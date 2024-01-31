Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Blue Catfish Processing Grant Award

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that Sea Farms, Inc. will receive $250,000 through the Governor’s Blue Catfish Processing, Flash Freezing, and Infrastructure Grant Program. The grant will help Sea Farms expand and modernize its processing facility in Gloucester County by purchasing a new blast freezer, allowing the company to buy more blue catfish from local watermen. This will help reduce the invasive species’ impact on Virginia’s waterways and promote economic growth in coastal communities.



Sea Farms is a family-owned aquaculture and seafood processing business that processes and distributes a variety of fish, including blue catfish, salmon, tuna, halibut, mahi, and swordfish. The grant will support the expansion of Sea Farms’ blue catfish processing capacity, creating more jobs and supporting the local fishing community.



The Governor’s Blue Catfish Processing, Flash Freezing, and Infrastructure Grant Fund were established to address the overpopulation of the invasive blue catfish in the Chesapeake Bay. The grant is part of a larger effort by state agencies to incentivize local watermen to catch and sell blue catfish for consumer consumption, which will help remove the species from Virginia’s waterways. The grant will also promote economic growth by introducing a new commodity to the market and fostering increased investment, job opportunities, and a greater consumer seafood supply.



“Gloucester County Economic Development is pleased to support this grant award and we applaud Sea Farms, Inc. for their dedication to our waterways,” said Director Sherry Spring, Gloucester Economic Development. “Their commitment and partnership will make a positive impact in the communities surrounding the Chesapeake Bay and its tributaries.”

