Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Dates for 2022 Virginia Sales Tax Holiday

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced the dates of Virginia’s sales tax holiday weekend – Friday, Aug. 5 – Sunday, Aug. 7, 2020. Specifically, the sales tax holiday starts at 12:01 a.m. on Aug. 5 and wraps up on Aug. 7 at 11:59 p.m. During this period, Virginians can buy a number of items in stores, online, by mail order, and by telephone without paying sales tax. “During a time of high inflation and gas prices, Virginians will receive some needed tax relief this weekend as they support local businesses across the Commonwealth,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Our administration will continue to stand up for parents trying to buy school supplies for their children, Virginians preparing for upcoming weather-related events, and families struggling with the cost of living challenges. Building on the record tax relief for Virginians in this year’s budget, lowering the cost of living remains a top priority for my administration as we work together to make Virginia the best place to live, work, and raise a family.”

“The sales tax holiday benefits both businesses and consumers,” said Secretary of Finance Steve Cummings. “And, with inflation at its highest level since 1981, Virginians need this tax relief now more than ever.”