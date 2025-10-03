Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Administration and Board Appointments

RICHMOND, VA— Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced additional administration and board appointments.

ADMINISTRATION APPOINTMENTS

COMMERCE AND TRADE

Jayne Guinan, Executive Assistant, Secretary of Commerce and Trade

BOARD APPOINTMENTS

AGRICULTURE AND FORESTRY

POTATO BOARD

John Holland of Salisbury, MD, President, W. T. Holland & Sons, Inc., Accomack County

COMMONWEALTH

VIRGINIA ASIAN ADVISORY BOARD

Tony O. Yeh of Vienna, Real Estate Broker, United Realty, Inc.

EDUCATION

BOARD OF REGENTS OF THE JAMES MONROE LAW OFFICE-MUSEUM AND MEMORIAL LIBRARY

Brandon C. Taylor of Richmond, CEO, Taylor Hoffman, Inc.

BOARD OF VISITORS OF RICHARD BLAND COLLEGE

The Honorable Christopher Winslow of Midlothian, Partner, Winslow, McCurry, & MacCormac, PLLC

HEALTH AND HUMAN RESOURCES

BOARD OF PHYSICAL THERAPY

Michele Wiley, PT, DPT, DHSc, of Berryville, Physical Therapist and Adjunct Associate Professor, Shenandoah University

RARE DISEASE COUNCIL

Dr. Paul Kruszka of Charlottesville, Director of Pediatrics, Professor of Pediatrics, University of Virginia

STATE REHABILITATION ADVISORY COUNCIL

Elizabeth Klein of Stafford, Disability Rights Advocate, disAbility Law Center

Heidi Lawyer of Glen Allen, Deputy Director, Parent Educational Advocacy Training Center

Patricia U. Morgan, EdD, of Fredericksburg, Coordinator of Transition and Planning Services, Department of Special Education and Specialized Populations, Virginia Department of Education

STATEWIDE INDEPENDENT LIVING COUNCIL

Garrett Brumfield of Roanoke, Founder, Overcome Yours

Christopher O. Grandle of Stuarts Draft, retired electrical engineer

VIRGINIA FOUNDATION FOR HEALTHY YOUTH, BOARD OF TRUSTEES

Dr. Jordyn Griffin of Richmond, Attending Physician/Assistant Professor of Pediatrics, Division of Pediatric Hematology/Oncology, Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU

Robert Leek of Williamsburg, retired healthcare administrator

Dr. Christopher Snyder of Richmond, Chief of Pediatric Cardiology, Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU

VIRGINIA INTERAGENCY COORDINATING COUNCIL

Amanda Bishop of Mechanicsville, Foster and Adoptive Parent, Hope Tree Family Services

Sarah Jeffries of Winchester, Real Estate Appraiser III, Loudoun County Government

Teddi R. Kenyear, LPC, MSCJ, of Chesterfield, Clinical Supervisor, St. Joseph’s Villa