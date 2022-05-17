Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Administration Appointments

By: Governor Glenn Youngkin Press

RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced he has chosen additional key administration appointments.

“Together, we are building a team of qualified individuals who will work to make Virginia the best state to live, work, and raise a family,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “I’m thankful for those who will join our Administration, and all who will contribute their time and expertise in service to our commonwealth.”

Office of the Governor

Adam Simpson, Associate in the Governor’s Transformation Office

Secretary of Commerce and Trade

Chelsea Jenkins, Deputy Secretary

Secretary of Health and Human Resources

Lanette Walker, Chief Financial Officer

Secretary of Natural and Historic Resources

Evan Branosky, Chief Stormwater Policy Advisor at the Department of Environmental Quality

Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security

Dale Holden, Chief Deputy Director of the Department of Juvenile Justice

Board Appointments

Board of Accountancy

David Cotton of Alexandria, Chairman of Cotton & Company, Certified Public Accountants

Board of Trustees of the Virginia Retirement System

A. Scott Andrews, Chair, of The Plains, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Northern Contours, Inc.

Board of Wildlife Resources

Michael C. Formica of McLean, General Counsel, National Pork Producers Council

Breaks Interstate Park Commission

Rick Mullins of Clintwood, Coal Preparation General Superintendent, retired

The Cemetery Board

Dr. Charletta H. Barringer-Brown of Chesterfield, Tenured Professor, Virginia State University

Citizens’ Advisory Council on Furnishing and Interpreting the Executive Mansion

Betsy D. Beamer of Henrico, Director of Planning and Organization, McGuireWoods Consulting

of Richmond, Managing Director, Tower 3 Investments, LLC Dr. Sarah Scarbrough of Richmond, Director and Founder, REAL LIFE

State Air Pollution Control Board

James Patrick Guy II of Saxe, General Counsel, Mecklenburg Electric Cooperative

of Richmond Donald L Ratliff of Big Stone Gap, President, Commonwealth Connections Inc.

State Board of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services

Blake Andis of Abingdon, Sheriff, Abingdon

State Board of Elections

Georgia K. Alvis-Long of Augusta County, Registered Nurse Instructor, Augusta Health and Member, Augusta County Board of Elections

State Board of Health

Mike Desjadon of West Augusta, Chief Commercial Officer, OxfordVR

of Henrico County, Chair, Board of Supervisors, Henrico County Dr. Ann B. R. Vaughters of Manakin Sabot, Chief Medical Officer, Molina Complete Care of Virginia

State Water Control Board

Scott Cameron of Fairfax County, Senior Advisor, Cornea Inc.

The Treasury Board

Neil Amin of Henrico, Chief Executive Officer, Shamin Hotels

of Rockingham County, Senior Vice President of Administration and Finance, James Madison University, retired Dr. Joshua Weed of McLean, Partner, Veteran Ventures Capital and Lieutenant Colonel, U.S. Air Force Reserves

Virginia Aviation Board

Randall Burdette , Chair , of Fredericksburg, Former Director of Aviation for the Commonwealth of Virginia

Virginia Innovation Partnership Authority

Juan Pablo Segura of McLean, Founder and President, Babyscripts

Virginia Marine Resources Commission

William Bransom of Virginia Beach

of Reedville, Owner, Reedville’s Claws and Scales Lynn Kellum of Reedville, Manager, Ampro Shipyard & Diesel, LLC

Virginia Small Business Financing Authority