION APPOINTMENTS

COMMERCE AND TRADE

  • Jayne Guinan, Executive Assistant, Secretary of Commerce and Trade 

BOARD APPOINTMENTS

 AGRICULTURE AND FORESTRY

POTATO BOARD 

  • John Holland of Salisbury, MD, President, W. T. Holland & Sons, Inc., Accomack County 

COMMONWEALTH

VIRGINIA ASIAN ADVISORY BOARD 

  • Tony O. Yeh of Vienna, Real Estate Broker, United Realty, Inc. 

EDUCATION

BOARD OF REGENTS OF THE JAMES MONROE LAW OFFICE-MUSEUM AND MEMORIAL LIBRARY 

  • Brandon C. Taylor of Richmond, CEO, Taylor Hoffman, Inc. 

BOARD OF VISITORS OF RICHARD BLAND COLLEGE 

  • The Honorable Christopher Winslow of Midlothian, Partner, Winslow, McCurry, & MacCormac, PLLC 

HEALTH AND HUMAN RESOURCES

BOARD OF PHYSICAL THERAPY 

  • Michele Wiley, PT, DPT, DHSc, of Berryville, Physical Therapist and Adjunct Associate Professor, Shenandoah University 

RARE DISEASE COUNCIL 

  • Dr. Paul Kruszka of Charlottesville, Director of Pediatrics, Professor of Pediatrics, University of Virginia 

STATE REHABILITATION ADVISORY COUNCIL 

  • Elizabeth Klein of Stafford, Disability Rights Advocate, disAbility Law Center 
  • Heidi Lawyer of Glen Allen, Deputy Director, Parent Educational Advocacy Training Center  
  • Patricia U. Morgan, EdD, of Fredericksburg, Coordinator of Transition and Planning Services, Department of Special Education and Specialized Populations, Virginia Department of Education  

STATEWIDE INDEPENDENT LIVING COUNCIL 

  • Garrett Brumfield of Roanoke, Founder, Overcome Yours 
  • Christopher O. Grandle of Stuarts Draft, retired electrical engineer  

VIRGINIA FOUNDATION FOR HEALTHY YOUTH, BOARD OF TRUSTEES 

  • Dr. Jordyn Griffin of Richmond, Attending Physician/Assistant Professor of Pediatrics, Division of Pediatric Hematology/Oncology, Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU 
  • Robert Leek of Williamsburg, retired healthcare administrator  
  • Dr. Christopher Snyder of Richmond, Chief of Pediatric Cardiology, Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU 

VIRGINIA INTERAGENCY COORDINATING COUNCIL 

  • Amanda Bishop of Mechanicsville, Foster and Adoptive Parent, Hope Tree Family Services 
  • Sarah Jeffries of Winchester, Real Estate Appraiser III, Loudoun County Government 
  • Teddi R. Kenyear, LPC, MSCJ, of Chesterfield, Clinical Supervisor, St. Joseph’s Villa 
  • Matthew Kreitz of Hanover, President & CEO, National Executive Protection Agency