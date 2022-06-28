Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces EAB to Expand in Virginia, Creating 206 New Jobs

~ Education firm to invest at least $6 million to relocate to a new Henrico County facility ~RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that EAB, the leading provider of education research, technology, and marketing and enrollment solutions, will invest at least $6 million and add more than 200 jobs in Henrico County over the next five years. To facilitate that growth, the firm also plans to relocate from two locations on East Parham Road and consolidate its Richmond-based operations into a 70,000-square-foot space at the SunTrust Building on West Broad Street. Virginia successfully competed with other existing EAB locations across the country for the project.

“EAB has been a committed business partner in Virginia for more than 30 years, and we are thrilled to see its continued expansion and investment in Henrico County,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin.” The firm’s success reinforces the importance of attracting and retaining a skilled workforce that is helping fulfill EAB’s mission to improve education and communities across the country.” “EAB is a valuable employer in the Commonwealth, and we are pleased to support its growth and creation of 206 new jobs in Henrico County,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “The Greater Richmond region’s combination of world-class talent, stable business climate, competitive operating costs, and livability provides an ideal location for EAB to thrive, and we look forward to a continuing partnership.”

“EAB is deeply committed to the Richmond area, and we believe our long-term investment will serve Henrico County, the Greater Richmond community, and our growing employee base for many years to come,” said EAB President, Marketing and Enrollment Solutions, Chris Marett. “We are proud to have been recognized as one of the top workplaces in Richmond for each of the past six years, and providing a more flexible, hybrid workspace will strengthen our ability to attract and retain the local talent we need to continue helping our partner institutions meet the complex challenges facing the education sector.”

“I am excited to congratulate EAB on behalf of Henrico County,” said Thomas J. Branin, Henrico Board of Supervisors member. “For over three decades, EAB has been a strong corporate leader in Virginia. Their decision to move forward with an expansion and relocation within the County is why Henrico is one of the best places to live, work, and play in the great Commonwealth of Virginia.” “We’re thrilled that EAB is expanding their operations in Henrico County and relocating to a new office space,” said Jennifer Wakefield, President and CEO of the Greater Richmond Partnership. “Technology companies like EAB and other office users find Henrico County and Greater Richmond to be the perfect mix of low business costs yet high quality of life for their employees.”

“EAB’s investment and expansion is a welcomed addition to our local economy and a testimony to the value of an effective workforce pipeline that gives businesses like EAB the ability to expand and provide economic opportunity for Henrico and Virginia,” said Senator Siobhan Dunnavant.

“I am thrilled with EAB’s decision to expand in Henrico County by creating 206 new jobs over five years and continuing their significant investment in the region,” said Delegate Schuyler VanValkenburg. “EAB is a national leader in educational research and has a proven track record of producing results for students from kindergarten to college. EAB is a natural fit for Henrico because of our top-notch schools and diverse community. I want to thank them for their investment and faith in our community and schools.” EAB’s mission is to make education smarter and its communities stronger. EAB works with more than 2,500 institutions to drive transformative change through data-driven insights and best-in-class capabilities. From kindergarten to college to career, EAB partners with leaders and practitioners to accelerate progress and drive results across five major areas: enrollment, student success, institutional strategy, data analytics, and diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I). EAB works with each partner differently, tailoring its portfolio of research, technology, and marketing and enrollment solutions to meet the unique needs of every leadership team, as well as the students and employees they serve. EAB has several locations across the United States, including a substantial presence in Henrico County, which has been in operation for over 30 years and is the company’s second-largest location. The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the Henrico Economic Development Authority and the Greater Richmond Partnership to secure the project for Virginia. Governor Youngkin approved a $741,600 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Henrico County with the project. Funding and services to support the company’s employee training activities will be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.