Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Administration, Board Appointments

RICHMOND, VA— Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced additional administration and board appointments.

ADMINISTRATION APPOINTMENTS

OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR

Paul Christian Dobson, Special Assistant, Office of the Governor

Jackson Michalik, Special Assistant, Office of the Governor

HEALTH AND HUMAN RESOURCES

Kevin Erskine, Acting Commissioner, Department of Social Services

Cheryl Oppan, Special Assistant, Secretary of Health and Human Resources

PUBLIC SAFETY AND HOMELAND SECURITY

Colton Lehman, Executive Assistant, Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security

BOARD APPOINTMENTS

AGRICULTURE AND FORESTRY

MILK COMMISSION

Molly Elgin McWilliams of Orange, Manager, J-Team Dairy LLC

COMMERCE AND TRADE

VIRGINIA GAS AND OIL BOARD

Lawton Mullins of Bristol, President, Natural Resources, Inc.- Wise and Oakwood

VIRGINIA TOURISM AUTHORITY

Jason Gamel of Vienna, President and CEO, ARDA (American Resort Development Association)

COMMONWEALTH

VIRGINIA AFRICAN AMERICAN ADVISORY BOARD

Tamara Cavanaugh of Loudoun County, Manager, Trump National Golf Club; Founder, Thirteen, Inc.

VIRGINIA ASIAN ADVISORY BOARD

Ashok Tiwari of Roanoke, Factory Focus Manager, Virginia Transformer Corporation

Yuyan Zhou of Fairfax, President, CAPA NoVA

VIRGINIA COUNCIL ON WOMEN

Nuzaira Azam of Herndon, Journalist & President, The Global Beat Foundation

COMPACTS

SOUTHERN REGIONAL EDUCATION BOARD

Emily Anne Gullickson of Richmond, Superintendent of Public Instruction, Department of Education; Chief Deputy Secretary of Education

HEALTH AND HUMAN RESOURCES

BOARD OF DENTISTRY

Bruce R. Hutchison, DDS, of Centreville, Dentist and Owner, Smiles for Centreville

STATE CHILD FATALITY REVIEW TEAM

Dr. Bryant Gray of Newport News, Emergency Medicine Physician

INDEPENDENT

TASK FORCE FOR THE IDENTIFICATION OF THE HISTORY OF THE FORMERLY ENSLAVED AFRICAN AMERICANS IN VIRGINIA

Rita Parks of McLean, Office Manager, Douglas & Boykin PLLC

Cainan Townsend of Farmville, Executive Director, Robert Russa Moton Museum

Jonathan W. White, PhD, of Newport News, Professor of American Studies, Christopher Newport University

LABOR

BOARD FOR PROFESSIONAL AND OCCUPATIONAL REGULATION

Ronald Bledsoe of Fairfax Station, Senior Business Development Manager, Saab, Inc.

VIRGINIA BOARD OF WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT

Debora Harvey of Fairfax, Executive Director, Heavy Construction Contractors Association

LEGISLATIVE

BROWN V. BOARD OF EDUCATION SCHOLARSHIP AWARDS COMMITTEE

Dr. Barbara L. Inman of Newport News, Vice President for Student Success and Enrollment Management, Hampton University

NATURAL AND HISTORIC RESOURCES

LITTER CONTROL AND RECYCLING FUND ADVISORY BOARD

Dawn Matheson of Chesapeake, CEO, Matheson Group

PUBLIC SAFETY AND HOMELAND SECURITY

CRIMINAL JUSTICE SERVICES BOARD