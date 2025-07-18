Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Trade-Driven Global Expansion

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that 13 companies across the Commonwealth have graduated from the Virginia Economic Development Partnership’s Virginia Leaders in Export Trade (VALET) program, and 13 companies have joined the two-year program. VALET, from which 425 companies have graduated, assists Virginia exporters that have firmly established domestic operations and are committed to international exporting as a growth strategy.

“Expanding into global markets is essential to driving Virginia’s economic future, and the VALET program equips businesses with the tools and expertise they need to succeed internationally,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Congratulations to these companies for their ambition and leadership as they pursue new opportunities abroad and help strengthen Virginia’s economy here at home.”

“For over two decades, the VALET program has played a vital role in helping Virginia businesses break into international markets and boost their global sales,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Juan Pablo Segura. “This proven program gives companies a strategic edge in growing beyond U.S. borders, while also delivering meaningful economic impact for communities across the Commonwealth.”

The graduating companies are:

Atlas Systems, Inc. (City of Virginia Beach)

Bauer Compressors, Inc. (City of Norfolk)

Best Medical International, Inc. (Fairfax County)

Cloth & Paper (Henrico County)

DeepSig Inc. (Arlington County)

EIT 2.0 LLC (Loudoun County)

FDP Virginia, Inc. (Essex County)

Nokia Federal Solutions, Inc. (Fairfax County)

Icarus Medical Innovations (City of Charlottesville)

Sentry Products Group (City of Virginia Beach)

Simmons Equipment Company (Tazewell County)

Solid Stone Fabrics (Henry County)

Uttermost (Franklin County)

VALET is a two-year, international business acceleration program providing participating companies with international sales plan development services, assistance from a team of experienced international service providers, international business meetings with potential partners, educational events, and customized market research. Currently, there are 58 companies participating in the VALET program.

The companies joining the VALET program include:

Ashworth Bros., Inc. (City of Winchester)

Aspetto, Inc. (City of Fredericksburg)

Becker Global America (Washington County)

BMZ USA Inc. (City of Virginia Beach)

Building Momentum LLC (City of Alexandria)

GCAPS (Halifax County)

Grenova (City of Richmond)

Oceaneering International (City of Chesapeake)

Paramount Sleep (City of Norfolk)

Pavion Corp (Fairfax County)

Rappahannock River Oysters (Middlesex County)

Sachin Steel, Inc. (Loudoun County)

Universal Companies, Inc. (Washington County)

“The success of Virginia companies in international markets reinforces the Commonwealth’s position as a global economic leader and highlights the strength of VEDP’s VALET program,” said VEDP President and CEO Jason El Koubi. “We look forward to the growth these businesses will achieve and the high-quality, trade-driven jobs they will help generate across Virginia.”

Virginia exports $70 billion in goods and services annually. VEDP International Trade supports 500 existing Virginia companies in their international business development efforts each year. Last year, these companies attributed $1.5 billion in international sales to VEDP’s assistance, and these sales supported over 13,700 jobs for Virginians. VEDP offers numerous programs to assist Virginia companies with selling into the global marketplace and has a network of international market research consultants spanning 120 countries.

The Virginia General Assembly created VEDP in 1995 to encourage, stimulate and support the development and expansion of the economy of the Commonwealth of Virginia. To accomplish its objectives of promoting economic expansion within the Commonwealth of Virginia, VEDP focuses its efforts on business recruitment, expansion and international trade development.