Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Administration, Board Appointments
RICHMOND, VA— Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced additional administration and board appointments.
ADMINISTRATION APPOINTMENTS
OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR
- Paul Christian Dobson, Special Assistant, Office of the Governor
- Jackson Michalik, Special Assistant, Office of the Governor
HEALTH AND HUMAN RESOURCES
- Kevin Erskine, Acting Commissioner, Department of Social Services
- Cheryl Oppan, Special Assistant, Secretary of Health and Human Resources
PUBLIC SAFETY AND HOMELAND SECURITY
- Colton Lehman, Executive Assistant, Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security
BOARD APPOINTMENTS
AGRICULTURE AND FORESTRY
MILK COMMISSION
- Molly Elgin McWilliams of Orange, Manager, J-Team Dairy LLC
COMMERCE AND TRADE
VIRGINIA GAS AND OIL BOARD
- Lawton Mullins of Bristol, President, Natural Resources, Inc.- Wise and Oakwood
VIRGINIA TOURISM AUTHORITY
- Jason Gamel of Vienna, President and CEO, ARDA (American Resort Development Association)
COMMONWEALTH
VIRGINIA AFRICAN AMERICAN ADVISORY BOARD
- Tamara Cavanaugh of Loudoun County, Manager, Trump National Golf Club; Founder, Thirteen, Inc.
VIRGINIA ASIAN ADVISORY BOARD
- Ashok Tiwari of Roanoke, Factory Focus Manager, Virginia Transformer Corporation
- Yuyan Zhou of Fairfax, President, CAPA NoVA
VIRGINIA COUNCIL ON WOMEN
- Nuzaira Azam of Herndon, Journalist & President, The Global Beat Foundation
COMPACTS
SOUTHERN REGIONAL EDUCATION BOARD
- Emily Anne Gullickson of Richmond, Superintendent of Public Instruction, Department of Education; Chief Deputy Secretary of Education
HEALTH AND HUMAN RESOURCES
BOARD OF DENTISTRY
- Bruce R. Hutchison, DDS, of Centreville, Dentist and Owner, Smiles for Centreville
STATE CHILD FATALITY REVIEW TEAM
- Dr. Bryant Gray of Newport News, Emergency Medicine Physician
INDEPENDENT
TASK FORCE FOR THE IDENTIFICATION OF THE HISTORY OF THE FORMERLY ENSLAVED AFRICAN AMERICANS IN VIRGINIA
- Rita Parks of McLean, Office Manager, Douglas & Boykin PLLC
- Cainan Townsend of Farmville, Executive Director, Robert Russa Moton Museum
- Jonathan W. White, PhD, of Newport News, Professor of American Studies, Christopher Newport University
LABOR
BOARD FOR PROFESSIONAL AND OCCUPATIONAL REGULATION
- Ronald Bledsoe of Fairfax Station, Senior Business Development Manager, Saab, Inc.
VIRGINIA BOARD OF WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT
- Debora Harvey of Fairfax, Executive Director, Heavy Construction Contractors Association
LEGISLATIVE
BROWN V. BOARD OF EDUCATION SCHOLARSHIP AWARDS COMMITTEE
- Dr. Barbara L. Inman of Newport News, Vice President for Student Success and Enrollment Management, Hampton University
NATURAL AND HISTORIC RESOURCES
LITTER CONTROL AND RECYCLING FUND ADVISORY BOARD
- Dawn Matheson of Chesapeake, CEO, Matheson Group
PUBLIC SAFETY AND HOMELAND SECURITY
CRIMINAL JUSTICE SERVICES BOARD
- The Honorable Jeremy Falls of Fauquier, Sheriff, Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office