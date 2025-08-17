Helpful Hints Local 

Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Administration, Board Appointments

HRMessenger Staff ,

RICHMOND, VA— Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced additional administration and board appointments.

ADMINISTRATION APPOINTMENTS

OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR

  • Paul Christian Dobson, Special Assistant, Office of the Governor 
  • Jackson Michalik, Special Assistant, Office of the Governor 

HEALTH AND HUMAN RESOURCES

  • Kevin Erskine, Acting Commissioner, Department of Social Services 
  • Cheryl Oppan, Special Assistant, Secretary of Health and Human Resources  

PUBLIC SAFETY AND HOMELAND SECURITY

  • Colton Lehman, Executive Assistant, Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security 

BOARD APPOINTMENTS

AGRICULTURE AND FORESTRY

MILK COMMISSION 

  • Molly Elgin McWilliams of Orange, Manager, J-Team Dairy LLC 

COMMERCE AND TRADE

VIRGINIA GAS AND OIL BOARD 

  • Lawton Mullins of Bristol, President, Natural Resources, Inc.- Wise and Oakwood 

VIRGINIA TOURISM AUTHORITY 

  • Jason Gamel of Vienna, President and CEO, ARDA (American Resort Development Association) 

COMMONWEALTH

VIRGINIA AFRICAN AMERICAN ADVISORY BOARD 

  • Tamara Cavanaugh of Loudoun County, Manager, Trump National Golf Club; Founder, Thirteen, Inc. 

VIRGINIA ASIAN ADVISORY BOARD 

  • Ashok Tiwari of Roanoke, Factory Focus Manager, Virginia Transformer Corporation 
  • Yuyan Zhou of Fairfax, President, CAPA NoVA 

VIRGINIA COUNCIL ON WOMEN 

  • Nuzaira Azam of Herndon, Journalist & President, The Global Beat Foundation 

COMPACTS

SOUTHERN REGIONAL EDUCATION BOARD 

  • Emily Anne Gullickson of Richmond, Superintendent of Public Instruction, Department of Education; Chief Deputy Secretary of Education 

HEALTH AND HUMAN RESOURCES

BOARD OF DENTISTRY 

  • Bruce R. Hutchison, DDS, of Centreville, Dentist and Owner, Smiles for Centreville 

STATE CHILD FATALITY REVIEW TEAM 

  • Dr. Bryant Gray of Newport News, Emergency Medicine Physician  

INDEPENDENT

TASK FORCE FOR THE IDENTIFICATION OF THE HISTORY OF THE FORMERLY ENSLAVED AFRICAN AMERICANS IN VIRGINIA 

  • Rita Parks of McLean, Office Manager, Douglas & Boykin PLLC  
  • Cainan Townsend of Farmville, Executive Director, Robert Russa Moton Museum 
  • Jonathan W. White, PhD, of Newport News, Professor of American Studies, Christopher Newport University 

LABOR

BOARD FOR PROFESSIONAL AND OCCUPATIONAL REGULATION 

  • Ronald Bledsoe of Fairfax Station, Senior Business Development Manager, Saab, Inc. 

VIRGINIA BOARD OF WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT 

  • Debora Harvey of Fairfax, Executive Director, Heavy Construction Contractors Association 

LEGISLATIVE

BROWN V. BOARD OF EDUCATION SCHOLARSHIP AWARDS COMMITTEE  

  • Dr. Barbara L. Inman of Newport News, Vice President for Student Success and Enrollment Management, Hampton University  

NATURAL AND HISTORIC RESOURCES

LITTER CONTROL AND RECYCLING FUND ADVISORY BOARD 

  • Dawn Matheson of Chesapeake, CEO, Matheson Group 

PUBLIC SAFETY AND HOMELAND SECURITY

CRIMINAL JUSTICE SERVICES BOARD 

  • The Honorable Jeremy Falls of Fauquier, Sheriff, Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office