Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces DPOR Now Offers Application Assistance and Exams for Contractors in Spanish

By: Governor Youngkin Press

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced the Virginia Department of Professional and Occupational Regulation (DPOR) has taken steps to break down barriers and build opportunity for Virginia’s growing Hispanic and Latino workforce. In the last six months, DPOR has expeditiously worked to translate contractor’s application instructions and exams into Spanish. Applications for all contractors and tradesman now include instructions in Spanish as well as English. In addition, beginning October 1, DPOR’s Board for Contractors began offering their business and law, tradesman and eight specialty license exams with its vendor PSI in Spanish.

“This is a big step towards addressing a critical need and creating opportunities for Spanish speaking Virginian’s to enter the workforce and start their own business,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “DPOR’s efforts will better serve the Hispanic and Latino community, which represents a large, diverse and vital part of the Commonwealth.”

Spanish is the second most-common language in the United States and the number of Hispanic workers contributing to Virginia’s economy is steadily growing. According to the U.S. Department of Labor Hispanic workers in the labor force has grown from nearly 11 million in 1990 to 29 million in 2020. Hispanics are projected to account for 78% of net new workers between 2020 and 2030.

“Providing exams and other essential documents in Spanish will help fill high-demand building and construction jobs,” said Secretary of Labor Bryan Slater. “This is also a great example of our responsiveness to industry as well as the Hispanic and Latino community, who have been bringing this need to my attention as I have traveled across the state.”

“DPOR plays an important role in ensuring a vibrant and competent workforce,” said DPOR Director Demetrios Melis. “Offering application assistance and exams in Spanish is just one of many efforts underway to improve the citizen-experience and find solutions to the challenges Virginia’s workforce is facing.”

DPOR is continuing to look at innovative ways to improve its services and strengthen workforce development throughout the Commonwealth. DPOR hopes to expand its application and exam assistance to include other languages. DPOR currently has the ability to offer interpreting services in over 300 languages to both in-person and call center customers. There’s no separate number to call, customers can simply request assistance in their language of preference from a customer service specialist.

DPOR is an executive branch agency that oversees 18 regulatory boards and programs. DPOR issues professional licenses, certificates or registration in the least intrusive, least burdensome and most efficient way to protect the health, safety and welfare of the public.